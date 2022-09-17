ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Branson scam tells people they have a warrant

By Carrie Winchel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrUCP_0hyqxHUa00

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Police are urging people not to fall for scam calls telling people they are in trouble with the law and trying to trick them into paying money.

In a Facebook post Friday, the Branson Police Department said scammers are claiming to be with the department and calling people to tell them they have a warrant out for their arrest.

Liberty Utilities denies billing error as families face shut-off notices

BPD said scammers can be convincing by trying to sound official and even using technology to change the phone number that appears on your caller ID to make it look like it’s coming from the department. These scammers will also try to scare their victims and pressure them to pay.

A few things to remember:

  • No law enforcement agency will contact anyone by phone or email about a traffic violation or warrant.
  • No agency will ask for payment over the phone or email or ask you to click a link to pay, nor will they ask for a gift card.
  • No agency will ask you to give personal information over the phone.

BPD advises to never give information about finances or personal details over the phone. If you suspect a scammer has called you claiming to be a government agency, hang up and call 911. You can find more information about scams from the Federal Trade Commission at https://ftc.gov/scams .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLR10 News

VIDEO: Springfield man steals SUV as owner chases it

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man was arrested after a four-vehicle carjacking spree that spread across months. Channing Mercelles Shockley, 28, of Springfield is being held in the Greene County Jail on suspicion of a series of carjackings that began in May of this year. According to police statements, Shockley is a suspect or person […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Branson, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Branson, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KTTS

Walmart Remodeling 41 Stores in Missouri

(KTTS News) – Walmart is investing $240 million to update 41 Missouri stores across the state. The store renovations will expand shopping options by offering pick-up, delivery, and express deliveries. Stores will also update paint, lighting, mother’s rooms for nursing mothers, and more. Springfield will have four stores...
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Aurora & Marionville Police Dept. chief working to curb squatting

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The Aurora-Marionville police chief, Wes Coatney, said he already sees issues with squatters in empty and abandoned houses. Chief Coatney said that while focusing on drug and substance abuse issues, the setback can be when people get out of jail for these crimes. They don’t have somewhere to go and refuse to get the right help.
AURORA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Branson Police#Liberty Utilities#Nexstar Media Inc
californiaexaminer.net

Springfield Shooting Victim, Suspect Identified

The police in Springfield are looking into a gunshot that left one person dead. Around 10 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the 1800 block of North Lyon. Charles Tart, 52, a Springfield resident, was discovered shot to death. Robert S. Parmley, 40, of Springfield, is wanted by the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KOLR10 News

Suspect’s vehicle found; suspect still on the loose

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The vehicle of a Springfield shooting suspect was found abandoned by Springfield Police Tuesday afternoon. As of September 20, the suspect, Robert Parmley, is still on the run and is considered armed and dangerous, according to the Springfield Police Department. On September 16, Springfield Police investigated a shooting on the 1800 block […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Confessions of a teenage idiot

I’m a proud Ozarkian, born in Springfield, Missouri. I would’ve been born in Branson, but Skaggs hospital, being one building at the time, was full to capacity. As a child, my family and I moved a few times, as my dad would transfer for work. Dad worked for Walmart in those early days and I think he was an assistant manager at some point, which would’ve been a big deal in the early days of Walmart, or really anywhere back then.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

This Missouri town is celebrating title of US population center

KSNF/KODE — The U.S. Census Bureau announced Tuesday that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. “If the population of the United States was a little disk, and you distributed the population around it based on where people are living, then this would […]
HARTVILLE, MO
KTLO

Mushroom possession lands man on probation

A Mountain Home man arrested while in possession of hallucinogenic psilocybin mushrooms entered a guilty plea to his charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court last week. Thirty-five-year-old John Wesley Robert Reeder was put on probation for four years. A Mountain Home police officer stopped the car in...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KOLR10 News

Ozarks First’s top stories of Summer 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The summer of 2022 was a busy one compared to last summer's. More people came out of their homes post-quarantine to enjoy the particularly hot summer we just experienced, leaving a few stories involving lakes and heat. We also saw a few large court cases finish, update, and begin during the summer.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Missouri

What's one thing that you could eat every day? If your answer is a good pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are known to serve pizza so good that will make you think you have teleported all the way to Italy.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Springfield teen charged with shooting foot in downtown garage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly shooting a stranger in the foot in a downtown Springfield parking garage. Kerry Brooks, 19, of Springfield was formally charged with felony counts of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon after he was arrested Thursday, Sept. 15. According to a […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy