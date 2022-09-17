The race for governor in New York is becoming an increasingly heated contest, with both campaigns trading punches over ethics, corruption and malfeasance. Allies of Gov. Kathy Hochul have seized on Republican-backed efforts to secure Rep. Lee Zeldin an additional ballot, but failed to do so after petitions contained multiple duplicate signatures. Republicans, meanwhile, have pointed to a Hochul campaign donor receiving a lucrative state contract to provide COVID-19-related supplies.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO