Troy Messenger
Back Home At Suppertime
After two years of silence, the supper bell with ring once again at the We Piddle Around Theater in Brundidge and folks will be invited to “Come Home, It’s Suppertime.”. Lawrence Bowden, president of the sponsoring Brundidge Historical Society, said a lot of thought and prayer have gone into the decision to reopen the theater doors “at suppertime.”
Troy Messenger
Brundidge annouces opening of playground
The Brundidge City Council met Tuesday night and worked from an agenda that included the review and consideration of FY2002 Budget Amendment No. 2 and the review of the FY2022 July Financials. The council considered an ABC Board application for Monarcas Mexican Restaurant #2. The council approved the request pending...
Troy Messenger
in 1969, Mrs. Walt Flanders, Jr. turned dream into reality
In 1969, the Troy Messenger ran a series of stories called careers for women. Here is another interesting story. “Nursing was a childhood dream, I guess I never have outgrown it.” With the encouragement of her parents, Mrs. Shirley Flanders turned her dream into a career as a registered nurse.
Troy Messenger
‘Trojan Battle’: Charles Henderson to host St. James for Thursday game
The Charles Henderson Trojans (3-1) will host Class 3A’s St. James Trojans (4-1), out of Montgomery, in a “Trojan Battle” on Thursday night in a non-region game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Charles Henderson is coming off its first loss of the season, a frustrating 26-24 loss to...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib alters football schedule
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots announced some tweaks to the 2022 football schedule on Tuesday with replacements for a pair of out-of-state games. Pike’s Sept. 30 road game with Brooks County High School in Georgia has now been replaced with a road matchup against the Danville Hawks in an in-state game. While the game at Brooks County would have been a 183-mile trek into Georgia for the Patriots, a matchup with Danville will instead be a 211-mile trip to North Alabama. Currently, the Hawks are 1-4 on the season and have an open date this week. Danville is a Class 3A school, however.
WJHG-TV
Funeral held for Holmes County High School student
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of one of their own Saturday morning. Family, friends, and community members gathered for a funeral service for Tyler Erickson at Holmes County High School. “Tyler was a great kid,” Clint Erickson, Tyler’s father, said. “He was...
Troy Messenger
Pike Lib gets set for homecoming clash with Montgomery Catholic
The Pike Liberal Arts Patriots (0-4) are back at home this Friday night for a homecoming matchup with Class 4A’s No. 1-ranked Montgomery-Catholic Knights (5-0). After a pair of tough road games in Florida the past few weeks, Pike finally returns to the friendly confines of Dewight Ward Field in Troy. Pike Lib went into last week’s 45-0 loss to Port St. Joe High School less than two days after head coach Travis Baxley was dismissed from the school.
wtvy.com
Andalusia High School mourns the loss of student
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WTVY) - Andalusia High school is mourning the loss of one of their own. The recent passing of Brendan “Beeta” Davison, Class of 2022, has left the community heartbroken. Mrs. Holly Wingard said, “Brendan was an extremely gifted student and athlete. He spent many days in...
Troy Messenger
Pike County BOE hosts reception for resigning board member
Davis, who is employed with the Dale County Sheriff’s Department, recently moved from Pike County to the Ozark area, and, was no longer eligible to serve on board. Dr. Mark Bazzell, superintendent of Pike County Schools, laughingly, said, when Davis came on board six years ago, he appeared, perhaps, too young to be a school board member.
Troy Messenger
Pike County looks to rebound against Headland
The Pike County Bulldogs (2-2) are on the road this week in a non-region game against Class 5A’s Headland Rams (3-1). Pike County is coming off a heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Opp last week in which the Bulldogs attempted to go for a win with a two-point conversion, after a last-second touchdown, but came up short.
Holmes Co. senior dies two days before 18th birthday
BONIFAY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday afternoon Holmes County senior Tyler Erickson went to golf practice. He then came home and drank some water before deciding to go back on the course. Once the sun went down and Erickson still wasn’t home, his parents went looking for him. They found their son slumped on the […]
wdhn.com
Dothan liquor store application denied
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —A controversial liquor store that was up for a vote in the Dothan City Commission has been denied. Sandhar Liquor had recently put in an application to the Dothan City Commission for a lounge retail liquor license. The vote was originally delayed after commissioners wanted to look at crime statistics and measurements because a liquor store cannot exist within 200 feet of a local park, school, or religious institution.
wtvy.com
Facebook sting leads to arrest of Geneva man
On of the main items up for discussion is the city's budget. The council will look at a number of options. One of those is increasing power rates to customers in the city. Other items brought up at a work session on the issue earlier this month included payroll costs for a second rescue squad crew. And the financial impact of police department dispatchers.
WATCH: Walton deputies searching for graffiti suspect
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County deputies are searching for a man who has spraypainted graffitti in several locations in Rosemary Beach. Deputies say they caught the suspect on security footage during one of his excursions and are asking the public for help identifying him. “This individual has vandalized the Western Greens bathroom, a […]
wtvy.com
Covert operation leads to arrest of Geneva man
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - 19-year-old Jessie Harris of Geneva, AL has been arrested after making contact with a covert Facebook account that he believed belonged to a 15-year-old girl. The initial contact with the page, run by an investigator from the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, occurred on August 30, 2022....
wtvy.com
Two killed in Pike County crash
Local experts talk COVID ahead of winter illness season. Talking the Royale's Special Heart Foundation Food Drive. Rafael and Z'yon Norton with Royale's Special Heart Foundation join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk their upcoming food drive on September 17. Alabama Unemployment holds steady in August. Updated: 8 hours...
wtvy.com
Dothan man charged with harming elderly woman
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man faces Elderly Neglect and Abuse charges after he allegedly became physically violent with a relative. Police say Travis Ren Mattox, 31, also violated a protection order that forbids him from going near the elderly woman. He pushed the victim to the floor, according...
unionspringsherald.com
Drag Racing update
Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
wdhn.com
Man killed after being struck on Ross Clark Circle shortly after crashing motorcycle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Late Monday night, a man was struck by a vehicle at an intersection of Ross Clark Circle. The victim has been identified as Blade Corley, 18, of Cottonwood. Just minutes before the deadly impact, Corley had crashed his motorcycle leaving him with only moderate injuries.
