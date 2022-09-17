ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

wvlt.tv

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge

Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating. An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Active shooter training exercise to be held at West Town Mall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An active shooter training exercise will be held at West Town Mall by multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25. The training will be closed to the public and include the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, University of Tennessee Police Department, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County 9-1-1 and American Medical Response (AMR), officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Endangered child found safe, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found an endangered child that went missing out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency. Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot

Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker who was suffering from chest pains along the Appalachian Trail Tuesday. Updated: 1 hour ago. A friend of the pilot told investigators that the flight was his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Monday after a car chase and drug bust, an incident report states. The chase happened around 1:30 p.m., the report said, when officers tried to stop a Chrysler 300 for tinted windows on Dry Gap Road at E. Emory Road. The driver, identified as Lucky Clark, allegedly evaded the traffic stop by driving off, crashing into another car on Dry Gap Road.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevier County hotels see boost during UT home games

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Knoxville hotels fill up during home football games, Sevier County sees the benefits. Hotel staff in Sevier County said fans coming into town for home games will take two or three extra days and get some Smoky Mountain time in. Some of the most...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing

The small plane went off the runway and crashed into a hanger, officials said. Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN

