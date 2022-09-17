Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox5ny.com
Sister of 9/11 victim helps raise $1.5M for Tunnel to Towers Foundation
NEW YORK - For Kathy Cunningham, it is no ordinary cross. "This was given to me shortly after 9/11," she said. "This is steel from the Trade Center." It is steel from the towers where her late brother, Donnie Robertson, lost his life. She keeps the cross close to the...
fox5ny.com
Fewer NYC businesses staying open 24 hours
NEW YORK - The City That Never Sleeps might need a new nickname. From nightlife to restaurants, some New York City businesses are shutting their doors earlier in the evening. Since the start of the pandemic, many businesses have cut back hours, including staying open 24/7. Residents FOX 5 News...
fox5ny.com
NY charities sending supplies to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona may have passed Puerto Rico, but the rebuilding process goes on in its aftermath. One local group is stepping in to help aid the storm's victims.
fox5ny.com
NYC considers using cruise ships to house migrants
NEW YORK - New York City shelters are overwhelmed due to thousands of migrants coming by bus from Texas, prompting the mayor to explore unique ways to provide temporary housing. One idea he is floating is using cruise ships as temporary housing. In an interview on Sunday, Mayor Eric Adams...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
NYU students groped in Washington Square Park
NEW YORK - Two NYU students were groped within 15 minutes of each other in Washington Square Park. It happened last Monday evening. In the first incident at around 8:15 p.m., a man walked up to a woman and told her he had a gun. He then grabbed the butt and proceeded to conduct a sex act on himself. The woman got away unharmed.
fox5ny.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds community for special families
NEW YORK - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Let Us Do Good Village broke ground in Land O' Lakes, Florida, in December 2021. The property will have more than a hundred mortgage-free homes for wounded veterans, families of fallen first responders, and Gold Star families. Army Staff Sgt. Danielle Thornton...
fox5ny.com
The Brownstone Boys restore Brooklyn homes
NEW YORK - A Brooklyn couple has turned their love of renovating a historic home into a business. Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon bought a 130-year-old historic Brooklyn brownstone in 2018. They became popular through a blog and an Instagram account showing their slow restoration. Thousands of people asked questions...
fox5ny.com
Classical music performed in a cemetery
Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn has thousands of trees shading miles of rolling hills. It is peaceful, beautiful, and expansive and plays host to unique classical music performances, which are so popular that they sell out in minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
'Big Brother' - 2 security cameras to be installed on every NYC subway train
NEW YORK - The MTA plans to install security cameras on every New York City subway car. Admitting it is "big brother," Gov. Kathy Hochul says the transit agency has received a $2 million federal grant to pay for the installation. The funding will enable the purchase of 5,400 cameras...
fox5ny.com
NYC to end COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses
NEW YORK - New York City's private businesses will no longer have to require their employees to have COVID-19 vaccines under new rules that go into effect on Nov. 1, 2022. The private sector companies will be allowed to set up their own vaccine policies. New York City began requiring...
fox5ny.com
New Yorkers step up to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
BAY SHORE, N.Y. - From his work on cars to caring for those in need: Jose Gonzalez is now lifting spirits. The owner of New York Auto Detail in Bay Shore co-founded Jibaritos with Troops, a grassroots organization that shipped more than a million pounds of supplies to people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit back in 2017. In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, volunteers are back at it again.
fox5ny.com
Crane crushes car in the Bronx
NEW YORK - A crane tipped over and crushed a car in the Bronx Tuesday morning. It happened on Bedford Park Boulevard near St. Philip Neri Way. Details are limited but the FDNY had several crews at the scene. The crane appeared to be at a building that is under...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Nun builds a following on TikTok
Sister Monica Clare, an Episcopal nun at the Community of St. John Baptist in Mendham, New Jersey, created a TikTok account during the pandemic to connect with the public during a difficult time. The account has more than 171,000 followers and 1.6 million likes.
fox5ny.com
Nun's TikTok videos on faith and spirituality draw a huge following
MENDHAM, N.J. - Sister Monica Clare felt the calling to become a nun when she was just 7 years old. However, realizing her destiny took decades; she became a nun when she was 46. That destiny now has her spreading faith on social media. "I believe that there is a...
fox5ny.com
Danish tourist shot in back in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A tourist visiting the city from Denmark was shot in Manhattan early on Sunday. The NYPD says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on 103rd St. and West End Ave. on the Upper West Side. The tourist was reportedly walking back to where he was staying after leaving a party.
fox5ny.com
Experiencing classical music among the dead in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - For more than 150 years, Green-Wood Cemetery in Brooklyn has been the final resting place for many notable New Yorkers, including artist Jean Michel Basquiat and Charles Feltman, creator of one of our most iconic foods — the hotdog. Opened in 1838, Green-Wood has thousands of...
fox5ny.com
Misty Copeland's new foundation focuses on diversity, equity in dance
NEW YORK - Misty Copeland announced the launch of her foundation last week at the National Dance Institute in Harlem. "The goal of the Misty Copeland Foundation is to bring greater diversity, equity, and inclusion to dance — but especially ballet," said Copeland, who is the foundation's president and founder.
fox5ny.com
Who are the Brownstone Boys?
Rosanna Scotto meets Jordan Slocum and Barry Bordelon, who bought a 130-year-old historic Brooklyn brownstone in 2018. They became known as the Brownstone Boys through their blog and an Instagram account showing their slow restoration.
fox5ny.com
2 NJ lottery players to split $1.9M jackpot
NEW YORK - Two tickets matched all five numbers drawn in Friday's Jersey Cash 5 jackpot drawing. The two lucky players will split the $1,907,186 jackpot. Each winning ticket is worth $953,593. The winning numbers were: 09, 10, 12, 16, and 19 and the XTRA number was: 04. The tickets...
fox5ny.com
NYPD arrests man for hit-and-run death of 5-year-old in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD arrested a man wanted for a hit-and-run accident that killed a 5-year-old boy. Jonathan Martinez was crossing 100th Street in East Elmhurst with his parents on Sept. 1st when a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving on McIntosh Street turned onto 100th Street and struck the child.
Comments / 2