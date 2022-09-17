Read full article on original website
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
Celebrate International Chocolate DayThe Maine WriterBolton, CT
Scoreboard: Karalynn Hopkins 25 digs lead Lee girls’ volleyball to a victory over West Springfield
In a back-and-forth game, Lee defeated West Springfield by a score of 3-2. despite falling behind 17-25 in the first set.
Scoreboard: Minnechaug gymnastics team wins meet against Agawam and Chicopee Comp
The Minnechaug gymnastics team took home the top team score at its meet against Agawam and Chicopee Comp on Wednesday. The Falcons scored 125.1, while Agawam came in second with a score of 115.95 and the Colts scored 102.
East Longmeadow used frustration as motivation in 3-0 win over Easthampton: ‘Just use the ball as your punching bag’
EAST LONGMEADOW – The East Longmeadow girls’ volleyball team took the court on Wednesday night with one clear and shared mindset spread throughout the team: erase the woes from Monday’s loss to Mount Greylock and focus on the game at hand.
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Amherst climbs list, two teams join rankings
This is the third installment of MassLive's Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
Scoreboard: Greenfield boys’ golf takes down Turner Falls, winning 12.5-11.5 & more
In a close win, Greenfield took down Turner Falls with a score of 12.5-11.5. Despite Turner Falls winning the same number of rounds, the Green Waves had the upper hand and took home the victory.
Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams
Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Westfield Tech boys soccer team stays unbeaten with 9-1 win over Gateway, & more
Westfield Tech stayed unbeaten with a convincing victory, improving to 5-0-1. The Tigers will next hit the road at Hoosac Valley on Friday.
Amherst girls volleyball team curtails Westfield’s win streak
WESTFIELD – Three steps forward, one step back. The Westfield High School girls volleyball team entered their latest contest against Amherst riding a three-game win streak, having beaten Pittsfield, Minnechaug, and Lee in sweeping sets. The Hurricanes blew the Bombers off course though with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday evening.
Red Sox officially promote Connor Seabold, put Garrett Whitlock (hip) on IL for rest of year
The Red Sox promoted right-hander Connor Seabold from Triple-A Worcester and placed reliever Garrett Whitlock on the 15-day injured list with a right hip impingement, the club announced Wednesday. Seabold will start Wednesday night’s game against the Reds. The move was expected since Tuesday, when Seabold joined Boston’s taxi...
Ceddanne Rafaela (63 XBH) named Red Sox 2022 minor league player of year by Baseball America
Baseball America has named Ceddanne Rafaela the Boston Red Sox’s 2022 minor league player of the year. Rafaela, who just turned 22 on Sept. 18, led all Red Sox minor leaguers with 63 extra-base hits despite being just 5-foot-8, 159 pounds. He batted .299 with a .342 on-base percentage, .538 slugging percentage, .880 OPS, 21 homers, 32 doubles, 10 triples, 82 runs, 86 RBIs, 113 strikeouts and 26 walks combined between Double-A Portland (71 games) and High-A Salem (45 games).
Ime Udoka ‘significant’ suspension by Celtics expected in next 24-48 hours for violation of team rules
The Celtics are set to begin training camp next week but they will likely be without head coach Ime Udoka for a stretch of the regular season. League sources confirmed to MassLive that Udoka is facing a potential suspension from the organization for a violation of team rules. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the possible suspension.
Connor Seabold unlucky, wild as Red Sox lose, 5-1, to Reds on Wednesday
In his previous four major league starts, Red Sox rookie starter Connor Seabold struggled to find success because he was hit hard. On Wednesday night in Cincinnati, wildness and bad luck led to another loss for the rookie right-hander. Seabold tied a team record with four wild pitches and was...
What Happened Friday: Week 2 of Western Mass. football & more
There was a ton of Week 2 action across Western Massachusetts, including a few teams playing opponents outside of the region.
Ime Udoka facing potential suspension by Celtics for violation of team rules
Ime Udoka is facing a potential disciplinary action from the Celtics for a violation of team rules a league source confirmed to MassLive on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The second-year head coach could see a ‘significant suspension’ for the violation and discussions are ongoing within the organization according to Wojnarowski’s report.
Worcester Technical High School saw ‘remarkable turnaround’ new report says
Once considered among the poorest performing vocational-technical schools in Massachusetts, Worcester Technical High School was recognized for its turnaround efforts in a recent report by the Pioneer Institute For Public Policy Research. Worcester Tech and its achievements were named alongside those of Roger L. Putnam Vocational Technical Academy in Springfield...
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Passing stats leaders through Week 2
The following stats have been accumulated through Sept. 19. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com.
Gatherings set for Anna Burns, Amherst junior who died running a race
Dates for informal gatherings are scheduled for this week for the Amherst High School junior who died after suffering cardiac arrest while participating in a cross-country race. Anna Burns, 16, was near the end of their cross-country race in Ludlow when they had a cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday,...
Ex-Red Sox players: How are Kyle Schwarber (40 HR, 183 K's), Mookie Betts, others doing as season nears end?
Kyle Schwarber belted his 40th homer Tuesday in the Phillies’ 18-11 loss to the Blue Jays. The ex-Red Sox slugger’s previous season-high for homers was 38 in 2019 for the Cubs. He belted 32 home runs combined between the Phillies and Red Sox last year. He leads the...
Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools
SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
UMass trustee Robert Epstein honors outgoing chancellor with professorship
The impact of Kumble R. Subbaswamy’s time as chancellor of University of Massachusetts Amherst will continue long after his retirement next June. Businessman and philanthropist Robert L. Epstein, a member of the UMass Board of Trustees, has committed of $1.5 million to establish an Endowed Professorship in the university’s Isenberg School of Management. The gift will be in Epstein’s name and salutes his close relationship with Subbaswamy, who has served as chancellor since 2012.
