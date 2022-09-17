Read full article on original website
Iowa stabbing suspect identified; police ask for help to find him
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are asking for the public’s help in catching the second suspect in a shooting and stabbing that happened in the Court Avenue district earlier this month. It was nearly two weeks ago that police responded to a report of one person shot and another stabbed at the intersection […]
iheart.com
Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party
(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
theperrynews.com
Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday
An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
iheart.com
Infant Home After Fast Action from West Des Moines First Responders
(West Des Moines, IA) -- An infant is back home with her family after quick action from West Des Moines first responders. West Des Moines Police say back in July, officers Luke Erickson and Kyle Fuchs responded to reports of an infant who was not responding and turning blue, apparently choking. The two officers were able administer CPR and even applied Automated External Defibrillator pads to the infant until West Des Moines Emergency Medical Services arrived. The infant was taken to an area hospital and later discharged and returned home to her family.
beeherald.com
Kinnick arrested for leaving scene of fatal 2020 hit and run
EDITOR'S NOTE: Direct quotations from Tina King were taken from a previous interview with the Jefferson Herald in 2021. That story can be found here. The alleged offender of a 2020 hit and run which ended in the death of a local man has been detained. Robert Kinnick, 74, of...
Arrest made in teenage party shooting that injured one
WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A male teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female teenager at a late night party. On Friday deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a party with teenagers. When they arrived they encountered a large number of juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers later discovered […]
iheart.com
West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 21
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Joe Alexander Jr., 59, of no fixed abode was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Aziz Sultan of Fort Worth, Texas, was traveling on U.S. Interstate 80 at the exit ramp at the 106 mile marker. He attempted to pull onto the shoulder, and the semi-tractor trailer he was driving overturned into the ditch. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $5,000.
97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man threatens to stab woman in motel
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly threatening a woman with a knife in a West Des Moines motel. Kenneth Lee Walker, 56, of 7655 Office Plaza Dr., West Des Moines, was charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, first-offense possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, unlawful possession of prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KCCI.com
Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect
The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
Police investigating shots fired near East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard near East High School Tuesday morning. The reports came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. about gunshots heard in the area of E. 13th Street and Walker Street, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
theperrynews.com
Adel Police Report September 12-18
Christina Evelyn Hillgren, 39, of 29456 Old Portland Rd., #91, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 24000 block of U.S. Highway 6. Damages were estimated at $100. Rebekahlee Renee Brown, 25, of 2121 Greene St., #A11, Adel, was arrested for domestic assault. Alberto...
Man Dies In Dallas County Accident
(Redfield, IA) — One person died and two people were injured in an accident Tuesday in Dallas County east of Redfield. The Iowa State Patrol accident report says 97-year-old Arnold Whitney of Redfield failed to yield as he turned onto Old Highway 6 and his van was struck by a car. The van was pushed into another car in the other lane. Whitney died at the scene. The report says an 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman in the third car were injured and taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition was not given.
Des Moines man identified as victim in deadly weekend motorcycle crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have released the name of a motorcyclist who died Saturday morning in an accident in Des Moines. Emergency responders were called to the 1400 block of E. MLK, Jr. Parkway just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday on a report of a motorcycle crash, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
KCCI.com
Party promoter speaks out after X-rated video inside Shag's goes viral
DES MOINES, Iowa — A video taken from inside Shag's nightclub on Court Avenue appears to show women partially naked, engaging in sexual acts. KCCI can't show the video because it's too explicit for TV, but for the first time, we're hearing from someone who was there that night.
KCRG.com
Assault allegations raised against candidate Mike Franken; Des Moines Police close case as “unfounded”
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Back in April 2022, a police report was filed alleging that U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken made “inappropriate” contact with a former campaign worker. Kimberley Strope-Boggus worked on Franken’s campaign until she says she was fired at the end of February. She filed...
KCCI.com
Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi-trailer was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
California man arrested following a pursuit in Stuart
(Stuart) A California man was arrested following a pursuit in Stuart Friday evening. The Stuart Police Department says at approximately 5:03 p.m. a Stuart Police Officer attempted to stop a vehicle driving recklessly in the 3200 block of White Pole Road. The driver refused to stop for the Police Officer and accelerated through Stuart at a high rate of speed. The officer continued to pursue the vehicle west on White Pole Road into rural Guthrie County. Shortly after passing Talon Avenue, the driver, later identified as Jordin Andres Polanco of California, jumped from the moving vehicle. Polanco then ran west along White Pole Road and attempted to enter two separate passing vehicles by opening their doors. While attempting to enter one of the vehicles it is alleged that Polanco assaulted a female driver while trying to force her from the vehicle. As an Officer neared Polanco he ran south into a corn field. Polanco was seen exiting the corn field a short time later and was apprehended by Stuart Police and a Guthrie County Deputy. Polanco resisted arrest and an electronic control device was deployed.
