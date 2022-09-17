Read full article on original website
Guest commentary: Biden proves many Americans are dummies
If you worked hard for a scholarship, paid your way through school, paid back loans or your family sacrificed for you to go to school, President Biden has shown that you were a big dummy. Don’t knock yourself out. Just sit back and the government will throw you some crumbs...
Op-Ed: President Biden has a laundry list of unfinished tasks to mind
On Thursday, September 1, President Biden spoke from outside Philadelphia’s Constitution Hall, aiming to 1) motivate the Democratic base, and 2) unite the country. In his speech, the two goals did not coalesce, and he veritably accomplished neither. Rather, he incited 2020 election deniers, ignoring the fact that many Democrats lengthily repudiated the 2016 election results because of the belief of Russian hacking; in absolute truth, neither elections’ anomalies were enough to affect eithers’ outcome.
Batteries, community spirit help California fight heat wave
Dire predictions of blackouts in California during a fearsome heat wave this month never came to pass, with technology -- and a dose of community spirit -- helping the creaking grid through its most testing period ever. During the last heat wave "batteries that were interconnected to the grid played a barely noticeable role in meeting that peak power."
OurSentinel
Saint Joseph, IL
ABOUT
The Sentinel is an online news source serving the communities of Philo, Tolono, Sidney, St. Joseph, Royal & Ogden in Illinois.
