Sudanese immigrant awarded more than $1million after wedging her handbag in train doors and clinging on as she was pulled between the moving train and the platform
A woman has won a huge payout after falling between a moving train and the platform when he bag was caught in the door. Aluk Majok Chol was awarded more than $1 million in a David and Goliath courtroom battle against Sydney Trains after she was seriously injured in 2016.
Chris Fagan breaks his silence on horror racism and abortion allegations from his time at Hawthorn - as former top Hawk named in scandal suffers a huge blow to his career
Chris Fagan has joined Alastair Clarkson in denying any wrongdoing in the AFL racism scandal, saying he is 'deeply distressed' about allegations that threaten his coaching career. Both coaches say they will co-operate with an independent investigation into racism claims from their time at Hawthorn, described as 'sickening' by the...
TV tonight: Keira Knightley shares her family’s wartime love stories
The Oscar-nominee takes part in My Grandparent’s War. Plus, John Bishop – whose eldest son, Joe, is partially deaf – unpicks the issues his family have faced. Here’s what to watch this evening
Photos: Tom Hardy through the years
Photos: Tom Hardy through the years Check out these memorable photos of actor Tom Hardy through the years. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
