Clemson, SC

Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Louisiana Tech

By Justin Robertson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Coming off a 23-point victory over Furman last week, Clemson will take on Louisiana Tech on Saturday, and there will be multiple players fans should watch out for in this week three matchup.

While Lousiana Tech isn’t the most talented team the Tigers will face in 2022, Clemson hasn’t played up to its own expectations through the first two games.

Notably, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney knows his team has much more in the tank than what it has shown thus far.

“Good teams can compensate. Great teams play complementary football, and we’re not a great team yet. We’re not anywhere close to it,” Swinney said on Tuesday.

That said, Swinney and the Tigers can have an opportunity to inch closer to becoming a great team on Saturday.

Here are the five Tigers fans should keep an eye on during Saturday’s game.

Sheridan Jones, Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L9gb5_0hyr4I5I00 Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

A senior, Jones is one of the most experienced cornerbacks on Clemson's roster, so it was expected that he would take over the reins after Andrew Booth Jr. and Mario Goodrich departed. While Jones and the Tigers' other cornerbacks have played at a good enough level, Clemson's coaching staff was disappointed with the entire defense's effort and performance last week, and tackling has been an area of concern for the secondary. When Clemson begins to play more talented offenses, Jones will need to prove himself as a No. 1 cornerback.

Will Shipley, Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N5l0W_0hyr4I5I00 Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson's running game hasn't been as productive as it was last year, so it'll be interesting to see how productive it is against the Bulldogs, and it all starts with Shipley. While the sophomore tailback has four scores on the year, he hasn't surpassed 10 rushing attempts in either game so far. If Clemson's offense wants to take another step, it all starts with Shipley and the running game.

DJ Uiagalelei, Quarterback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V257u_0hyr4I5I00 Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Uiagalelei had arguably his strongest game since 2020 last week against Furman, completing 77.7% of his passes for 231 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Still, until Clemson's offense has a complete showing, all eyes will be on the junior signal-caller. Lousiana Tech has given up 34.5 points per game, so this week is another prime opportunity for Uiagalelei to develop.

Ruke Orhorhoro, Defensive tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CTK5i_0hyr4I5I00 Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

With Clemson possibly being without both Bryan Bresee and Tyler Davis on Saturday, Orhorhoro is one of the Tigers' most critical players against the Bulldogs. Seeing the field often this season, the 6-foot-4, 295-pounder has six total tackles and one sack through the first two games. That level of production will need to be on display against a Louisiana Tech team that averages 155.5 rushing yards per game.

Adam Randall, Wide receiver

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChmSo_0hyr4I5I00 Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Coming off a torn ACL suffered in the spring, Randall will finally see the field on Saturday. The Tigers' coaching staff have raved about the former four-star recruit and his return couldn't come any sooner. Clemson's wide receiver room has lacked a consistent down-field threat in each of the two games this year, and Randall's potential to become just that earns him the No. 1 spot on this list.

