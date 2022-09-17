ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Want a Concealed Handgun Carry License? Here’s Where to Get Yours

If you've been thinking about getting a concealed handgun carry license, whether you are a beginner or looking for more training you definitely need to check this out. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will host basic and enhanced concealed handgun carry classes. When Will These Classes Take Place?. The classes...
HOPE, AR
Local Men Jailed On Insurance Fraud Charge

Two local men were jailed on an insurance fraud charge each over the weekend. Each is are accused of involvement in a scheme in which a $115,000 pickup was reported stolen and burned; a third man has also been implicated in connection with the July case, according to sheriff’s investigators.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Bowie County, TX
Hope police locate missing 17-year-old

John Garcia was reported missing after leaving Wadley Regional Medical Center at Hope in hospital scrubs and a pair of tennis shoes. An Ashdown man has been awarded for saving a woman’s life in April of 2021. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance locating a juvenile who...
HOPE, AR
Trial for woman accused of murdering expectant mother & her unborn child continues into second week in Bowie Co.

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - The trial of Taylor Parker continued Tuesday, Sept. 20 in a Bowie County court. Parker is accused of killing Reagan Hancock of New Boston, Texas and removing the woman’s unborn child from her body. In 2020, Parker pretended to be pregnant and according to prosecutors, this was an effort to not lose her boyfriend, Wade Griffin. Parker’s claim apparently misled Griffin and others.
NEW BOSTON, TX
Ashdown police arrest man for meth, fleeing

Officers had located methamphetamine on Gregory before his attempted escape and determined he also had warrants out of Little Rock for burglary and theft. Gregory was caught shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday in the Red Bluff area. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department is seeking assistance from the community in...
ASHDOWN, AR
Jefferson man hit by train

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
JEFFERSON, TX
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Texas DPS Issues ‘Silver Alert’ For Missing Atlanta, TX Woman

Texas DPS issued a "Silver Alert" Sunday afternoon for a missing Cass County woman, have you seen her?. Sunday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens began searching for a missing woman named Kathleen Spanel, then around 2:30 Sunday afternoon an official "Silver Alert" was issued from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
ATLANTA, TX
Missing woman sought in Cass County

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the woman is 5’6”, approximately 130 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen on Sunday morning wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes, and may be walking from her Atlanta home towards Texas State Highway 77. The 64-year-old woman’s name has not been disclosed.
CASS COUNTY, TX
Texarkana police seek missing juvenile

Kamberia Crawford, age 17, ran away from the facility sometime between noon and 2 p.m. on Sunday. She is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, short in stature, and weighing about 170 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red fleece-style jacket, black pants, and...
TEXARKANA, AR
Have You Seen The Huge Hotel Hochatown Rental Cabin In Broken Bow?

We work hard all day to earn a paycheck and at the same time rack up some PTO time. When it comes to burning that PTO time, you need to head north on Hwy. 259 to Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and book a stay at 'The Hotel Hochatown'. Now even if you can't manage to use a full week of PTO time, but can only take a few days, like a long three or four-day weekend, from the looks of 'The Hotel Hochatown', this place is worth it and it could quite possibly have you extending that three or four day weekend to a full week or longer!
BROKEN BOW, OK

