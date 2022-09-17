ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Health
Fort Bend County, TX
Education
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Education
Click2Houston.com

Waller County: FM 1488 is getting a makeover!

WALLER COUNTY, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District is proposing to widen FM 1488 from BU 290 to Joseph Road in Waller and Harris counties. Waller County keeps on growing! It sits just 40 miles from downtown Houston and only 9 miles from the Grand Parkway, and with Prairie View A&M University next door, what used to be quiet back roads are now main arteries that need a major makeover to handle all the new traffic. This includes FM 1488, which has quickly become a major east/west connection for graduations and football games.
WALLER COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge Point High School#Linus High School#Linus K12#Bedding#Clothing#Linus Monkeypox#Linus Stds
Click2Houston.com

Homeless man found shot in the head outside furniture store in west Houston, HPD says; Suspect on the run

HOUSTON – A man who was sleeping outside was reportedly found with a deadly gunshot wound to the head overnight Tuesday, according to police. Sergeant Michael Cass with the Houston Police Department says the shooting happened on the city’s west side near the Castle Furniture store which is located in the 3800 block of Fondren Road near Westpark.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Undercover Investigation Update: Job training scam still operating after being ordered to stop

HOUSTON – We have an update on a KPRC 2 undercover investigation we’ve been following for months now. Our team first exposed a Houston business charging job seekers for fake forklift training. The Texas attorney general seized their assets and ordered them to stop operating. But our team has learned people are still losing money and the man at the center of the investigation is dodging authorities and our cameras.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Click2Houston.com

VIDEO: 10-foot alligator having ‘good ol’ time’ in Atascocita neighborhood; animal safely removed with aid of tow truck🐊

ATASCOCITA, Texas – A 10-foot-long alligator was thwarted during his run of an Atascocita neighborhood Monday morning by a gator wrangler sporting American flag shorts. Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said in a social media posting that deputies responded to the 13800 block of N Lake Branch Lane to an alligator in the middle of the road.
ATASCOCITA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy