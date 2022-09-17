WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is proposing to widen FM 1488 from BU 290 to Joseph Road in Waller and Harris counties. Waller County keeps on growing! It sits just 40 miles from downtown Houston and only 9 miles from the Grand Parkway, and with Prairie View A&M University next door, what used to be quiet back roads are now main arteries that need a major makeover to handle all the new traffic. This includes FM 1488, which has quickly become a major east/west connection for graduations and football games.

