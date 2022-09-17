ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

alphalaydie
4d ago

"She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly." 🤡 An almost 60 year old grown man made this comment. No wonder his 2nd marriage didn't last as long as a stick of gum. Shannon is probably laughing at him now and sipping tea.

Dana Ducat
4d ago

His soon to be ex-wife will now star in back a breaking rodeo she never imagined herself starring in. Karma is a beautiful little nugget of gold.

Lisa Lanham
4d ago

that's what happens to older men they go through midlife crisis and they can't keep a young girl you should have stayed with his wife and shouldn't have been screwing around on her these old men need to grow up get a life be a grandfather be a father I don't know what the hell is wrong with these white men think they got a little bit of money or a good job and they can throw it at some young girl she ain't going to stay with his a__ long wiping up his crap stupid he's so stupid

TheDailyBeast

‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says

Tom Girardi, the embattled lawyer and estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne, gave $300,000 to a Los Angeles judge with whom he was having an affair so the woman could purchase ocean-front property in 2015, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi, 83, allegedly drew the money not from his personal account, but from a trust account holding funds won by his law firm for cancer victims and the residents of a polluted California community. Many of the victims still allege they “never got a dime” of the money they were owed, according to one person who spoke to the Times. An attorney for Girardi’s former paramour, Tricia Bigelow, who retired last year, told the Times that the wire “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Jayne reacted with shock to the news on Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a screenshot of the Times’ story.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Fox News

Erika Jayne wins $5 million fraud lawsuit, posts about estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged affair

Erika Jayne has a lot to celebrate. The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star won her $5 million fraud lawsuit in court this week. Two colleagues of her estranged husband Tom Girardi filed the suit against her in 2020. Her attorney confirmed to Page Six that Jayne was not involved in "any wrongdoing" that attorneys Philip R. Sheldon and Robert P. Finn accused her of in late 2020.
CELEBRITIES
The List

Another Duggar Family Member Is Facing Legal Trouble

The Duggar family from TLC's hit reality shows "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" are no strangers to legal trouble. Most notably, Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar's eldest son Josh Duggar was charged and sentenced with prison time for the possession of child sexual abuse materials (via Us Weekly). In May, he received a sentence of just over 12 years in prison following a lengthy trial.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout

We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind”

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills haven’t seen Denise Richards appear on the show in 2 seasons, but that’s not stopping her from calling out some of her former co-stars. Friend of the show and sister to OG Kyle Richards — Kathy Hilton, was seemingly humiliated on last night’s episode of RHOBH. When […] The post Denise Richards “Felt Bad” For Kathy Hilton After Paris Hilton Slams Kyle Richards As “Unkind” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Page Six

Kelly Dodd, Rick Leventhal give update on relationship with estranged daughter

Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are giving fans an update on their strained relationship with the reporter’s daughter Veronica Leventhal. Page Six has obtained an exclusive sneak peek look at Rick’s upcoming interview with “Up and Adam!” host Adam Newell, in which he claims they’ve been “butting heads for years.” Their relationship first made headlines in May when Kelly called her step-daughter “evil” after Veronica didn’t invite her to her wedding. “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly,” Rick, 62, alleged in the interview. Dodd, 46, stood up for her hubby, claiming that...
RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Pregnant ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Thais Ramone Receives Tesla Seemingly as Push Present From Patrick Mendes

Generous present. 90 Day Fiancé star Thaís Ramone received a brand new Tesla seemingly as a push gift from Partrick Mendes. “Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys … I almost delivered the baby on the street,” Thaís, 25, captioned a photo via Instagram on Thursday, September 8, featuring herself posing next to her new car.
TV & VIDEOS
People

People

