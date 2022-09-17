ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

WGAL

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day

SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 24. WGAL has a complete walkthrough on how to register to vote, where your polling location is and a breakdown of what the rules are this year for mail-in and absentee ballots. That's all in our WGAL Voter Guide here.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Video shows Sherri Papini confronted with evidence of her faking kidnapping

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Newly released video shows the interrogation leading to the arrest and eventual sentencing of Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her kidnapping. The videos, released by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, show the interrogation between investigators and Papini, where she was confronted with evidence...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
WGAL

Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks

Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Candidates and voters speak on abortion rights for upcoming election

In Commitment 2022 Coverage, News 8 is taking a look at important issues for Pennsylvania in the upcoming Senate election. On Wednesday, the focus is on abortion rights. Opponents and supporters of abortion rights took the capitol steps this week, voicing their opinions to Pennsylvania lawmakers. The Supreme Court decision...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Gambling and sports betting generates millions in month of August

GRANTVILLE, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, gambling and sports betting generated more than $400 million in the month of August alone, and of that, more than $100 million in tax revenue, which is money that will go back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “With football...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Lottery Scam
WGAL

Crowds gather at Pennsylvania State Capitol for March for Life

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania March for Life was held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday. It was the first march since the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The crowd was celebrating the decision and pushing lawmakers to pass state legislation that would further restrict abortion...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County

PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
WGAL

Police searching for missing juvenile in Chester County

WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenager in Chester County. Jazzmine Waldrop, 15, was last seen at her grandfather's house on Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford Township. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and black/red Nike sandals.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

