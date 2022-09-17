The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some tweaks to the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday with replacements for a pair of out-of-state games. Pike’s Sept. 30 road game with Brooks County High School in Georgia has now been replaced with a road matchup against the Danville Hawks in an in-state game. While the game at Brooks County would have been a 183-mile trek into Georgia for the Patriots, a matchup with Danville will instead be a 211-mile trip to North Alabama. Currently, the Hawks are 1-4 on the season and have an open date this week. Danville is a Class 3A school, however.

TROY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO