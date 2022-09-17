Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Plantation Drive in Florence. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a pedestrian struck at Cutter Street and Ezzard Charles Drive
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are on scene of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the West End, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Cincinnati Police Department announced on Twitter that delays should be expected due to this...
WLWT 5
Tracking severe weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected across Greater Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A cold front will trigger scattered downpours followed bymuch cooler temperatures Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kenton, Dearborn, Switzerland, Campbell and Pendleton counties until 9 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone County in Kentucky and Ohio County in...
WLWT 5
MAP: Major surge in violent crime among Cincinnati teens
CINCINNATI — WLWT News 5 Investigates obtained data that shows a worrisome spike in violent crime involving Cincinnati teens. In 2021, 19 teens were charged with murder in Hamilton County: three times the amount charged in 2019 and 2020 and six times the amount in 2017 and 2018. Already this year, we've seen 15 teens charged with murder in Hamilton County.
WLWT 5
Sarah Jessica Parker visits Cincinnati to launch wine brand
Sarah Jessica Parker visited Cincinnati to launch her new wine brand. Parker met with staff at Kroger's downtown Cincinnati location to introduce the wine, Invivo X. She's an Ohio native, born in Nelsonville, Ohio, and attended Cincinnati's School for Creative and Performing Arts, which is located in the historic Over-the-Rhine neighborhood near the store.
WLWT 5
Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crew responding to reports of a structure fire on Rochester Avenue in the City of Hamilton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police close a stretch of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Police have closed a portion of Colerain Avenue following a crash in Mount Airy, Wednesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Northbound Colerain Avenue is closed between Jessup and Blue Rock roads due to a crash involving an...
WLWT 5
New food hall in Madisonville with tap room, 7 eateries opening this weekend
CINCINNATI — A new food hall is opening in Madisonville this weekend with food, drinks and entertainment. Element Eatery is opening Saturday with food, drinks and two free concerts. The food hall will be open from 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. “We’re...
WLWT 5
Semi-truck overturns, spills 80,000 pounds of animal feed on highway in Pendleton County
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A major spill is causing delays on highway US-27 in Pendleton County. According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon a semitrailer turned over after the driver swerved to avoid another vehicle on US-27 at Country Club Drive. The sharp turn caused the semitrailer to turn over,...
WLWT 5
2 dogs dead in Westwood house fire
CINCINNATI — Two dogs have died after an overnight house fire in Westwood. The fire happened on Westknolls Lane around midnight. Officials on the scene say the fire started in the kitchen and spread through the home. A woman who was also in the house was able to get...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati weather: Chance for gusty storms Wednesday
CINCINNATI — Wednesday is the final day of summer and the season will go out with some heat!. Highs on Wednesday will range from 89 to 93 degrees with high humidity, meaning it will likely feel like the mid-90s in the afternoon. LIVE RADAR // LATEST WEATHER ALERTS. Thursday,...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash involving a school bus at Beechmont Avenue and Campus Lane in Mount Washington. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Vine Street in Hartwell
CINCINNATI — Police responding to reports of a pedestrian struck on Vine Street in Hartwell. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — Crews responding to reports of a structure fire on Vista Lake Drive in Batavia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 near Loveland
INDIAN HILL, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and delaying traffic along eastbound I-275 at Loveland Madeira Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate near Loveland and Indian Hill, Wednesday evening. Click the video...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Paper Boulevard in Walton
WALTON, Ky. — Crew responding to a reported structure fire on Paper Boulevard in Walton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reports of a structure fire in West End
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to reports of a structure fire in the West End on Tuesday evening. According to reports, the fire is taking place at 1621 Linn St. in an apartment building. Reports say smoke is coming from the 12th floor. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of shots fired on West Galbraith Road in College Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Police: 2 arrested after dismembered body found inside Middletown home
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Two people have been arrested after police said a man walked into the Middletown Police Station and admitted to dismembering a body on Tuesday. Police said 34-year-old John Havens walked into the police station asking to talk to an officer. Police said he told officers that...
WLWT 5
Volunteers hand out nearly 7,000 pounds of food at Hamilton County resource drive
CINCINNATI — A new partnership handed out more than 6,000 lbs. of food in less than an hour Wednesday at the Hamilton Fairgrounds. The “Hamilton County Resource” offered food along with personal care items to residents in line. Attendees also received preventing food waste guides as well health care information.
