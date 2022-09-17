Schenectady County Legislature advances grocery store plan

SCHENECTADY — Earlier this week, the Schenectady County Legislature approved what officials are calling the first step in bringing a long sought grocery store to the Hamilton Hill and Vale neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, lawmakers unanimously approved a purchase option for a 2.13 acre parcel at 754 State St., securing the property for the next year and a half using $10,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The option will allow the county to purchase the property that once housed a used car lot and connects Albany and State streets at any time throughout the life of the agreement for $950,000 — which would be paid using ARPA funds should the agreement be executed.

Gary Hughes, a District 2 representative who chairs the Legislature’s Economic Development and Planning Committee, said securing the property is the first in bringing a mid-size grocery store to the city, where access to affordable, healthy foods has proven difficult for some.

The county has not only set aside $3 million in ARPA funding to help cover costs related to the store’s future development, but is also in the process of developing a request for proposals to find a developer for the site.

While it’s unclear when the request for proposals will be publicized, officials have said the plan is to advertise the request widely in order to solicit proposals from as many qualified candidates as possible.

Food insecurity has long been a problem in Schenectady County. However, is particularly troublesome in the city, where poverty rates are high and access to transportation can be scarce.

In recent years, while steps have been taken to address the problem, with nonprofits pairing up with neighborhood convenience stores to begin carrying fresh produce, a full-size grocery store has remained elusive.

An infusion of federal coronavirus-relief dollars may prove to be the catalyst to finally bring a long-sought grocer to the city.

The county, earlier this year, committed $3 million in ARPA funds to the Electric City Food Co-op, which for years has been seeking to open a storefront in the downtown area. The organization recently formed a partnership with the Honest Weight Food Co-op in Albany in the hopes of accelerating the effort.

The Schenectady City Council has also allocated $1 million in ARPA funding to the Electric City Food Co-op, and has previously set aside $1 million to four organizations — the Schenectady Foundation, Schenectady Community Ministries, SUNY Schenectady and the Schenectady Greenmarket — to address food insecurity.

