Read full article on original website
Related
Click2Houston.com
Madison HS students who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school placed on house arrest, to undergo mental evaluations
HOUSTON – Two students charged for allegedly making school threats at Madison High School are out on bond, but a judge has ordered 24-hour house arrest and a mental evaluation for both. In court Tuesday, the judge said the suspects cannot have contact with any students or staff at...
Click2Houston.com
Houston mother seeking answers after 5-year-old son suffered head bruise during school
HOUSTON – The Houston mother said she wants answers after her son returned home from elementary school Monday with a huge knot on his forehead. Natasha Silas said she’s frustrated she’s not getting straight answers from Woodson Elementary School in Sunnyside as to how her son 5-year-old Timothy received a forehead injury during school.
Click2Houston.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Deputies searching for man who robbed 2 north Harris County restaurants in less than 40 minutes
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man who they say robbed two north Harris County businesses, within a few minutes from each other, on Sunday. On Sept. 18 around 9:30 a.m., deputies said a man entered a Subway located at 5627...
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Steven Davis? Family hopes information will lead to identification of suspect
HOUSTON – Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division need the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who gunned down a man in southwest Houston. According to police, on Sept. 12 at approximately 9:35 p.m., Steven Davis was shot in the 9800 block of Braeburn Glen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Click2Houston.com
Who killed Walter Plummer Jr.? $5K reward offered after deadly shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON – The family of a 24-year-old man is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect involved in his murder, according to the Houston Police Department. Walter Plummer Jr. was fatally shot on Aug. 18 outside a food store, located in the 500 block of Berry Road.
Click2Houston.com
Waller County: FM 1488 is getting a makeover!
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is proposing to widen FM 1488 from BU 290 to Joseph Road in Waller and Harris counties. Waller County keeps on growing! It sits just 40 miles from downtown Houston and only 9 miles from the Grand Parkway, and with Prairie View A&M University next door, what used to be quiet back roads are now main arteries that need a major makeover to handle all the new traffic. This includes FM 1488, which has quickly become a major east/west connection for graduations and football games.
Click2Houston.com
Driver arrested after leading deputies on high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston: HCSO
HOUSTON – A driver has been arrested after leading Harris County sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase from northwest Harris County to southwest Houston Tuesday, authorities said. HCSO District 4 deputies attempted to stop a man suspected of driving while intoxicated on 99 near Highway 290 around 1:45...
Click2Houston.com
Civil lawsuit filed against former deputy in 2018 fatal shooting of unarmed man in middle of street in Greenspoint
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump and his co-counsel, Vince Colella, filed a civil lawsuit against former Harris County Sheriff Deputy Cameron Brewer in the 2018 death of Danny Ray Thomas. In March of 2018, 45-year-old Danny Ray Thomas was captured on dashcam and cellphone video...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Click2Houston.com
Homeless man found shot in the head outside furniture store in west Houston, HPD says; Suspect on the run
HOUSTON – A man who was sleeping outside was reportedly found with a deadly gunshot wound to the head overnight Tuesday, according to police. Sergeant Michael Cass with the Houston Police Department says the shooting happened on the city’s west side near the Castle Furniture store which is located in the 3800 block of Fondren Road near Westpark.
Click2Houston.com
Person injured after vehicle collides with 18-wheeler along Beltway 8 at Fondren Road, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities say a car was trapped underneath an 18-wheeler in southwest Houston Wednesday afternoon. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place underneath the Beltway on Fondren Road around 2:40 p.m. It is unclear exactly how the car got under the truck, however, it appears...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect charged in deadly shooting of father, death of his 2-year-old son who was left unattended in stolen, hot vehicle during incident, HPD says
HOUSTON – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man and his 2-year-old son, who was found lifeless in a stolen, hot vehicle miles from where the father was fatally shot, according to Houston police. The suspect, who is 38 years old, is now...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop
HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s discrimination’: Outcry from parents of CCISD special needs students over end to some daycare transportation
Several parents with special needs students in Clear Creek ISD are upset with the district over what they say is a change in transportation for their children to and from a facility that provides specialized care. In November 2021, Distinct Abilities Children’s Center moved to a new location on Blossom...
Click2Houston.com
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
Click2Houston.com
Person of interest detained, questioned following death of father, 2-year-old boy found in stolen SUV: HPD
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found inside a stolen SUV after his father was gunned down in a southwest Houston parking lot Tuesday afternoon. Officers said the child possibly died due to being left in the heat for an unknown...
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot, another injured during home invasion in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating a home invasion where one man was left dead and another man was injured in southeast Houston Wednesday, investigators said. HPD responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 1221 Redford St. around 12:30 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊
ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
Click2Houston.com
Former Prairie View Federal Credit Union manager indicted on charges of embezzlement from elderly customers: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 56-year-old Prairie View woman has been indicted on charges of embezzlement from elderly customers, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Wednesday. A federal grand jury returned the four-count indictment on Sept. 15. The charges allege that Gloria Jean Hall was a manager at Prairie View Federal...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies search for clues after 29-year-old man found shot multiple times inside crashed vehicle in south Harris Co.
HOUSTON – Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office need the public’s help finding out who fatally shot a 29-year-old man in June. On Wednesday, June 23, deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 3200 block of Signal Hill Drive in the Heritage Park Subdivision.
Click2Houston.com
3 former female Magnolia HS teachers allege gender, age discrimination
MAGNOLIA, Texas – Three different former Magnolia High School teachers allege the workplace became so toxic that they became physically ill and they had to leave their jobs in the last two years. Two of the teachers who spoke with KPRC 2 said they don’t feel the school district...
Comments / 0