UserFl54
5d ago
Good. She needs to stay right where she's at. Putting your hands on a 11 year old child. Sit there and think about how stupid you were 🙄
7
MyTwoCents
4d ago
11years old and “dating” is a problem 50 years old and double-teaming an 11 year old is a problem.Both families need counseling,.
5
Kelton Hardwick
5d ago
The world 🌎 is a charge there's consequences behind everything we do.. so think🤔 before you act or pay the price💲💲💲
3
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
iheart.com
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs was arrested by police after confronting two cousins outside of their home on the 2600 block of Northwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale last week.
Click10.com
Tow truck driver detained in connection with fatal shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are questioning a tow truck driver who they said fatally shot a man Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 10:10 a.m. in the 100 block of Carolina Avenue. According to police, officers arrived at the scene to find a man...
wlrn.org
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony makes it on the list of officers under investigation
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony has been added to a list maintained by prosecutors of cops whose testimony and credibility could be considered suspect, potentially discrediting them on the witness stand. Through the years, the prosecutors’ list — known as the Brady List — has included current and former officers...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
2 males shot at while sitting in driveway in Lauderhill
LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Lauderhill police are searching for two males who were involved in a shooting early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Northwest Eighth Place. According to Lauderhill police Maj. Mike Santiago, two males were sitting in the driveway...
WSVN-TV
Man shot and killed by tow truck driver during car repossession in Fort Lauderdale neighborhood
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tow truck driver shot and killed a man during a repossession in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood, police said. Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 100 block of Carolina Avenue in the Melrose Park neighborhood, Wednesday morning. According...
Click10.com
Broward mother pleads for help to find son’s killer, announces lawsuit against store
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The mother of a man shot and killed at a Fort Lauderdale convenience store in March shared a plea for help finding the suspect and announced a lawsuit against the store where the murder took place. Fort Lauderdale resident Steven Black, 34, was gunned down...
Click10.com
Video: Dash camera captures crash in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A bad crash was caught on camera in Pembroke Pines on Tuesday morning. Officers said a white sedan ran a red light at the corner of Pines Boulevard and 184 Avenue at around 9 a.m. A pickup truck headed westbound crashed into it before spinning...
WSVN-TV
One person hospitalized in shooting in Pompano Beach; business damaged by bullets
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was sent to the hospital after coming under fire at an apartment complex and a business was damaged by a barrage of bullets. Deputies were outside of an apartment complex on East Atlantic Boulevard near Northeast Fifth Avenue around 6:30 a.m., Tuesday. One...
Miami New Times
Broward Sheriff's Office Wants $200,000 From Forfeiture Fund to Buy More Rifles
South Florida police departments are evidently eager to stock up on high-powered firearms before year's end. In early September, New Times reported the Miami Police Department was seeking $37,000 to buy five guns to replace its aging sniper rifle arsenal. The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) is now requesting $200,000 from...
NBC Miami
Tamarac Man Claiming to be Sovereign American National Arrested
A Tamarac resident was claiming to be a Sovereign American National, with his fake license plate reading Moorish Nobility Sovereign National, but he was arrested anyway for threatening deputies, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Tucorrie Wilton Chichester, 38, was driving a green Ford Focus with dark tinted windows...
Teacher was suspended for hitting kids with yardsticks. Now he may be fired for chokeholds.
In February, a Boca Raton math teacher was suspended after a video showed him striking a student with a yardstick. Seven months later, he's up for termination by the Palm Beach County School Board. ...
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s brother says he pulled out of testifying due to ‘harassment,’ plans to sue county
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The brother of the Parkland school shooter pulled out of voluntarily testifying in his brother’s defense in his ongoing death penalty trial owing to “years of harassment” by Broward County and intends to sue the county, he said in a social media post.
miamisprings.com
Police Arrest Man on Gun & Drug Charges
Miami Springs Police announced the arrest of Frank Marrupe on Friday, September 16th. According to Miami Springs Police, on of the officers on patrol spotted Frank and made contact with him. Police allege that Marrupe consented to a search of his backpack. (Why people consent to searches still boggles my mind. Any attorney worth his salt will always tell you never to consent to a search.)
Click10.com
Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
Click10.com
Police searching for two suspects after robbery in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Officers are searching for two suspects after a robbery occurred on Monday night in Pembroke Pines. Pembroke Pines police said the robbery took place near Walmart located at 12800 Pines Blvd. Detectives say one suspect is a black male with hair in twists and is...
Click10.com
Police searching for suspected car thieves after 4 stolen in Pembroke Pines community
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating multiple car thefts after four cars were stolen in a matter of months in a Pembroke Pines community. The thefts happened at Windsor in Pembroke Gardens in the 500 block of Southwest 145th Avenue. Both victims Eyad Dayem and Eddie Matson spoke...
WSVN-TV
Police chase U-Haul truck involved in grand theft at Target store in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A U-Haul truck led Coral Springs Police on a chase. Police chased the truck after it was suspected to be involved in a grand theft that occurred at a Target store at 441 and Wiles Road, Monday. The chase ended with a bailout in the...
