Want a Concealed Handgun Carry License? Here’s Where to Get Yours
If you've been thinking about getting a concealed handgun carry license, whether you are a beginner or looking for more training you definitely need to check this out. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry classes. When Will These Classes Take Place?. The classes...
What New Texarkana Business Is Under Construction And Now Hiring?
I can't remember exactly when it was, it seems like a year or so ago, that a new gas station/travel center chain announced they were moving to town and that they had purchased the property next to Guaranty Bank at the Nash Exit off I-30. Then we went for a long time and heard nothing...
Jury selected in ETX fetal abduction, capital murder trial
After two-and-a-half weeks, jury selection is complete in the capital murder trial of a Simms, Texas, woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and the baby she allegedly removed from her womb.
Local Men Jailed On Insurance Fraud Charge
Two local men were jailed on an insurance fraud charge each over the weekend. Each is are accused of involvement in a scheme in which a $115,000 pickup was reported stolen and burned; a third man has also been implicated in connection with the July case, according to sheriff’s investigators.
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old
John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
52 Taken In To Custody Just Last Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report
There were 11 people arrested by BCSO last week, however, there were an additional 41 people arrested by other law enforcement agencies and turned over to BCSO, and every day had at least one Assault investigation except Monday. Thank goodness one day was slow last week. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Fetal abduction trial: Unpeeling layers of lies, hearing from people who believed them
NEW BOSTON, Texas – As testimony resumed Monday in the Taylor Parker fetal abduction trial, prosecutors called witnesses who talked about Parker's alleged compulsive lies and schemes. Taylor Parker is charged with the Oct. 9, 2020 death of Reagan Simmons Hancock. She was beaten, hit in the head with...
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing
Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
Jefferson man hit by train
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman
Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Missing woman sought in Cass County
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the woman is 5’6”, approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Sunday morning wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and may be walking from her Atlanta home towards Texas State Highway 77. The 64-year-old woman’s name has not been disclosed.
Texarkana police seek missing juvenile
Kamberia Crawford, age 17, ran away from the facility sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, short in stature, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red fleece-style jacket, black pants, and...
2 Hopkins County Women Killed In One-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Saturday
09-19-2022 – Two Hopkins County women were killed in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 30 west Saturday morning. Hopkins County dispatchers received the first 911 call about the crash at 7:41 a.m. Sept. 17, 2022; a vehicle was reported to have run off of Interstate 30 west in the area of the 136 and 137 mile markers and was on fire.
Popular Italian Eatery is Coming Back to Texarkana Soon!
In case you haven't heard, Texarkana is getting a new Italian restaurant on the Arkansas side of town soon!. Monjunis Italian Cafe and Grocery a popular eatery back in the 90s in Texarkana is returning to the former location of Copeland's just off I-30. Monjunis originated in the state of...
Bowie capital murder trial: Prosecution reminds jury Taylor Parker is not insane
The prosecution in the Taylor Parker trial on Thursday made a point to remind the jury that the woman accused of killing a New Boston mother and cutting her unborn baby from her womb was found competent to stand trial.
Have You Seen The Huge Hotel Hochatown Rental Cabin In Broken Bow?
We work hard all day to earn a paycheck and at the same time rack up some PTO time. When it comes to burning that PTO time, you need to head north on Hwy. 259 to Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and book a stay at 'The Hotel Hochatown'. Now even if you can't manage to use a full week of PTO time, but can only take a few days, like a long three or four-day weekend, from the looks of 'The Hotel Hochatown', this place is worth it and it could quite possibly have you extending that three or four day weekend to a full week or longer!
Cass County deputies searching for missing 64-year-old woman
ATLANTA, Texas (KETK) – Cass County deputies are looking for a missing 64-year-old East Texas woman on Sunday, said the Atlanta Police Department. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are also assisting with the search near Atlanta. Officials are looking for a white woman with grey and white hair. She is 5’6”, weighs 130 lbs […]
