Portland, OR

KGW

Victim dies after shooting near Portland's Northgate Park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
KGW

Salem police say suspect was injured during arrest attempt

SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was hospitalized in Salem following an arrest attempt in the Northeast Neighbors area, according to Salem police. Salem Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Nebraska Street Northeast was closed between 16th and 17th streets due to police activity, asking drivers to avoid the area. The street remained closed at 6:30 p.m.
SALEM, OR
The Times

Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant

The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
TIGARD, OR
kptv.com

8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
SALEM, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Person dies in apparent homicide in Forest Grove

Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a residence on Meadow View Road Sunday night.A person was shot and killed Sunday night, Sept. 18, in Forest Grove in an apparent homicide, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday near a residence on Meadow View Road, police said in a social media post. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city, and a suspect was arrested sometime Monday. "Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare." Colasurdo added that no additional information on Sunday's shooting is being released at this time. Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Forest Grove Police Department {loadposition sub-article-01}
FOREST GROVE, OR
clayconews.com

DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 221 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON

YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR

