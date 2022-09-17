ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Sci-Tech dedicates gymnasium to late coach Kamari Williams

Those who knew Kamari B. Williams spoke with admiration about what he accomplished when he lived, but they were also grateful for the community’s response after he passed. “He was so close to us,” said Gloria Williams, the mother of the former Springfield High School of Science and Technology boys basketball coach who died at 36 in April of 2020.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Amherst girls volleyball team curtails Westfield’s win streak

WESTFIELD – Three steps forward, one step back. The Westfield High School girls volleyball team entered their latest contest against Amherst riding a three-game win streak, having beaten Pittsfield, Minnechaug, and Lee in sweeping sets. The Hurricanes blew the Bombers off course though with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-23 sweep on Wednesday evening.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Ceddanne Rafaela (63 XBH) named Red Sox 2022 minor league player of year by Baseball America

Baseball America has named Ceddanne Rafaela the Boston Red Sox’s 2022 minor league player of the year. Rafaela, who just turned 22 on Sept. 18, led all Red Sox minor leaguers with 63 extra-base hits despite being just 5-foot-8, 159 pounds. He batted .299 with a .342 on-base percentage, .538 slugging percentage, .880 OPS, 21 homers, 32 doubles, 10 triples, 82 runs, 86 RBIs, 113 strikeouts and 26 walks combined between Double-A Portland (71 games) and High-A Salem (45 games).
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka ‘significant’ suspension by Celtics expected in next 24-48 hours for violation of team rules

The Celtics are set to begin training camp next week but they will likely be without head coach Ime Udoka for a stretch of the regular season. League sources confirmed to MassLive that Udoka is facing a potential suspension from the organization for a violation of team rules. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com was first to report the possible suspension.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Ime Udoka facing potential suspension by Celtics for violation of team rules

Ime Udoka is facing a potential disciplinary action from the Celtics for a violation of team rules a league source confirmed to MassLive on Wednesday. The news was first reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com. The second-year head coach could see a ‘significant suspension’ for the violation and discussions are ongoing within the organization according to Wojnarowski’s report.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Report cites Springfield’s Putnam Technical Academy as leader among state’s vocational schools

SPRINGFIELD — Two decades ago, the Roger L. Putnam Technical Academy had high percentages of students who either didn’t graduate or left school early. Today, it is being cited among the best public vocational-technical schools in the state for having made a “remarkable turnaround” in its efforts to prepare students for graduation and success in professional careers.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

UMass trustee Robert Epstein honors outgoing chancellor with professorship

The impact of Kumble R. Subbaswamy’s time as chancellor of University of Massachusetts Amherst will continue long after his retirement next June. Businessman and philanthropist Robert L. Epstein, a member of the UMass Board of Trustees, has committed of $1.5 million to establish an Endowed Professorship in the university’s Isenberg School of Management. The gift will be in Epstein’s name and salutes his close relationship with Subbaswamy, who has served as chancellor since 2012.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

