3 people taken to ECMC following morning crash on Genesee Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, Buffalo Police responded to an accident on Genesee Street. At the intersection of Genesee Street and Kerns Avenue, three vehicles were involved in an accident. Authorities report that one of the motorists had to be extricated from the vehicle by Buffalo Firefighters.
‘No excuse’ for Buffalo police use of baton on man in fetal position
Neither officer had their body cameras on, which is a violation of department policy, so the department said it has no video record of what happened.
Buffalo Police investigate Tuesday evening shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night on South Division Street. Officers responded to the call just around 7:30 p.m. On scene, detectives found a woman who was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The 40-year-old Buffalo woman was transported by...
N.Y. city settles suit over department's firing of first female FF for $25K
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The first woman hired by the Tonawanda Fire Department has won a settlement with the city after she claimed she was unfairly fired when an on-duty injury left her unable to perform her job. The Common Council this month approved the $25,000 settlement with Amy Newman,...
Buffalo woman shot on S. Division Street
Detectives are currently questioning people in relation to this shooting, but anyone with additional information that could help solve this case is being asked to call or text their confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
CompassCare shares complaints of arson investigation by Amherst Police
AMHERST, N.Y. — A medical office that Amherst Police say was the target of an arsonist more than three months ago isn't happy with the way the investigation is going. CompassCare says it has filed with the New York State Supreme Court demanding that Amherst Police return its surveillance footage that it turned over to investigators. It added that the department and town have refused to even turn over a copy.
Sheriff: One suspect in apparent Fredonia arson
Crews responded to the scene on Stone Road Tuesday around 8:45 p.m.
Deputies: Fredonia Fire Intentionally Set
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Fire investigators say a late-night blaze near Fredonia was intentionally set. Around 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday crews were called to 9558 Stone Road for a reported structure fire. Several companies responded, including from the Village of Fredonia, Dunkirk, East Dunkirk, Cassadaga, Sheridan and...
BPD investigating overnight shooting on Elmwood Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an overnight shooting that injured one man. Officers were called to the 300 block of Elmwood Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday on reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man that was shot while outside.
Buffalo man arraigned for shooting inside Town of Tonawanda apartment
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was arraigned Friday afternoon after a shooting in August. Jamire Woods,18, of Buffalo was arraigned for allegedly killing two people and injuring another in a shooting inside a Town of Tonawanda apartment. Woods faces the following charges:. Two counts of Murder in the...
Buffalo police investigating Elmwood Avenue shooting
Buffalo police said they are investigating an overnight shooting on the 300 block Elmwood Avenue. Police say officers responded around 1:40 Tuesday morning.
Morning Crash Closes Genesee St. In Buffalo
IT HAPPENED AROUND 6:30 ON GENESEE STREET AT KERNS AVENUE. YOU CAN SEE THE BACK END OF ONE OF THOSE CARS IS COMPLETELY RIPPED AWAY.
Fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Jefferson Ave.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Ferry-Fillmore District officers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Detectives said a 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire and found deceased inside an apartment. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at […]
BB gun found in student’s backpack at Buffalo school
A letter from School Superintendent/Principal Jordan Schmidt was sent to families.
Buffalo police investigating shooting on South Division Street
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happening Tuesday around 7:30 p.m. on the 200 block of South Division Street.
Buffalo Police investigate a fatal accident
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened Sunday afternoon. According to police accident investigators, a vehicle was traveling southbound on Grider Street and making a left onto Northland Avenue. That's when it was hit by a motorcycle. The 31-year-old man driving the motorcycle was...
Old complaints, new roundabouts: Tonawanda supervisor says adjustment is 'all a matter of time'
TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda is the latest municipality getting flack for installing three roundabouts along Parker Boulevard as the town tries to slow traffic and make the area near Lincoln Park safer for drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. Construction along the road at the Decatur, Harrison, and...
Buffalo man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed 6-month-old infant
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty to one count of criminally negligent homicide and one count of assault in the second degree.
Motorcyclist killed in crash at Grider and Northland
As of Monday morning, no charges have been filed.
Man transported after overturning in kayak in Chautauqua County
ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Ohio man was found unconscious after overturning in a kayak in Maple Springs on Monday, Chautauqua County Sheriffs said. Deputies reported to a report of an overturned kayak at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday. They found 73-year-old Paul Maxim of Pataskala, Ohio unconscious. CPR was performed before Chautauqua County EMS, Emergency […]
