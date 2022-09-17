Read full article on original website
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
Man seriously injured in stabbing in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was seriously injured in a stabbing incident in Savannah on Thursday. According to the Savannah Police Department, an adult male stabbing victim went to the Dollar General on Bay Street to call police. The stabbing appeared to have occurred at Bakers Street Park on...
Body found in pond at Daffin Park
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The body of an adult male was found in the pond at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to the Savannah Police Department, there were no obvious signs of foul play. According to a Facebook post made by Alderman Nick Palumbo, the deceased is believed to be a homeless person. Officers […]
Police in Savannah investigating after man found dead at homeless camp
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police are investigating after a body was discovered Wednesday in Savannah. It was found at a homeless camp near Skidaway Road and Shell Road. Authorities say the deceased is a man but no other description has been given. They say there...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
Out of the Darkness Walk
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and while the goal is to raise awareness, you have a chance to get involved this weekend. Savannah’s “Out of the Darkness Walk” is coming up Saturday at Lake Mayer Park.
Home searched by police destroyed by fire within hours
A home that was searched by police Thursday morning, Sept. 15, was gutted by fire Thursday night. According to a spokesperson for the Burton Fire District, the origin of the fire was characterized as suspicious, and the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating the incident. The BCSO Violent...
Police: Emergency road closure due to a gas leak in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Chatham County Police Department has closed Johnny Mercer Boulevard at Penn Waller Road, and Penn Waller Road at Port Royal Drive due to a gas leak. Currently, there is no timeframe on how long repairs will take, or when the roads...
Police in Savannah investigate overnight shooting, 1 victim taken to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting. A WJCL crew was there around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday as officers were seen canvassing the area, on W. 54th Street near Montgomery Street. The victim is said to have sustained non life-threatening injuries. Authorities have not shared any...
Savannah police holding press conference for missing man
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department and family members of Diontae Roberson are planning to hold a press conference to locate Roberson. Diontae Roberson has been missing for more than a month, police say. Roberson, 32, was last seen around noon Aug. 11 in Tatemville. Police say he...
Oktoberfest celebration coming to Plant Riverside
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting this weekend, you can experience a blend of old and new German traditions, filled with music, food, and fun. Plant Riverside District’s 2nd Annual Oktoberfest Celebration is here!
Tips for planting in the Fall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It may not feel like it quite yet but the first official day of Fall is Wednesday, Sept. 21. While we prepare for the eventual change in weather, it’s time to do the same for your garden to make sure it’s full of your favorite Fall treats.
Human remains in Savannah River found with items belonging to man who went missing months ago
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities say they might have located the remains of a Tybee Island man who went missing several months ago. According to the Tybee Island Police Department, Corey Joseph White was reported missing back in May. According to the Jasper County...
Tips for cutting corn with Chef Darin
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you’re looking for fresher ingredients, skip the canned stuff and go straight to the source. When it comes to corn, you can usually buy a fresh ear for cheap. All you need to do is remove the corn from the cob. Chef Darin has...
Chatham County hosting free rabies vaccine and microchip event for dogs
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - With the tropics heating up for hurricane season, one part of hurricane preparedness is getting your pets ready. There is a lot of chaos if we do get hit by a storm and have to evacuate, so if your dog gets lost, the county wants to make sure they are healthy and find their way back home.
Shooting injures 2 on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Two men were left injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies found a 23-year-old Hilton Head man suffering from multiple gunshot […]
Memorial Health hosting safety event for senior drivers
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Memorial Health leaders say minor car adjustments for older drivers can make a life-changing difference. Memorial is partnering with AAA and the health department to host a CarFit event for seniors this Friday. Older drivers will pull up here near the Ronald McDonald House and experts...
Police in Savannah shut down interstate ramp following afternoon crash
GARDEN CITY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Update 4:25 p.m.: The ramp has reopened. Initial report: Police in Savannah have shut down the ramp to I-16 from I-516 after a vehicle went off the road Monday afternoon. Savannah Police say the ramp closure in Garden City will...
