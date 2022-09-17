ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy

Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
GREEN BAY, WI
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Anonymous 49ers admit team is better with Jimmy G

The 49ers find themselves in an awkward position. San Francisco already was all-in on the 2022 NFL season with second-year quarterback Trey Lance running the show. But with the 22-year-old ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and veteran Jimmy Garoppolo stepping in as the starter under center, is the team in a better position to win?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields

Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice

The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either. Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson’s rough start leads PointsBet to offer free bets

Is it time to let Russ cook or is time to admit that Russ is cooked? The answer might be in the eye of the beholder. Russell Wilson may have gotten his first win under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but his performance to start the 2022 NFL season has led some football fans to question whether or not the Super Bowl-winning QB should still be counted amongst football's elite.
NBC Sports Chicago

Montgomery puts talk of RB competition to bed vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – After a week of people wondering if he would lose his job to Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery ran like a man possessed Sunday night. The Bears’ fourth-year running back was the lone offensive bright spot for Chicago, rushing for 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eberflus: Bears need 'passion and emotion' in game

A lot went wrong in the Bears’ loss to the Packers on Sunday Night Football, so the coaches and players will be busy correcting many things this week, before hosting the Texans in Week 3. But after going over the tape, Matt Eberflus believes the Bears will have to correct something that has nothing to do with Xs and Os, or technique.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Top 10 single-game fantasy football performances in NFL history

Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
NBC Sports Chicago

Fan arrested for hitting Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with bottle

A fan was arrested and booked on three misdemeanor charges for allegedly striking Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam with a plastic bottle at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. A video captured by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero showed Haslam leaving the sidelines and heading for the exit tunnel after Garrett Wilson's game-tying touchdown late in Cleveland's 31-30 loss to the New York Jets.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

