sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Three Students Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Antioch Area
On Friday, September 16, 2022, the Antioch Police Department reported a major injury pedestrian crash. The accident took place around 3:20 p.m. on Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive, Antioch PD reported. Preliminary Information on the Major Injury Pedestrian Crash in Antioch. A preliminary report by Antioch PD investigators revealed that...
Motorcyclist killed in Livermore crash; Traffic diverted on Hwy 84/Isabel Ave.
LIVERMORE -- A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a collision at a major intersection in Livermore.Livermore police said officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to reports of a collision on Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. They arrived to find a motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.The crash forced officers to divert traffic away from the area of Isabel Ave. and Highway 84, a major commute artery between Interstate Highways 580 and 680.As of 9:12 a.m., police said all northbound traffic on Highway 84 would be closed from Jack London Boulevard to I-580 for several more hours. The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of the victim's family.Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Livermore Police's non-emergency line at (925) 371-4987. Jot something down
NBC Bay Area
Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP
A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
1 of 3 kids critically injured in Antioch crash to be removed from life support
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — One of the three children who were critically injured in a car crash in Antioch on Friday will be removed from life support on Thursday after it was determined his condition will not improve, KRON4 confirmed. The three children, who are all 12 years old and part of what family members […]
eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Arrest Shooting Suspects in Antioch and Pittsburg
On September 9th at around 10:55 p.m. Pleasant Hill Police Department investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, there were several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot at by two unknown people who fled in a black sedan. Multiple shell casings were...
Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
KTVU FOX 2
Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP
SAN MATEO, Calif. - The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang Shelby from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.
OFD suspects arson in Tuesday fires
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was backed up on Interstate 580 on Tuesday afternoon due to three brush fires in the area, according to California Highway Patrol and the Oakland Fire Department. OFD said no structures were threatened by the fires. The two-alarm incident was near 35th Avenue and Delaware Street, which is near I-580. […]
Woman arrested for stealing $5,000 of goods from Antioch charter school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for stealing from an Antioch school on Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) said on Facebook. Police said the woman stole $5,000 of goods from Rocketship Delta Prep. Police received a call from school staff Tuesday morning that the school, located at 1700 Cavallo Road, had been […]
2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
Brentwood police urge caution after woman robbed in broad daylight outside bank
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police have cautioned people to “please remain vigilant at all times” after a woman was robbed outside of a bank Monday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to a Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way just before […]
pioneerpublishers.com
Contra Costa County Fire responds to early morning vehicle fire
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA (Sept. 21, 2022) — Fire crews had an early morning in Bay Point today. Engines 86 and 87 responded to an abandoned vehicle fire around 5am. Crews found the vehicle in the middle of a marsh with minor extension to the vegetation surrounding it. They...
NBC Bay Area
3 Brush Fires Near I-580 in Oakland Caused by Arson: Fire Officials
Oakland firefighters said three brush fires next to Interstate 580 were caused by arson Tuesday. The fires were spaced out across three-fourths of a mile between 35th Avenue and Coolidge Avenue exits. Police had to shut down several lanes of the freeway, affecting the evening commute. No property was damaged...
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows carload of shooters in deadly double homicide in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video circulating on social media shows customers outside Layalina restaurant in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. Within moments, a white car – possibly a Hyundai Elantra – pulls up and several people inside open fire. Two men were killed. "At this time, we are uncertain...
Paradise Post
One of three 12-year-olds hit by car in Antioch to be taken off life support, relative says
ANTIOCH — A 12-year-old boy who was one of three middle schoolers from the same family injured last week when hit by a car will be taken off life support, according to a family member. The boy and two other 12-year-olds were hit by a driver Friday as they...
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Investigate Rash of Home Break-ins
Police in Hillsborough are investigating a rash of home burglaries, the department said on Monday. Four break-ins have taken place since Sept. 8. The first break-in happened between Sept. 8 and 13 in the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. A rear window that leads into the living room was shattered and areas of bedrooms and the home office had been disturbed. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.
Arrest made in Bannon Street fatal shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man. Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said just before […]
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
UPDATE: 3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings during violent night in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and at least four others wounded Monday in a flurry of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave. in the Pill Hill neighborhood.Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims -- both men, one 27-years-old and a 57-year-old. The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. A third victim -- a 19-year-old male --...
