Miami Springs Police announced the arrest of Frank Marrupe on Friday, September 16th. According to Miami Springs Police, on of the officers on patrol spotted Frank and made contact with him. Police allege that Marrupe consented to a search of his backpack. (Why people consent to searches still boggles my mind. Any attorney worth his salt will always tell you never to consent to a search.)

MIAMI SPRINGS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO