Kingfield woman creates t-shirts to encourage people to vote
Julie Swain is the owner of Maine Stitching Specialties in Skowhegan. She said she plans to donate 20 percent of t-shirt proceeds to the League of Women Voters.
National advocacy group forms to give small cannabis businesses a voice
PORTLAND, Maine — After a blazing summer of sales for Maine's cannabis industry, the slow season has arrived for local stores across the state. Maine is closing in on two years of allowing adult-use or recreational sales to anyone over 21. While both adult-use and medical markets have their own advantages, they also share similar struggles.
A year-round outdoor center is coming to Orono
ORONO, Maine — Orono will soon get a new recreation center for all outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy. Renovations are underway to turn what was previously a bait shop, Taylor's Bait Farm, into a four-season outdoor center thanks to the Orono Economic Development Corporation. Renamed the Caribou Bog Trail Center,...
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast
NEWS CENTER Maine Weather Video Forecast: UPDATE Wednesday, September 21, 2022. 12:00 pm.
Maine school district to vote on second proposed book ban
"Gender Queer: A Memoir" is a story of a nonbinary person finding identity. Some MSAD 6 community members say the book is inappropriate for children.
Belfast movie theater closes after 110 years in business
BELFAST, Maine — When driving into Belfast, it’s hard not to miss the Colonial Theatre. If its bright green, purple, and pink exterior doesn't catch your eye, then the elephant on its roof likely will. "I love people, and I love sharing great movies with them," Colonial Theatre...
Is Hurricane Fiona another 'fish' storm? Not exactly
MAINE, USA — Unlike Hurricane Earl from a week or so ago, Hurricane Fiona did not stay away from land as it moved over Puerto Rico Saturday. According to the Associated Press, no deaths have been reported, but authorities in the U.S. territory said it was too early to estimate the damage from a storm that was still forecast to unleash torrential rain across Puerto Rico on Monday.
