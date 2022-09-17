Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib alters football schedule
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some tweaks to the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday with replacements for a pair of out-of-state games. Pike’s Sept. 30 road game with Brooks County High School in Georgia has now been replaced with a road matchup against the Danville Hawks in an in-state game. While the game at Brooks County would have been a 183-mile trek into Georgia for the Patriots, a matchup with Danville will instead be a 211-mile trip to North Alabama. Currently, the Hawks are 1-4 on the season and have an open date this week. Danville is a Class 3A school, however.
Troy Messenger
‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
Troy Messenger
Pike County looks to rebound against Headland
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
Bryan Harsin said to be absent on the recruiting trail
The Athletic's "inside (state of) Alabama recruiting" piece is illuminating, in a bad way, for the Tigers
wdhn.com
UAB state-of-the-art clinic coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— In an effort to combat the state’s dental workforce crisis, The University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) School of Dentistry has officially signed off on the plan to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved...
alabamanews.net
Pay It Forward: Dawn Green of Wetumpka
Dawn Green was nominated by the women who serve with her at Isaiah 58 Ministry. They say she goes above and beyond to help those in need. Dawn Green is the coordinator of the Isaiah 58 Ministry at Santuck Baptist Church in Wetumpka. The ministry provides clothing and hygiene items...
Troy Messenger
Troy soccer ties with Georgia Southern in conference opener
The Troy Trojans soccer team (2-3-2) earned its second draw of the season on Sunday in the Sun Belt Conference opener with the Georgia Southern Eagles. Neither Troy or Georgia Southern were able to score a goal in the contest with both teams utilizing dominant defense. While Troy isn’t thrilled with a draw, it marks the first time the Trojans haven’t lost their conference opener since 2019. This was the second time a Troy match has ended in a tie and fourth tie for Georgia Southern this season.
wdhn.com
Dothan golf course closing for race
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—The Oaks Disc Golf Course at Eastgate Park will be closed Saturday, September 24, for a Cross Country meet. The Disc Golf Course will re-open on Saturday afternoon, at approximately 2:00 p.m., after the conclusion of the race.
Troy Messenger
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
Andalusia, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏐 games in Andalusia. The Andalusia High School volleyball team will have a game with Pleasant Home School on September 19, 2022, 14:00:00. The Andalusia High School volleyball team will have a game with Pleasant Home School on September 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
Troy Messenger
Back Home At Suppertime
After two years of silence, the supper bell with ring once again at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and folks will be invited to “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said a lot of thought and prayer have gone into the decision to reopen the theater doors “at suppertime.”
Alabama murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals in Oklahoma
An Alabama murder suspect has been captured in Oklahoma. Lewis Quartario Barnett, charged with murder in the shooting death of a Montgomery man, was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crime Task Force and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, said task force supervisor John Gage. Barnett, who...
wdhn.com
Model train expo celebrates 31 years
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Wiregrass Steel Wheels and other model train clubs across the southeast hit the rails as they welcomed the 31st annual Model Railroad Show. Model trains big and small each with their own unique touch was showcased this weekend at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds. Some...
thebamabuzz.com
Montgomery interstate gateways to become a lot more colorful
Alabama’s Capital City is about to get a lot more colorful. Thanks to a partnership between the Montgomery Housing Authority and City of Montgomery, special RGB (red, green, blue) lighting will be installed at three prominent interstate gateway bridges under I-85 at:. Union Street. Decatur Street. Jackson Street. The...
Alabama resident bitten by rabid kitten
A south Alabama man is being treated after being bitten by a rabies-positive kitten. The Alabama Department of Public Health confirmed a Greenville resident was bitten by a kitten found on their porch and presumed to be a part of a nearby feral cat group. The resident was caring for the abandoned approximately 8-week-old animal when they were bitten. The kitten later became ill and died.
Rehobeth, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Rehobeth. The Ashford High School volleyball team will have a game with Rehobeth High School on September 19, 2022, 11:30:00. The Ashford High School volleyball team will have a game with Rehobeth High School on September 19, 2022, 12:30:00.
livability.com
Why Military Families Choose to Live in Prattville
Active duty and retired personnel enjoy the quality of life and so much more. Located just 10 miles from Prattville, Maxwell Air Force Base is home to thousands of military and civilian personnel. Prattville is a popular location for those personnel and their families, and many of them choose to remain in Prattville and Autauga County when they retire.
QSR Web
Checkers to open 2nd unit in Montgomery, Alabama
Checkers will open its second restaurant in Montgomery, Alabama, on Sept. 20, according to a press release. Checkers' newest location is owned by local entrepreneur and franchisee Donnell Thompson. The restaurant will be the 23rd location in Alabama and is scheduled to be open seven days a week. Checkers operates...
