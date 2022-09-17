Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
valleynewslive.com
The fall season is being welcomed by Fall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farms has kicked off the fall season on September 17-18 but September 24-25 is their last weekend. The event has many fall festivities for the family to enjoy like a pumpkin patch, carnival games, and an animal farm petting zoo.
valleynewslive.com
Local non-profit celebrates gifting 1,000+ homes with furniture
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The organization says they reached the milestone in just over 2 years, after beginning their work in 2020. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley (FMRRV), an organization that provides gently-used furniture to those in crisis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 19 to celebrate the 1,000 home milestone, as well as the stock of their warehouse, which they say was gathered from scratch. They also say that the community’s involvement has been critical to their mission.
valleynewslive.com
‘Hundreds’ of racist bags dropped in West Fargo neighborhood, police investigating
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo police are asking for your help identifying those responsible for distributing racist materials throughout a West Fargo neighborhood. Driveways, sidewalks and yards were littered with hundreds of small bags were throughout The Wilds, in the south side of town, containing a postcard...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
valleynewslive.com
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND
NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
valleynewslive.com
Hundreds gather for screening of nursing documentary filmed in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of nurses and nursing students gathered at the Fargo Theatre Monday night for the screening of a documentary filmed here in Fargo. It’s called “Who Cares: A Nurse’s Fight for Equity,” and it features Fargo nurse Whitney Fear. The...
valleynewslive.com
A display of houses for home buyers in the Valley
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fall Parade of Homes is back for it’s 22nd annual year. This year, the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead is displaying 37 homes in four communities from 17 different builders. Homes range in price from $248,900 to over $906,000. “F-M Parade of...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Officials say early morning ‘Planned, proactive operation’ now complete
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Fargo Police Department says, as of 11:03 am, the operation is now complete. We’re waiting for details of the operation. Stick with Valley News Live as we follow this developing story. --------------------------------------- UPDATE: As of 10:35 a.m. officers are still on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo church to sponsor gas buy down event
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Living Hope Baptist Church is set to sponsor a gas buy down event. The price of gas will be discounted by $1.25 per gallon off the list price. It’s happening this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Petro Serve USA...
valleynewslive.com
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
kvrr.com
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
kvrr.com
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
valleynewslive.com
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson
(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
redlakenationnews.com
White Earth Reservation tribal college plants a farm, hopes for food independence
MAHNOMEN, MINN. - Hours after a parade ends marking the White Earth Tribal and Community College's 25th anniversary, Robert Shimek is standing near some squash in a field, marveling at a bumblebee crawling into a blossom. "Oh, that's a great big one," said Shimek, an extension employee with the college....
valleynewslive.com
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police arrest 7 for trespassing in house, set to be demolished
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested 7 people, Tuesday morning, for trespassing in a house that was set to be demolished. The house is in the 200 block of 6th Ave N, just a few blocks Northeast of Downtown. Police say 6 of the 7 have no...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...
Comments / 0