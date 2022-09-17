ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Cold case closed: 1982 murder of two hitchhikers, who were last seen in Breckenridge, ends with conviction

By Luke Vidic
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KXRM

One injured in Platte shooting, suspect on the run

UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 10:39 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD confirmed to FOX21’s crew on the scene that the shooting happened at approximately 9:20 p.m., and resulted from an altercation between two men who knew each other. One of the men was shot and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect is known to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Breckenridge, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Breckenridge, CO
County
Park County, CO
City
Dumont, CO
Park County, CO
Crime & Safety
Summit Daily News

Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne

A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Police investigate deadly shooting on Gunshot Pass Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, CSPD received a call regarding a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Hitchhiking#Cold Case#Forensic Genealogy#Violent Crime#Hoosier Pass
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KKTV

Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Jury selection underway in Isabella Thallas murder trial

Jury selection is underway in the trial of Michael Close. He is accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas. The 21-year-old was with her boyfriend in June of 2020, walking their dog in the Denver Ballpark neighborhood when a man with an assault rifle, that didn't belong to him, opened fire.Closing is facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty. 
DENVER, CO
KXRM

Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy