On Thursday, September 1, President Biden spoke from outside Philadelphia’s Constitution Hall, aiming to 1) motivate the Democratic base, and 2) unite the country. In his speech, the two goals did not coalesce, and he veritably accomplished neither. Rather, he incited 2020 election deniers, ignoring the fact that many Democrats lengthily repudiated the 2016 election results because of the belief of Russian hacking; in absolute truth, neither elections’ anomalies were enough to affect eithers’ outcome.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 6 DAYS AGO