Can you identify these sculpture park vandalism suspects?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying suspects who are believed to be involved in two vandalism incidents at the Pappajohn Sculpture Park.

On August 17 multiple glass panels on the Panoramic Awareness Pavilion piece being shattered, causing more than $300,000 in damage. A window in the Pappajohn Education Center was also shattered, causing more than $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact detectives at 515-237-1495 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.

