Greenfield, IN

WTHR

Three wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland Speedway station

INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people at a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road. Police said four people were...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Hancock County, IN
Greenfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Hancock County, IN
Greenfield, IN
WTHR

2 arrested for alleged roles in Columbus fatal drug overdose

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus this past summer. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis felon indicted in connection to machinegun

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Court documents show Micah Moore, 31, was in possession of three auto sears and multiple live rounds of ammunition on July 17. According to the U.S. District Court for the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Funeral service set for Richmond Officer Seara Burton

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral arrangements for K-9 Officer Seara Burton, who was shot during a traffic stop in August and died from her injuries Sept. 18. NOTE: The above video is from a report on the procession as her body was returned to Richmond.
RICHMOND, IN
WANE-TV

Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Columbus man arrested in murder investigation

COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
COLUMBUS, IN
WTHR

Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Person killed in I-70 semi crash near Knightstown

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured when two semis collided along Interstate 70 in Henry County early Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a semi traveling westbound on I-70 near Knightstown crossed the median for unknown reasons, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a semi, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.
HENRY COUNTY, IN
Effingham Radio

Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning

An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
