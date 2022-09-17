Read full article on original website
Related
Troy Messenger
Back Home At Suppertime
After two years of silence, the supper bell with ring once again at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and folks will be invited to “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said a lot of thought and prayer have gone into the decision to reopen the theater doors “at suppertime.”
Troy Messenger
Brundidge annouces opening of playground
The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that included the review and consideration of FY2002 Budget Amendment No. 2 and the review of the FY2022 July Financials. The council considered an ABC Board application for Monarcas Mexican Restaurant #2. The council approved the request pending...
Troy Messenger
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib alters football schedule
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some tweaks to the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday with replacements for a pair of out-of-state games. Pike’s Sept. 30 road game with Brooks County High School in Georgia has now been replaced with a road matchup against the Danville Hawks in an in-state game. While the game at Brooks County would have been a 183-mile trek into Georgia for the Patriots, a matchup with Danville will instead be a 211-mile trip to North Alabama. Currently, the Hawks are 1-4 on the season and have an open date this week. Danville is a Class 3A school, however.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member
Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board. Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.
Troy Messenger
Pike County looks to rebound against Headland
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
Troy Messenger
‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
Comments / 0