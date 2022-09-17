ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Oldest male wolf at Red River Zoo passes away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Red River Zoo staff said a tearful farewell to their oldest male wolf, Moose, after his health suddenly and unexpectedly declined on the morning of Sunday, September 18. The vet performed a thorough medical examination and determined that Moose’s heart was failing and zoo...
The fall season is being welcomed by Fall in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fall in Fargo at Rheault Farms has kicked off the fall season on September 17-18 but September 24-25 is their last weekend. The event has many fall festivities for the family to enjoy like a pumpkin patch, carnival games, and an animal farm petting zoo.
Local non-profit celebrates gifting 1,000+ homes with furniture

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The organization says they reached the milestone in just over 2 years, after beginning their work in 2020. The Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley (FMRRV), an organization that provides gently-used furniture to those in crisis, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on September 19 to celebrate the 1,000 home milestone, as well as the stock of their warehouse, which they say was gathered from scratch. They also say that the community’s involvement has been critical to their mission.
A new chapter for an old schoolhouse in Nome, ND

NOME, N.D. (KFYR) - As more and more people move to urban areas, abandoned schools in rural North Dakota have become the norm. But there’s one in eastern North Dakota that’s gotten a second life. It could be said a thriving school is the soul of a town....
Hundreds gather for screening of nursing documentary filmed in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Hundreds of nurses and nursing students gathered at the Fargo Theatre Monday night for the screening of a documentary filmed here in Fargo. It’s called “Who Cares: A Nurse’s Fight for Equity,” and it features Fargo nurse Whitney Fear. The...
A display of houses for home buyers in the Valley

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fall Parade of Homes is back for it’s 22nd annual year. This year, the Home Builders Association of Fargo-Moorhead is displaying 37 homes in four communities from 17 different builders. Homes range in price from $248,900 to over $906,000. “F-M Parade of...
West Fargo church to sponsor gas buy down event

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Living Hope Baptist Church is set to sponsor a gas buy down event. The price of gas will be discounted by $1.25 per gallon off the list price. It’s happening this Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at Petro Serve USA...
City leaders vote to demolish troublesome home in Fargo neighborhood

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - On Monday night, Fargo city leaders voted to demolish a house that’s been a problem in a Fargo neighborhood for years. The property in question is 924 5th St. S., right next to Hawthorne Elementary School. The two-story home has been declared a dangerous building, including issues with trash, plumbing, broken windows and fire damage.
Multiple homeless people arrested in Fargo house set to be torn down

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Seven homeless people were arrested at a north Fargo house that has been scheduled for demolition by the property owner. Around 11:15 Tuesday morning, Fargo Police responded to the house in the 200 block of 6th Avenue North after a report of a disturbance. They...
Some fear stronger restrictions for downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — As Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn expresses concern over public safety downtown, some feel the city commission is approaching issues downtown too aggressively. “We have to take back our downtown. Right now, the perception is our downtown is not safe and we have to address...
Fargo House That Has Had Over 500 Police Calls Since 2018 to be Demolished

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioners vote to have a dangerous house demolished by mid-November. The house at 924 5th Street South was deemed dangerous by building inspectors. The house has been the scene of drug deals, dangerous violations of city code, rubbish, and some 550 police calls...
New citizens from across North Dakota celebrate naturalization

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There was a large group of accomplished people leaving NDSU’s Barry hall but they weren’t college students. They were 140 husbands, wives, brothers and sisters from all over North Dakota that walked out of the building as new citizens of the United States.
Killer still on the loose 8 years after the death of NDSU student Tommy Bearson

(Fargo, ND) -- A friend is remembering Tommy Bearson, a former NDSU student and native of Sartell, Minnesota, whose body was found on an RV lot in Moorhead in September, 2016. "Yeah it's kind of unreal that it has been 8 years I guess. Time flies you know. You kind of wonder where he would be right now. So it's a tough day," said Jackson Miller, Bearson's high school classmate.
Woman arrested following stabbing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest following a reported stabbing in south Fargo. Police were called to the 5400 block of 28th Ave. S. around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 for a stabbing. Authorities say there was a fight between two people that left...
UPDATE: Hwy 336 ramp re-opened

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: North Dakota Highway Patrol says the on-ramp is now open, and crews are still on scene cleaning up debris. ORIGINAL STORY: Motorists traveling on Highway 336 near Moorhead will encounter a short-term closure of the ramp to westbound I-94 due to a crash.
Grand Forks family grieving after the death of 9-year-old daughter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks family is grieving after the death of nine-year-old Alanah Barnett. Alanah was taken off life-support on Wednesday. “I feel like I am bawling but I can’t even cry anymore.” said Alecia Barnett, Alanah’s mother. According to Barnett, Alanah...

