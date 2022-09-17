Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Section of I-94 in Detroit to close for 5 days as crews work on Second Avenue bridge: What to know
DETROIT – Both directions of I-94 between I-75 and I-96 are going to be closed for five days as crews work on the Second Avenue bridge. The full closure will begin at 4 a.m. on Thursday (Sept. 29) and the road will reopen by 4 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 4). The closure is so inspectors can monitor the structure during the post-tensioning process.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old Detroit resident won't be bought out by company's development plans
Since 1962 she’s called this place home, raised a family here, and spent blood sweat and tears trying to preserve the dying east side neighborhood for decades. Crown Enterprises- a Moroun family company - is buying out homeowners like Savannah.
ClickOnDetroit.com
$23 million housing development project breaks ground in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – City officials broke ground on a $23 million development project in Southwest Detroit on Tuesday. The Brooke will be located on 2420 Bagley Street near Honey Bee market and will include 78 apartment units and 2,105 square feet of storefront space. This new building will be replacing...
The evolution of a food desert: How a Detroit neighborhood lost its stores
(CBS DETROIT) - Mack Avenue on Detroit's east side was once a lively road in the city.Along the avenue, from East Grand Boulevard down to St. Jean Street, homes that used to shelter families are now gone or abandoned.Sidewalks that used to be walkable paths are now overgrown."This neighborhood, one of the oldest, have gone through all of these waves," said Detroit's official Historian Jamon Jordan."They've gone through white flight, they've gone through black middle-class flight. They've gone through the period of time when houses were being burned up on Devil's Night. Many times because homeowners themselves are burning their own...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Memorial barbecue planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts
DETROIT – A memorial barbecue is planned for slain Detroit Officer Loren Courts, who lost his life in the line of duty back in July. The barbecue will be held at the Berkley American Legion on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 4 p.m. Gates, beer tent, and lounge will be open at noon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Want to work for a nonprofit? More than 100 jobs available at nonprofit career expo in Metro Detroit
WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Fifteen agencies will be offering 100+ jobs at a nonprofit career expo in West Bloomfield Township on Wednesday. Gesher Human Services, The J Detroit, and Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit are co-sponsoring the career expo. The expo is scheduled for Wednesday (Sept. 21) from...
Housing market leaves renters struggling for affordable low-income properties
Take a drive through Detroit, and you’ll be hard-pressed not to hear construction sounds, it’s a sign of change – but not a sign everyone necessarily welcomes.
fox2detroit.com
92-year-old won't let Moroun company buy her out of Detroit's Cadillac Heights
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Ninety-two year-old Savannah Lewis is one of the last few holdouts in a land grab in Detroit's Cadillac Heights neighborhood. "At my age I’m darn near 100," she said. "What the heck, I look like (I'm) buying another house?" Since 1962 she’s called this place...
Ypsilanti artist creates mural to transform Parkridge Park’s basketball court
YPSILANTI, MI -- Weeds and trash once filled Parkridge Park’s basketball court, but now it’s covered in a colorful mural. Shannon Williams was born and raised in Ypsilanti and grew up playing basketball at the park on Harriet Street. He said a recent visit there made him want to coordinate a clean-up, and from there, he got the idea to spruce up the area with a mural.
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief caught with stolen electronics, chargers, one beer in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A man suspected of stealing from residents in Grosse Pointe Farms was caught by police while in possession of multiple electronic devices, chargers, and one bottle of beer. Police were called Wednesday morning (Sept. 21) to a home in the area of Grosse Pointe...
The Oakland Press
Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs
Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
Detroit Gets a Second Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets a Second Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor business owners say State Street construction delays have hurt sales
ANN ARBOR – This is a big weekend at the University of Michigan: Homecoming combined with Parent’s & Family Weekend. During a normal year, businesses would be preparing for large crowds and big sales. But owners of the shops and restaurants on U-M’s doorstep on State Street say an extended road closure has impacted foot traffic and revenue.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Head to Ann Arbor Farmers Market for September Food Truck Rally on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – The monthly Ann Arbor Farmers Market Food Truck Rally returns on Wednesday. Taking place on the third Wednesday of the month, the rallies run from 5-8 p.m. and are a great way to enjoy the beautiful weather, good food and community. This month’s food trucks include:...
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
Eater
Taystee’s Burgers Wants to Grow Its Gas Station Food Empire
Taystee’s Burgers — whose award-winning highly-stacked have origins in the back of a Dearborn gas station — is among the many halal-friendly spots that have opened over the years that have helped to redefine the region’s food culture. Now founder Ali Jawad is inviting those interested...
Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit
Counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
