God wants us to forgive I forgave the people that murdered my brother and sister that doesn't mean I will ever forget. They will have to answer to God
I totally agree with her, it will forever hurt, but hatreds only destroys you and stops ✋️ you from moving forward and to love ❤️, like she loves ❤️ her son. But it's something that she could neverever forget and her mother, brother and nephew 💙 💔 ❤️ 🙏 are watching over her. They're so proud and happy that she uses her gifts from GOD to be a better person and use it for good. She can sing a book 📖, but love ❤️ to her her sing HALLELUJAH and A CHANGE IS GOING COME, and I love to hear her and Tom Jones sing together. I wish her the very best of luck with her New TALK SHOW, I'll be watching and the ones come on at the same times ⏲️ I record and watch later, there's rooms for all of you GOD BLESS YOU 🙌
Soooo she forgave HERSELF? That chick knows she had them SACRIFICED, to climb the music industry ladder. Just like Kanye sacrificed his own mother, and ain't never been right since. But he rose on those charts though. I never bought her bogus story. I knew what IT WAS, when it hit the news. 💯🤬🤬🤬🤬
Related
The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast
Simon Cowell Confesses Jennifer Hudson’s ‘American Idol’ Elimination “Wasn’t Your Fault,” Blames Barry Manilow Song
Oprah Sent Sheryl Lee Ralph a Bouquet So Big It Took Three Men to Carry It
Jennifer Hudson Makes Talk Show Hosting Debut, Says She Wouldn't Change 'American Idol' Elimination
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
RELATED PEOPLE
Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower
"Will should have slapped him even harder": Chris Rock gets flak for Nicole Brown Simpson joke
Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition
Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss
Vivica A. Fox shares why she’s not a fan of Nick Cannon having so many kids
Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Distractify
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 92