NEW YORK - Two NYU students were groped within 15 minutes of each other in Washington Square Park. It happened last Monday evening. In the first incident at around 8:15 p.m., a man walked up to a woman and told her he had a gun. He then grabbed the butt and proceeded to conduct a sex act on himself. The woman got away unharmed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO