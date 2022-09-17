FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The organization says they reached the milestone in just over 2 years, after beginning their work in 2020. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley (FMRRV), an organization that provides gently-used furniture to those in crisis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 19 to celebrate the 1,000 home milestone, as well as the stock of their warehouse, which they say was gathered from scratch. They also say that the community’s involvement has been critical to their mission.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO