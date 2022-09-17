ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
GLENNVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police. The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Body found in pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
Savannah, GA
Accidents
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Out of the Darkness Walk

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours

A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
BURTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Accident#Wtoc#The Red Cross
WJCL

Police: Emergency road closure due to a gas leak in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Chatham County Police Department has closed Johnny Mercer Boulevard at Penn Waller Road, and Penn Waller Road at Port Royal Drive due to a gas leak. Currently, there is no timeframe on how long repairs will take, or when the roads...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Police investigating shooting on West 54th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Wednesday in the 500 block of West 54th Street. According to police, a male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are still investigating.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah police holding press conference for missing man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and family members of Diontae Roberson are planning to hold a press conference to locate Roberson. Diontae Roberson has been missing for more than a month, police say. Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville. Police say he...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
wtoc.com

Tips for planting in the Fall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not feel like it quite yet but the first official day of Fall is Wednesday, Sept. 21. While we prepare for the eventual change in weather, it’s time to do the same for your garden to make sure it’s full of your favorite Fall treats.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Tips for cutting corn with Chef Darin

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for fresher ingredients, skip the canned stuff and go straight to the source. When it comes to corn, you can usually buy a fresh ear for cheap. All you need to do is remove the corn from the cob. Chef Darin has...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy