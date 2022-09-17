Read full article on original website
Teen injured in shooting, Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old man was found shot in Knoxville Tuesday night, prompting an investigation by the police department. Officers responded to the report at around 10:20 p.m. on Sept. 20. Once on the scene at 2230 Kenner Avenue, they found a teen near a playground who had been shot.
KPD: 18-year-old seriously injured after Knoxville shooting
Police are investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured and several apartments damaged on Tuesday night according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Husband, wife arrested in car theft ring after manhunt, Roane Co. sheriff says
ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A four-day manhunt ended in a husband and wife being arrested and charged in an alleged car theft ring, according to the Roane County Sheriff’s Office. A large-scale manhunt that spanned over four counties by multiple agencies on Tuesday, Sept. 20 resulted in Christopher...
Suspect in deadly Alcoa road rage crash charged before
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The suspect in the deadly Alcoa road rage crash has faced charges before, according to a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report obtained by WVLT News. Derek Geary, 58 of Maryville, was charged with vandalism of property greater than $1,000 on March, 16. BCSO deputies...
Knoxville man arrested after damaging lawn of Knox Co. church, report says
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men they are calling dangerous.
‘Please turn yourself in’: Family and friends plead for justice after Knoxville man hit and killed in Nashville
In Nashville, the city is on track to be the worst in years, for people getting hit and killed by vehicles.
Cracking the case | Escapology opens in Pigeon Forge
Half of all car seats are not installed correctly, according to Knoxville Police Department officials.
Grandfather and 3 year-old grandson remembered after fatal house fire
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 67-year-old grandfather and his three-year-old grandson died in a house fire early Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. “I was shocked just on the loss of life and it’s crazy something like that happened only a few doors down.” said one neighbor on Mississippi Avenue.
Active shooter training exercise to be held at West Town Mall
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An active shooter training exercise will be held at West Town Mall by multiple East Tennessee law enforcement agencies on Sunday, Sept. 25. The training will be closed to the public and include the Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, University of Tennessee Police Department, Rural Metro Fire, Knox County 9-1-1 and American Medical Response (AMR), officials said.
Endangered child found safe, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found an endangered child that went missing out of the tri-cities area, according to a tweet from the agency. Aleeyah Counts, 14, reportedly went missing from Mount Carmel Monday. She was last seen wearing a grey “Church Hill” shirt...
Powell man arrested after crashing car into business, spitting in sandwich, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Powell man was arrested Friday after crashing his car in to the door of a business and spitting in a sandwich, an arrest report obtained by WVLT News said. Isaiah Thurman reportedly drove to Dalton Collision on East Emory Road on Friday, Aug. 26, where...
Knoxville neighborhood adopts new Tennessee mascot
Tenn. National Guard completes emergency air evacuation to rescue hiker just outside of Gatlinburg. Members of the Tennessee National Guard rescued a hiker who was suffering from chest pains along the Appalachian Trail Tuesday.
Man falls 40 feet from bucket truck, Rural Metro responds
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to Lyons Bend Road where a man had fallen 40 feet from a bucket truck Monday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency. The man fell around 400 feet from the road, officials said. Crews responded to stabilize his injuries prior...
Car chase leads to drug bust, two arrests
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were arrested Monday after a car chase and drug bust, an incident report states. The chase happened around 1:30 p.m., the report said, when officers tried to stop a Chrysler 300 for tinted windows on Dry Gap Road at E. Emory Road. The driver, identified as Lucky Clark, allegedly evaded the traffic stop by driving off, crashing into another car on Dry Gap Road.
Two ‘dangerous’ fugitives wanted by East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is looking for two men they are calling dangerous. They’ve been on the run for months, according to Crime Stoppers. Stacy Payne with ETVCS outlined the crimes she said the two committed. Colby Campbell is wanted out of Knoxville on...
Inmate saved from overdosing by Hamblen County Jail staff
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officer Cassie Bell had just finished her eight o’clock check at the Hamblen County Jail when she heard a disturbance from one of the female inmates’ cells. “Sometimes, they just kick the door just to be kicking the door, but when they start...
Dog attack in West Knox County leaves man and his dog injured
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — A man said two large dogs attacked him and his smaller dog while he was on a walk in West Knox County on Friday. He said he was taking his Goldendoodle on a walk when he saw two dogs following them. The dogs ran after his dog and attacked, he said.
Sevier County hotels see boost during UT home games
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Knoxville hotels fill up during home football games, Sevier County sees the benefits. Hotel staff in Sevier County said fans coming into town for home games will take two or three extra days and get some Smoky Mountain time in. Some of the most...
Teen dropped off at Fulton High School, reported missing
The small plane went off the runway and crashed into a hanger, officials said. Danny Scott Wild was arrested on Sept. 9, according to police records. One person was killed in a crash on Alcoa Highway Saturday morning, according to the Alcoa Police Department.
Two People Injured in a House Fire Have Died, Knoxville Fire Department Officials Continue Their Investigation
The Knoxville Fire Department says both victims from a house fire on Mississippi Avenue have died. Firefighters discovered two individuals were trapped in the home this morning, they rescued a 67-year-old man and a 3-year-old boy who were taken to the hospital in serious condition. KFD says sadly they died from their injuries.
