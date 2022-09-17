Read full article on original website
Three wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland Speedway station
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7 p.m. between 3 people at a Speedway station at East 10th Street and North German Church Road. Police said four people were...
WLWT 5
Indiana police announce funeral arrangements for officer shot during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department has announced funeral information for Officer Seara Burton,who died this past weekend after being shot in the line of duty. A viewing will be held at the Richmond city building, 50 North 5th Street, from 2 to 7 p.m Sept. 25. Burton's...
Woman gets probation for driving through protesters in Kokomo in 2020
KOKOMO, Ind. — A woman who was accused of driving through a group of protestors during a Black Lives Matter rally in Kokomo in May 2020 has been sentenced to 6 months supervised probation. Christa Redman, 34, was originally arrested on charges of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly...
WISH-TV
Prosecutor: Man tracked down using GPS bracelet convicted of murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man tracked down using a GPS bracelet was convicted of murder Tuesday, according to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office. On Jan. 30, 29-year-old Marlin Kiser was found dead next to a pickup truck in the 10200 block of Aristocrat Drive North shortly before 8:35 p.m. Kiser had multiple gunshot wounds.
2 arrested for alleged roles in Columbus fatal drug overdose
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Two people were arrested for their alleged roles in a fatal drug overdose that happened in Columbus this past summer. Tiffany Marie Sculley, 34, of Brownstown, and Ryan Alex Self, 34, of Seymour, are in custody on a preliminary charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony, the Columbus Police Department announced.
Man found guilty of murder in January shooting outside Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Andre Johnson was found guilty of the January murder of a man who was shot multiple times outside an apartment complex on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Johnson staked out 29-year-old Marlin Kiser's apartment complex in the 10200 block of Aristocrat North Drive, which is just north of East 42nd Street between North Mitthoeffer and North German Church roads, before ambushing him.
Indianapolis felon indicted in connection to machinegun
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a machinegun and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Court documents show Micah Moore, 31, was in possession of three auto sears and multiple live rounds of ammunition on July 17. According to the U.S. District Court for the […]
‘No dye packs. No GPS.’: Man on supervised release sentenced to 9.5 years in Indianapolis robbery spree
INDIANAPOLIS – The suspect in a series of robberies and attempted robberies around Indianapolis was a familiar face to federal prosecutors. Marvin Smith, 37, was on supervised release after being previously arrested and prosecuted in 2016 for a pair of pharmacy robberies. He got out of prison in January 2021 and stayed out of trouble […]
Funeral service set for Richmond Officer Seara Burton
RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department shared funeral arrangements for K-9 Officer Seara Burton, who was shot during a traffic stop in August and died from her injuries Sept. 18. NOTE: The above video is from a report on the procession as her body was returned to Richmond.
WANE-TV
Suspect caught in sewers beneath Bloomington, hospitalized
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A man who was believed to be armed with a rifle was apprehended in sewers beneath the city of Bloomington on Tuesday, Indiana University police said. The suspect was safely removed from a storm drain beneath Kirkwood Avenue and was to be transported to a...
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man arrested in murder investigation
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man has been arrested on a preliminary charge of murder in connection to the death of a 61-year-old man found along a woodline on Friday. According to the Columbus Police Department, officers were dispatched at 1:40 a.m. Friday morning to the area of Indianapolis Raod and Tellman Road in regard to a disturbance. Officers reported finding 61-year-old Coy Wayne Thompson of Columbus along a woodline near the roadway who was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Child located while search for stolen truck continues
Police are investigating after a truck was stolen with a child inside.
Plainfield police investigating July death of patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police are investigating the death of a patient at Hendricks Behavioral Hospital in July 2022. On July 13, the Hendricks County Coroner's Office received a report of a death of a patient at the hospital. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the coroner's office identified the patient...
IMPD identifies suspect vehicle in July hit-and-run that killed pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have identified a vehicle they believe may have been involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian in July. Detectives shared photos Tuesday of a black 2006-2012 Dodge Nitro that might be connected to the fatal crash on North Shadeland Avenue. IMPD officers were called to...
IMPD locates missing 2-year-old; suspect in custody after pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD located a 2-year-old boy that had been in a pickup truck that was stolen. The child was in the back of a pickup truck when his mother stopped at a gas station at 3402 N. Emerson Ave., near East 34th Street, at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. IMPD...
Man dead after shooting in downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting in downtown Indianapolis. IMPD said the shooting happened in an alley near 12th and Illinois streets. Medics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 32-year-old Ozell R. Williams. Police have not...
Person critically injured in shooting on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a person was shot Wednesday morning on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot in the 6000 block of East Washington Street, near South Arlington Avenue, just before 10 a.m. When police arrived, they found someone who...
Indianapolis Recorder
Indianapolis police officers file lawsuit alleging they were retaliated against after reporting sergeant
Two Indianapolis police officers filed a lawsuit against the department and its chief, alleging they were retaliated against after reporting their sergeant, who is accused of stomping on a handcuffed man’s face on Monument Circle last year. Matthew Shores and Christopher Kibbey — officers who assisted during the incident...
Person killed in I-70 semi crash near Knightstown
HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed and another was injured when two semis collided along Interstate 70 in Henry County early Tuesday morning. Just after 4 a.m., a semi traveling westbound on I-70 near Knightstown crossed the median for unknown reasons, went into the eastbound lanes and struck a semi, the Henry County Sheriff's Office said.
Effingham Radio
Indianapolis Man Found Dead In Vehicle Along I-70 Early This Morning
An Indianapolis, Indiana man was found dead in a vehicle along Interstate 70 early this morning. Fayette County Coroner David Harris says that he pronounced 19 year old Jayden E. Spencer dead at 2:45 this morning. Coroner Harris says that Spencer was found dead in a vehicle along I-70 westbound at mile marker 67 (one mile west of the Brownstown exit).
