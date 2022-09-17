GJ Zoning and Development Code being Updated

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Module one of the zoning and development code is open for public review and comment.

“The current code we’re working with is a little over ten years old,” said Tamera Allen the community development director with the city of Grand Junction.

So far only the first part has been released, which covers administration and procedures. The rest of the code will be released periodically throughout the rest of the year.

Two of the major focuses of the city for the new code are fulfilling the vision set forth in the 2020 comprehensive plan and affordability.

“We are looking through the lens of affordable housing and affordability,” said Allen.

You can review and comment on module one of the city’s zoning and development plan at here .

