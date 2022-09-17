LIVERMORE -- A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a collision at a major intersection in Livermore.Livermore police said officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to reports of a collision on Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. They arrived to find a motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.The crash forced officers to divert traffic away from the area of Isabel Ave. and Highway 84, a major commute artery between Interstate Highways 580 and 680.As of 9:12 a.m., police said all northbound traffic on Highway 84 would be closed from Jack London Boulevard to I-580 for several more hours. The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of the victim's family.Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Livermore Police's non-emergency line at (925) 371-4987. Jot something down

LIVERMORE, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO