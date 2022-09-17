"She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly." 🤡 An almost 60 year old grown man made this comment. No wonder his 2nd marriage didn't last as long as a stick of gum. Shannon is probably laughing at him now and sipping tea.
His soon to be ex-wife will now star in back a breaking rodeo she never imagined herself starring in. Karma is a beautiful little nugget of gold.
that's what happens to older men they go through midlife crisis and they can't keep a young girl you should have stayed with his wife and shouldn't have been screwing around on her these old men need to grow up get a life be a grandfather be a father I don't know what the hell is wrong with these white men think they got a little bit of money or a good job and they can throw it at some young girl she ain't going to stay with his a__ long wiping up his crap stupid he's so stupid
Related
‘Real Housewives’ Star Erika Jayne Stunned by Revelation of Husband Tom Girardi’s Money Wire to Mistress Judge: ‘Wow’
‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says
Sylvester Stallone Posts Photo Holding Hands with Estranged Wife amid Divorce: 'Wonderful...'
Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellen DeGeneres Looks Glum During Lunch Date With Wife Portia de Rossi, Marking Her First Outing Since Ex Anne Heche's Death
Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Hamza Is ‘Broken Inside’ Amid Custody Battle With Memphis Over Daughter
RELATED PEOPLE
Does ‘The Family Chantel’ Star Pedro Jimeno Have a New Girlfriend Amid Divorce From Chantel Everett?
Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”
Country Music’s Biggest Cheating Scandals — and Where the Couples Are Now
One 90 Day Fiancé Couple Is Likely Divorcing Following Domestic Assault Charges And Cheating Scandal
IN THIS ARTICLE
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez's New Wedding Photos With Ben Affleck Will Leave You on the Floor
Everything the Chrisley Family Has Said About Todd and Julie’s Fraud Trial Verdict, Moving Forward
Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes
Pedro Jimeno Seemingly Responds to Rumors Estranged Wife Chantel Everett Is Dating, DMing Drake
Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Mike Berk Have a New Girlfriend Following Split From Ximena Morales?
Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and Candy Spelling hold hands during beach outing as couple is 'co-parenting'
People
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 36