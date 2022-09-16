Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
DJ Whoo Kid Set To Be The Guest Ring Announcer For AEW Grand Slam
All Elite Wrestling sent out a press release today, announcing that DJ Whoo Kid will be the special guest ring announcer for one of the matches on this week’s episode of AEW Grand Slam: Dynamite. You can check out the official announcement below:. DJ Whoo Kid Announced As Special...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Nash Claims He Never Received A Dime From WCW Merchandise Sales
Kevin Nash claims he never once received a merchandise check from WCW. During the latest edition of his “Kliq This” podcast, the former “Diesel” commented on never getting paid any merchandise revenue from WCW, why he sued the company after it went out of business, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: WWE Does Third ‘White Rabbit’ Tease Before WWE Live Event
WWE has once again used the song ‘White Rabbit,’ this time before a WWE live event even opened its doors. In recent days, WWE has used the Jefferson Airplane song in front of fans, first during a commercial break on SmackDown, and later at a live event. The...
Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns – WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Date, UK start time, live stream, TV channel and match card
LOGAN PAUL is challenging Roman Reigns for his undisputed world heavyweight title...in only his THIRD WWE match. The YouTube sensation-turned-boxer has set the world of sports entertainment alight and now goes for the biggest prize. Though in his way is Roman Reigns, and the Head of the Table has not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
A video-game music biopic: We are OFK follows a virtual band trying to make it in LA
Gorillaz may be the most famous example of a virtual band, at least in the west. Elsewhere, virtual idol Hatsune Miku is omnipresent, her personality projected on to her by fans. Four-piece outfit OFK are different: before you’ve heard a note of their music, you’re going to find out exactly who they are. The band itself is not real – it is an invention of the songwriters, composers and game designers working together at LA developer Team OFK – but the music is, and this is a novel and intriguing way to experience it.
ewrestlingnews.com
Kofi Kingston Is Begging MARVEL For Role In Upcoming Series
Kofi Kingston is ready to step out of the ring and into Wakanda if he gets the call from MARVEL Studios. The MARVEL Cinematic Universe, now in its 14th year, has seen both films and shows as part of Disney Plus. Speaking to TMZ, Kingston spoke about the yet untitled...
Comments / 0