ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Three Students Injured in Pedestrian Accident in Antioch Area

On Friday, September 16, 2022, the Antioch Police Department reported a major injury pedestrian crash. The accident took place around 3:20 p.m. on Manzanita Way and Sycamore Drive, Antioch PD reported. Preliminary Information on the Major Injury Pedestrian Crash in Antioch. A preliminary report by Antioch PD investigators revealed that...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist killed in Livermore crash; Traffic diverted on Hwy 84/Isabel Ave.

LIVERMORE -- A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday morning in a collision at a major intersection in Livermore.Livermore police said officers responded just before 5:30 a.m. to reports of a collision on Isabel Avenue (SR 84) and Airway Boulevard. They arrived to find a motorcyclist had collided with another vehicle and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.The cause of the crash was not immediately known and the driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative with police.The crash forced officers to divert traffic away from the area of Isabel Ave. and Highway 84, a major commute artery between Interstate Highways 580 and 680.As of 9:12 a.m., police said all northbound traffic on Highway 84 would be closed from Jack London Boulevard to I-580 for several more hours. The identity of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of the victim's family.Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Livermore Police's non-emergency line at (925) 371-4987. Jot something down
LIVERMORE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP

A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
HAYWARD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Contra Costa County, CA
Local
California Accidents
City
Antioch, CA
Contra Costa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Contra Costa County, CA
Accidents
Antioch, CA
Accidents
Antioch, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FOX40

Two die after three ejected in solo vehicle accident

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and a third was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after it rolled over on Interstate 5 early Tuesday morning, California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said. According to CHP, a fourth person was injured in the incident which happened just after midnight south of Hood-Franklin Road. CHP […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver of stolen Mustang dies on San Mateo Bridge after running out of gas: CHP

SAN MATEO, Calif. - The driver of a stolen Mustang died on the San Mateo Bridge early Wednesday morning after the California Highway Patrol said he likely ran out of gas. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, who was being chased by San Mateo Sheriff's deputies about 4:15 a.m., had allegedly stolen a white Ford Mustang Shelby from a home in Half Moon Bay, CHP Officer Chris Barshini said.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KRON4 News

OFD suspects arson in Tuesday fires

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Traffic was backed up on Interstate 580 on Tuesday afternoon due to three brush fires in the area, according to California Highway Patrol and the Oakland Fire Department. OFD said no structures were threatened by the fires. The two-alarm incident was near 35th Avenue and Delaware Street, which is near I-580. […]
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Helicopter#Traffic Accident#The Con Fire#Chevy#Mercury
CBS Sacramento

2 dead after being ejected in rollover crash off I-5 near Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two people have died and two others suffered major injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 5 near Elk Grove early Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a vehicle crashed over off of the northbound side of the freeway near Hood-Franklin Road. A total of four people were in the car – and three of them were ejected in the crash, officers say. No one was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, officers say. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but investigators believe the vehicle initially drove into...
ELK GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NBC Bay Area

3 Brush Fires Near I-580 in Oakland Caused by Arson: Fire Officials

Oakland firefighters said three brush fires next to Interstate 580 were caused by arson Tuesday. The fires were spaced out across three-fourths of a mile between 35th Avenue and Coolidge Avenue exits. Police had to shut down several lanes of the freeway, affecting the evening commute. No property was damaged...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows carload of shooters in deadly double homicide in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video circulating on social media shows customers outside Layalina restaurant in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. Within moments, a white car – possibly a Hyundai Elantra – pulls up and several people inside open fire. Two men were killed. "At this time, we are uncertain...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Hillsborough Police Investigate Rash of Home Break-ins

Police in Hillsborough are investigating a rash of home burglaries, the department said on Monday. Four break-ins have taken place since Sept. 8. The first break-in happened between Sept. 8 and 13 in the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. A rear window that leads into the living room was shattered and areas of bedrooms and the home office had been disturbed. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Bannon Street fatal shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said on Tuesday that an arrest has been made in the Sept. 14 shooting that claimed the life of one man. Joseph Jimenez, 21, was arrested by police in Vallejo on Sept. 16 for a homicide warrant, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers said just before […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man in custody after deadly shooting at Executive Inn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man is being held on suspicion of murder after a deadly shooting at the Executive Inn on Bannon Street. According to Sacramento Police, the suspect is 21-year-old Joseph Jimenez, and he was arrested on Sept. 16 in Vallejo. CASE HISTORY. Officers responded to a call...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: 3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings during violent night in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and at least four others wounded Monday in a flurry of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave. in the Pill Hill neighborhood.Upon arrival,  officers located two gunshot victims -- both men, one 27-years-old and a 57-year-old.  The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. A third victim -- a 19-year-old male --...
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy