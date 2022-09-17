Read full article on original website
Shooting in Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood leaves one dead
The victim arrived at the hospital in a car, police said, but was later pronounced dead. Investigators are now poring over the area near Northgate Park.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police said that one person has died after a shooting near Northgate Park in the city's Portsmouth neighborhood Monday evening. Officers from the North Precinct responded just after 7:30 p.m. to a shots fired call near the park, Portland police said. They arrived to find evidence of gunfire, marking off a crime scene, but police did not report any victims at the scene.
North Portland food cart owner reopens two weeks after damaging fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — Julio Mendoza, the owner of Pepe Chile's Taqueria, reopened his food cart two weeks after it was burned to the grown in North Portland. Mendoza has had a food cart in Portland for almost 10 years and was determined to quickly get back to doing what he loves.
Salem police say suspect was injured during arrest attempt
SALEM, Ore. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was hospitalized in Salem following an arrest attempt in the Northeast Neighbors area, according to Salem police. Salem Police Department tweeted around 3:30 p.m. that Nebraska Street Northeast was closed between 16th and 17th streets due to police activity, asking drivers to avoid the area. The street remained closed at 6:30 p.m.
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
Keizer woman stabbed while attempting to stop domestic violence incident
A Keizer woman was stabbed while attempting to disrupt an early morning domestic violence incident.
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
8 people hurt in rollover crash in Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Eight people were hospitalized Tuesday night after a rollover crash in Vancouver. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Mill Plain Boulevard and 104th Avenue at about 8 p.m. The crash caused one of the vehicles to rollover, according to Vancouver Fire. Vancouver Fire said...
Caregiver pepper sprays attempted kidnapper in NW Portland
The kidnapping attempt of the 5-year-old happened around NW 1st and Davis. Details of the attempt are unclear at this time, but the suspect was taken into custody.
Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
Mayor Wheeler announces plan for Old Town-focused police unit
Old Town’s nightlife has increasingly become one focal point for gun violence in Portland. Business owners think the new plan could make a positive change.
Person dies in apparent homicide in Forest Grove
Police say they responded to reports of multiple gunshots heard near a residence on Meadow View Road Sunday night.A person was shot and killed Sunday night, Sept. 18, in Forest Grove in an apparent homicide, according to the Forest Grove Police Department. The incident took place around 8 p.m. Sunday near a residence on Meadow View Road, police said in a social media post. Upon arrival, officers located a person with multiple gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police spokesperson Andrew Colasurdo said this is the first homicide of the year in the city, and a suspect was arrested sometime Monday. "Homicides are certainly uncommon in Forest Grove," Colasurdo said. "I don't know the exact specifics, but they are rare." Colasurdo added that no additional information on Sunday's shooting is being released at this time. Editor's note: This story has been updated with more information from the Forest Grove Police Department {loadposition sub-article-01}
Missing Portland girl, 7, ‘sleeping the whole time’ after family’s car stolen with her in back seat
About 10 minutes after an Amber Alert went out about a missing 7-year-old Portland girl who had been sleeping in her family’s car when it was stolen, police officers doing a grid search found a car matching the description parked less than a block from Laurelhurst Park. When they...
Multnomah County DA's office to take second look at Portland home intruder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County District Attorney's office said it plans to take a second look at a high-profile case involving a woman who walked into a Northeast Portland home and curled up on a 10-year-old's empty bed last Monday. The woman, later identified by authorities as Terri...
DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 221 IN YAMHILL COUNTY, OREGON
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (September 20, 2022) - Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at approximately 11:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 221 near milepost 11. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Javier...
NE Portland neighbors criticize PBOT’s safety redesign of their street
The neighbors and PBOT say they want the same thing — a safe corridor more popular with cyclists than drivers. But they don’t agree on the methods.
Missing 7-year-old girl found safe in stolen car near Laurelhurst Park, reunited with mom
Police said that Yamilet Martinez, 7, was sleeping in a 2011 black Honda Civic when it was taken in Southeast Portland. Martinez has been found safe.
1 Died, 2 Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Longview (Longview, WA)
A Longview Fire crew was dispatched to an SUV that had rolled several times and landed upside down near 26th Avenue on Industrial Way. Upon the arrival of the crew, they found several bystanders attempting to rescue the SUV occupants. The bystanders could rescue a newborn and 5-year-old from an SUV, and an adult had exited.
