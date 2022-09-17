ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
FLORENCE, KY
MAP: Major surge in violent crime among Cincinnati teens

CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 Investigates obtained data that shows a worrisome spike in violent crime involving Cincinnati teens. In 2021, 19 teens were charged with murder in Hamilton County: three times the amount charged in 2019 and 2020 and six times the amount in 2017 and 2018. Already this year, we've seen 15 teens charged with murder in Hamilton County.
CINCINNATI, OH
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand

Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire

CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati weather: Chance for gusty storms Wednesday

CINCINNATI — Wednesday is the final day of summer and the season will go out with some heat!. Highs on Wednesday will range from 89 to 93 degrees with high humidity, meaning it will likely feel like the mid-90s in the afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Thursday,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
LOVELAND, OH
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in West End

CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in the West End on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the fire is taking place at 1621 Linn St. in an apartment building. Reports say smoke is coming from the 12th floor. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH

