ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 92

Peggy Austin
4d ago

God wants us to forgive I forgave the people that murdered my brother and sister that doesn't mean I will ever forget. They will have to answer to God

Reply(4)
18
E J
4d ago

I totally agree with her, it will forever hurt, but hatreds only destroys you and stops ✋️ you from moving forward and to love ❤️, like she loves ❤️ her son. But it's something that she could neverever forget and her mother, brother and nephew 💙 💔 ❤️ 🙏 are watching over her. They're so proud and happy that she uses her gifts from GOD to be a better person and use it for good. She can sing a book 📖, but love ❤️ to her her sing HALLELUJAH and A CHANGE IS GOING COME, and I love to hear her and Tom Jones sing together. I wish her the very best of luck with her New TALK SHOW, I'll be watching and the ones come on at the same times ⏲️ I record and watch later, there's rooms for all of you GOD BLESS YOU 🙌

Reply(1)
14
Y'all do too much!
3d ago

Soooo she forgave HERSELF? That chick knows she had them SACRIFICED, to climb the music industry ladder. Just like Kanye sacrificed his own mother, and ain't never been right since. But he rose on those charts though. I never bought her bogus story. I knew what IT WAS, when it hit the news. 💯🤬🤬🤬🤬

Reply
10
Related
TheDailyBeast

The First Week of Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Was a Bonkers Blast

There was a moment in the first 10 minutes of the premiere episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show where I, skeptically watching from my bed, started clapping. And not just clapping, but some good old hooting and hollering as well. Sitting on her set’s large sectional couch, Jennifer grabs a fuzzy pink blanket from behind her, drapes it across her lap, and continues to talk. There I was, sitting under my duvet with a second blanket around my shoulders and wrapped around my entire comically large noggin, feeling more seen than I ever had in my entire life.Jennifer Hudson prioritizes...
TV SHOWS
Glamour

Oprah Sent Sheryl Lee Ralph a Bouquet So Big It Took Three Men to Carry It

You'll never find Oprah Winfrey lying on the ground during your Emmy acceptance speech…. If there's one thing Oprah is known for—and, okay, she's known for many things—it's how to give a gift with a capital G. We all remember the “You get a car” meme. Now the greatest talk show host of all time is showing her admiration for first-time Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Reuters

Actress Jennifer Hudson wants her new talk show to give guests a platform

LOS ANGELES, Sept 13 (Reuters) - American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson this week debuted her own one-hour nationally syndicated talk show, "The Jennifer Hudson Show." As the youngest woman in history to gain 'EGOT' status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), Hudson said she is thrilled to share her personality with viewers while highlighting empowering stories.
CELEBRITIES
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beyonce
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
William Balfour
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Oprah Winfrey
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston, 53, Wears Nothing But Her LolaVie Shampoo As She Poses In The Shower

It’s easy for Jennifer Aniston to get our attention, especially when she’s sharing a revealing snap of herself! The Friends alum, 53, proved such is the case when she took to her Instagram on Sunday (September 4) to tease a new product from her hair care brand LolaVie. Posting a sassy snap of herself showering (in the nude, of course), Jennifer captioned it, “something’s coming 9.8.22”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Distractify

Lil Kim's Daughter Was Born With a Rare Eye Condition

It goes without saying that Lil Kim is one of the biggest female hip hop stars to ever grace the genre. Over the course of the last nearly three decades, she has remained a constant face in the rap game and proven time and time again why she has been the recipient of some of the biggest awards and accolades in music.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tiffany Haddish Says She Deeply Regrets Acting in “Through A Pedophile’s Eyes” Sketch

Tiffany Haddish says she deeply regrets acting in an old sketch with Aries Spears that has sparked a wave of criticism following a lawsuit from an anonymous woman who accused the comedians of exploiting her and her brother in sexually charged video skits when they were children. “I know people have a bunch of questions. I get it. I’m right there with you. Unfortunately, because there is an ongoing legal case, there’s very little that I can say right now,” she posted on social media. “But, clearly, while this sketch was intended to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Chicago Police#Academy Awards#American#Idol#Dreamgirls#Egot
Essence

'Still A Long Way To Go': Loni Love Shows Off Recent Weight Loss

"Take your time, make little changes," Love said. The work she's done has led to her shedding 37 pounds so far. Comedian, TV host and author Loni Love is sharing the results of what happens when you make healthy lifestyle changes — and an inspiring message for her fans and followers who need encouragement to make their own.
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Sheryl Underwood Opens Up to PEOPLE About Her 90-Lb. Weight Loss: 'I Feel Amazing'

The host of The Talk showcases her new figure and talks about the lifestyle changes she made to feel healthier: "I really wanted to get ahead of it" New Season, New Outlook Viewers of The Talk may be noticing something different about host Sheryl Underwood. Over the past several months, the 58-year-old has been making lifestyle changes, losing 90 lbs. through cleaner eating and Wegovy, a weekly injectible that helps suppress her appetite.  "I feel amazing when I look at the lab work: normal,...
WEIGHT LOSS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
175K+
Followers
26K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy