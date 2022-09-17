Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC Bay Area
Van Crashes Through CVS Store in Oakland, Leaving Trail of Destruction
A van crashed through the front of a CVS store in Oakland early Tuesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction. Video of the aftermath shows a white van stopped deep inside the CVS store at 2964 Broadway in Oakland. The damage throughout the store also is visible. The incident occurred...
NBC Bay Area
Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP
A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
Victim in deadly shooting near Oakland school identified as SF man
OAKLAND – Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland.Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School.Officers responded following the shooting and provided medical aid to Miles. Paramedics relieved officers and took Miles to a hospital.A second man was also shot Sept. 8 in the same area. The man was in critical condition following the shooting. Police were not immediately available to provide an update on the man's condition.
NBC Bay Area
Firefighters Knock Down 3-Alarm Commercial Fire in San Leandro
Firefighters knocked down a three-alarm commercial fire in San Leandro Tuesday night. The fire was reported at 139th and Washington avenues just before 10 p.m., the Alameda County Fire Department said. The blaze was under control by the 1 a.m. hour. One firefighter suffered minor injuries, officials said. The Oakland...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Bay Area
3 Brush Fires Near I-580 in Oakland Caused by Arson: Fire Officials
Oakland firefighters said three brush fires next to Interstate 580 were caused by arson Tuesday. The fires were spaced out across three-fourths of a mile between 35th Avenue and Coolidge Avenue exits. Police had to shut down several lanes of the freeway, affecting the evening commute. No property was damaged...
NBC Bay Area
2 Members of Oakland Islamic Center Fatally Shot, Another Injured
Two members of the Oakland Islamic Center died and another was hurt in a drive-by shooting Monday night just minutes after their evening prayer. Hatin Nasser said 59-year-old Bilal and 27-year-old Isam were killed and a 19-year-old was shot in the leg during the shooting. "Why do these individuals have...
NBC Bay Area
Community Demands Action After Violent 24 Hours in Oakland
Four people were shot and killed in Oakland in a 24-hour string of violence plaguing the city. The latest killing took place almost at the steps of City Hall, interrupting a city council meeting Tuesday. “This is the fourth homicide investigators are investigating in less than 24 hours,” said Kim...
NBC Bay Area
1 Dead, 1 Hurt in Shooting in Downtown Oakland
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown Oakland Tuesday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of 14th Street and Broadway, according to police. Arriving officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Bay Area
Southbound I-580 Bayview Ramps in Richmond Closed Until November
Caltrans has closed the southbound Interstate Highway 580 on-ramp and off-ramp at Bayview Avenue in Richmond until mid-November to perform work on a bridge. Caltrans urges motorists to use the Regatta Boulevard on-ramp or off-ramp north of the construction site or Central Avenue on-ramp and off-ramp to the south. The...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
Motorcyclist ejected onto tracks, fatally struck by BART train
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — BART confirmed that a person was fatally struck by a train at the 19th Street Station in Oakland Friday afternoon. The incident caused major delays in Downtown Oakland in the Antioch, Berryessa, Richmond and San Francisco directions Friday afternoon. BART said that a motorcyclist got into a crash near 23rd Street […]
NBC Bay Area
Family Rallies for Coach Shot While Breaking Up Fight in Front of Vallejo High School
The family of an East Bay football coach is rallying together to support him after he was shot while trying to break up a fight in front of Vallejo High School. Joseph Pastrana is the father of a toddler with a daughter on the way and his wife and his young son watched the shooting in real time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
Fundraiser Launched for Children Struck by Vehicle While Walking Home From School in Antioch
A Facebook fundraiser campaign has been launched after three children walking home from school were struck in a vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the City of Antioch. As of Monday morning, $605 has been raised. According to the page:. Sept. 17, 2022. Please try to donate what you can for...
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
ksro.com
Teen Girl Crashes Truck into Fence in Petaluma; Arrested for Vehicle Theft and DUI
A 15-year-old girl is behind bars after a pickup truck crashed into a fence in Petaluma. Police believe the girl stole the truck, and was driving it while drunk. She was gone when officers arrived at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning. Witnesses helped find her hiding a short distance away. No other vehicles were involved in the crash nor damaged.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday
SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
NBC Bay Area
Novato Police Investigating Distribution of Antisemitic Flyers as Potential Hate Incident
Novato police are investigating the distribution of flyers with antisemitic messages left at residences. Police say the flyers contained antisemitic hate speech and were left in plastic bags at residences in south end of the city near Ignacio Boulevard and in unincorporated areas of Bel Marin Keys Boulevard. A news...
NBC Bay Area
Hillsborough Police Investigate Rash of Home Break-ins
Police in Hillsborough are investigating a rash of home burglaries, the department said on Monday. Four break-ins have taken place since Sept. 8. The first break-in happened between Sept. 8 and 13 in the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. A rear window that leads into the living room was shattered and areas of bedrooms and the home office had been disturbed. It is unknown at this time if anything was stolen.
Comments / 2