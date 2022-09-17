ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on South Division Street. Officers responded to the call just around 7:30 p.m. On scene, detectives found a woman who was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The 40-year-old Buffalo woman was transported by...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
CompassCare shares complaints of arson investigation by Amherst Police

AMHERST, N.Y. — A medical office that Amherst Police say was the target of an arsonist more than three months ago isn't happy with the way the investigation is going. CompassCare says it has filed with the New York State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators. It added that the department and town have refused to even turn over a copy.
AMHERST, NY
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set

FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
FREDONIA, NY
BPD investigating overnight shooting on Elmwood Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man. Officers were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man that was shot while outside.
BUFFALO, NY
Fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Jefferson Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives said a 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire and found deceased inside an apartment. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
BUFFALO, NY
