This Alabama school system is one of 33 chosen for a unique project
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Department of Education announced partnerships with some 33 school districts in the state. This year, Enterprise will be one of 33 school districts selected by the state to take part in “MTSS” by the 2-27 academic year, each of the state’s 138 public school districts will be part of […]
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
Troy Messenger
American Legion Auxiliary recognizes Girl State participants
The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 70 in Troy held an appreciation dinner for the 2022 Girls State Participants. The four young ladies chosen for the opportunity represented the four schools in Pike County. Attending the dinner were Tate Gardner, from Pike Liberal Arts and her family, Kayla Perez-Hernandez from Pike County High School and her family, Haleigh Qualls from Goshen High School and her family and Aicey Hawkins from Charles Henderson High School and her family. Also attending were members of the Auxiliary Unit 70, Elaine McLeod, Joyce Dix, Shirley Reddoch, Lynn Sutton and Debra Berry.
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax relief for citizens if given a second term
Governor Kay Ivey addressed the Kiwanis Club of Montgomery on Tuesday. In addition to the Governor’s normal talking points she added support for “providing tax relief in the pocket books of Alabamians.”. The Governor did not go into detail and did not say whether she favored one-time tax...
Significant flu activity already reported in one Alabama area
One part of Alabama is already experiencing “significant” flu activity, according to tracking by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Tracking for Sept. 4-10, the latest available, shows the east central region has the greatest number of influenza cases. The east central region is comprised of Coosa, Tallapoosa, Chambers, Autauga, Elmore, Macon, Lee, Lowndes, Montgomery, Bullock and Russell counties.
Troy Messenger
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member
Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board. Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib alters football schedule
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some tweaks to the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday with replacements for a pair of out-of-state games. Pike’s Sept. 30 road game with Brooks County High School in Georgia has now been replaced with a road matchup against the Danville Hawks in an in-state game. While the game at Brooks County would have been a 183-mile trek into Georgia for the Patriots, a matchup with Danville will instead be a 211-mile trip to North Alabama. Currently, the Hawks are 1-4 on the season and have an open date this week. Danville is a Class 3A school, however.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
wtvy.com
Commission nixes Dothan church’s rezoning plans
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan commissioners rejected a large Baptist church’s rezoning request on Tuesday, as the measure died on a deadlocked vote. Calvary Baptist Church sought to have about 14 acres of wooded property a few blocks from its Montezuma Avenue campus rezoned so more homes than currently allowed could be constructed.
Troy Messenger
‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Chamber welcomes The Lake Cottage as new member
The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for The Lake Cottage Thursday, Sept. 15, at Gantt Lake. Among those attending were owners Jeff and Blair Hancock, cutting the ribbon; AACC Vice President Mellisa King, left of ribbon; AACC Executive Director Laura Wells, right of ribbon; daughters Greysen and Leighton Hancock; parents Myra and Larry Wamble, Jan Little; and friends Coco Salter and Kelly Kelley.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge annouces opening of playground
The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that included the review and consideration of FY2002 Budget Amendment No. 2 and the review of the FY2022 July Financials. The council considered an ABC Board application for Monarcas Mexican Restaurant #2. The council approved the request pending...
Troy Messenger
Pike County looks to rebound against Headland
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Alabama
If you're a fan of fried chicken sandwiches, then you'll be happy to know that a popular restaurant chain is opening up another new location in Alabama this week. On September 22, 2022, Chick-fil-A will open its newest Alabama location at 2021 Fairview Avenue in Prattville.
doppleronline.ca
OPP investigation continues in the South Lancelot Rd area in Allensville
UPDATE: OPP issue a media release at approximately 11:30 a.m. on September 20, 2022: Dispute results in charges. UPDATE: On September 20, 2022, at approximately 9:30 a.m. neighbours are reporting there is still a police presence in their neighbourhood but access has been restored and the helicopter is no longer flying above. Police are expected to issue a statement with hopefully further information at some point, possibly today.
wdhn.com
Update: Coffee Co. road back open after poultry truck crashes
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A single-vehicle crash has caused a road closure in Coffee County. A tractor-trailer overturned just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Completely blocking Alabama Highway 27 near the 24-mile marker in Coffee County. A media release from ALEA says the road will be closed for...
