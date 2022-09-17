Read full article on original website
Billions of dollars stolen every year in senior scams, FBI says
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — TheFBI's most recent elder fraud report showed that cybercrime costs Americans over the age of 50 nearly $3 billion last year. That was an increase of 62 percent from the previous year. "One of the heartbreaking parts of my jobs of monitoring scams is the...
Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day
SUSQUEHANNA VALLEY, Pa. — Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day. In Pennsylvania, the deadline to register for the upcoming election is Oct. 24. WGAL has a complete walkthrough on how to register to vote, where your polling location is and a breakdown of what the rules are this year for mail-in and absentee ballots. That's all in our WGAL Voter Guide here.
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
Video shows Sherri Papini confronted with evidence of her faking kidnapping
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Newly released video shows the interrogation leading to the arrest and eventual sentencing of Sherri Papini, the Northern California woman who faked her kidnapping. The videos, released by the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, show the interrogation between investigators and Papini, where she was confronted with evidence...
Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
Candidates and voters speak on abortion rights for upcoming election
In Commitment 2022 Coverage, News 8 is taking a look at important issues for Pennsylvania in the upcoming Senate election. On Wednesday, the focus is on abortion rights. Opponents and supporters of abortion rights took the capitol steps this week, voicing their opinions to Pennsylvania lawmakers. The Supreme Court decision...
Gambling and sports betting generates millions in month of August
GRANTVILLE, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, gambling and sports betting generated more than $400 million in the month of August alone, and of that, more than $100 million in tax revenue, which is money that will go back into the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “With football...
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
WGAL is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 General Election. As part of our coverage, we have all the information you need to cast your vote:. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or...
Crowds gather at Pennsylvania State Capitol for March for Life
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania March for Life was held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday. It was the first march since the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The crowd was celebrating the decision and pushing lawmakers to pass state legislation that would further restrict abortion...
Mastriano responds to old photo
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Pennsylvania State Police conduct search at home in Pequea Township, Lancaster County
PEQUEA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Troopers conducted a search at a home in Lancaster County on Tuesday. Neighbors said investigators started arriving at the home in Pequea Township around 6 a.m. and remained on the scene for over nine hours. More than half a dozen of state police vehicles, the Forensic Unit and several unmarked cars were parked in the driveway at 167 W. Willow St.
$225,000 worth of cars stolen from Warwick Township lot, police say
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nearly a quarter of a million dollars worth of cars were stolen from a Lancaster County car lot. Northern Lancaster County Regional police said the cars were taken around 3:30 a.m. Sunday at Keller Bros. Dodge on North Broad Street. The following cars were taken:
Suspect stole $400 in underwear from Tommy Hilfiger store at Tanger Outlets, police say
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for a man they say stole $400 worth of underwear from a store at Tanger Outlets in Lancaster County. East Lampeter Township police said the theft happened at the Tommy Hilfiger store on Friday around 5 p.m. Police said the man...
Police looking for vehicle involved in Lancaster County hit-and-run
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County are looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian. It happened on Monday around 8:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of Lincoln Highway East. Police say 42-year-old Nathan Kipp was struck by...
DUI suspect crashes car with child inside, Upper Allen Township police say
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman who had a child in her car was involved in a suspected DUI crash in Cumberland County this weekend, according to police. Related video above: Crash scene, suspect photo. Upper Allen Township police said they were called to a single-vehicle crash around...
Police searching for missing juvenile in Chester County
WEST BRADFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are searching for a missing teenager in Chester County. Jazzmine Waldrop, 15, was last seen at her grandfather's house on Sept. 18 at 8:30 p.m. in West Bradford Township. She was last seen wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt, white sweatpants and black/red Nike sandals.
