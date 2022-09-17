Cold case closed: 1982 murder of two hitchhikers, who were last seen in Breckenridge, ends with conviction

Read full article on original website
Murder suspect arrested out of state after a body was found in Laurens County
A body discovered in Laurens County is believed to be that of a woman who’d been reported missing, and the man who had disappeared along with her is under arrest in Colorado.
Daily Record
Penrose man sentenced to more than 200 years seeks postconviction relief
The Penrose man who eluded and shot at officers on two occasions in December 2015 and later was sentenced to more than 200 years to the Department of Corrections is seeking postconviction relief. Devlin Palaza, 50, was found guilty by a jury in April 2017 of two counts of vehicular...
One injured in Platte shooting, suspect on the run
UPDATE: TUESDAY 9/20/2022 10:39 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — CSPD confirmed to FOX21’s crew on the scene that the shooting happened at approximately 9:20 p.m., and resulted from an altercation between two men who knew each other. One of the men was shot and transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. The suspect is known to […]
KKTV
Patrick Frazee, Colorado man found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth, trying to appeal verdict
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man convicted of killing his fiancee in 2018 is trying to appeal his guilty verdict. Patrick Frazee is currently serving life in prison after being found guilty of killing Kelsey Berreth in Teller County. Attorneys representing Frazee were back in court on Tuesday. The defense team claims there was juror misconduct in the original trial, adding the prosecutor’s key witness is not credible. Krystal Lee, the former mistress of Frazee, accepted a plea agreement for her role in cleaning up the crime scene and acted as the key witness. The defense also claims there wasn’t enough evidence in the case as Berreth’s body hasn’t been recovered.
23-year-old Littleton woman missing for 3 days
The Littleton Police Department is searching for a missing 23-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday morning.
Summit Daily News
Cyclist dies after police say driver drifted onto shoulder on Colorado Highway 9 just north of Silverthorne
A cyclist is dead after police say a Dillon man driving a pickup truck drifted onto the shoulder of Colorado Highway 9 Tuesday evening. The 65-year-old cyclist was riding along the shoulder near mile marker 107, a few miles north of Silverthorne, around 5 p.m. when the crash occurred, Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Gary Cutler said Wednesday. The cyclist was wearing a helmet.
KKTV
2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
Police investigate deadly shooting on Gunshot Pass Drive
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a man was found dead at a home on Gunshot Pass Drive near North Powers Boulevard. According to CSPD around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, CSPD received a call regarding a shooting at a home in the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass […]
Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a weekend shooting that left a man dead. CSPD dispatchers received a shooting call around 3:18 p.m. Sunday, at a home on the 6000 block of Gunshot Pass Dr. When officers arrived they found a man dead at the scene. Anyone with The post Investigation underway following weekend fatal shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
KKTV
Body found on Colorado Springs elementary school grounds; death not suspicious
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police responded to a Colorado Springs elementary school Tuesday morning after a deceased person was found on the school grounds. The incident was reported at Giberson Elementary School sometime before 8:30 a.m. Police have confirmed that the death is a suspected suicide. The person was...
KKTV
Police: Suspect arrested after shooting in northeast Springs neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say several houses were damaged when a man started shooting off a gun in a northeast Springs neighborhood Saturday night. Officers were called to Jasper Falls Place just before 10:40 p.m. on reports of gunshots. They were still hearing shots fired as they pulled up to the scene.
KKTV
Man shot in front of family at Colorado Springs motel
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the groin in front of his wife and kids Saturday. Police say they were called to a motel on North Chestnut Street at 4:30 p.m. on the reported shooting. “The victim was shot...
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
Summit Daily News
Earwitness suspects joint in recreation path caused electric skateboard crash, death in Vail
Vail resident Adam Merriman died Wednesday, Sept. 14, after sustaining head injuries during an electric skateboard crash on Tuesday, Sept. 13. A nearby pedestrian who heard the crash said he suspects Merriman hit a joint in the pavement between the North Recreation Path and Red Sandstone Park in Vail. An...
Jury selection underway in Isabella Thallas murder trial
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Michael Close. He is accused of shooting and killing Isabella Thallas. The 21-year-old was with her boyfriend in June of 2020, walking their dog in the Denver Ballpark neighborhood when a man with an assault rifle, that didn't belong to him, opened fire.Closing is facing murder charges. He has pleaded not guilty.
Man arrested after shooting thief who stole his bike
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting that happened Friday morning, Sept. 16 in Downtown Colorado Springs. This shooting is separate from the shooting that also occurred Downtown on Sept. 16, which closed the Bijou Street bridge over I-25. According to CSPD, at around 7:14 a.m., the communications center […]
coloradosun.com
The sudden suspension of a Colorado prison-work program has thrown employers into disarray
The escape of a minimum-security inmate earlier this summer effectively shut down a touted prison-work program called Take Two, a gut punch to businesses struggling to find employees who had gambled on the 3-year-old program amid a historically tight labor market. Employers who participated in the program, which let 59...
Woman carjacked at gunpoint, car used in homicide
A Denver woman is thankful to be alive after she was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.
Mom arrested after missing family search in Boulder
The Boulder Police Department says a woman has been arrested after her kids were found alone in a vehicle following an all-night search.
