FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New JerseyTravel MavenSussex County, NJ
Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social ConnectionsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Free Preschool Available for Newton StudentsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
This Middle of Nowhere General Store Has Some of the Best Pies in New JerseyTravel MavenBranchville, NJ
westchestermagazine.com
5 Gorgeous Westchester County Trails for Seeing Fall Foliage
Rabbit75_fot | AdobeStock. All other photos courtesy of Jane Daniels. We have a local hiking expert pick the best Westchester County trails for you to take in the incredible and colorful fall foliage this year. Fall is the perfect time to get out and exercise in Westchester. Not only is...
4 Really Fun Things to Do in the Hudson Valley this Weekend
The weekend will be here before you know it, and this coming weekend is the first one of the fall season. How will you bring in the fall? It’s one of the most beautiful times of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and there are a lot of things to do. Apple picking, pumpkin picking, and all sorts of fun and seasonal festivals. In fact, there are 4 pretty cool things coming up this weekend that you might want to check out.
Missing Hudson Valley Fisherman Found Dead
The body of a missing Hudson Valley fisherman was found in a river. On Tuesday, New York State Police provided a tragic update regarding a man who went missing when a boat capsized in Orange County. New York State Police Searching for a Missing Fisherman on the Delaware River in...
worldatlas.com
These Are The Best Towns Worth A Vacation In New York
New York is the world-renowned destination for the Big Apple and bountiful nature, embracing some of the state's top towns. These 10 charmers of New York are definitely bucket-list worthy for the next getaway on vacation in the state. Canandaigua. The town known as “The Chosen Spot” by the Seneca...
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY city named one of the best places to see fall foliage in the U.S.
Just as this year’s official fall foliage reports have begun, an Upstate New York city has been named one of the best places in the U.S. to view the spectacular seasonal colors. According to a study done by Rocket Homes, three cities from each region of the United States...
Distressing Incident Occurred at Popular Walden Ice Cream Spot
Thankfully nobody was harmed or injured. Local businesses have had to deal with so much the past few years between COVID-19, staffing issues and rising prices. I never understand how people can harm others and it's a shame when people go out of their way to do it. One popular...
462 Sheafe Road, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 - $360,000
WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. — A property at 462 Sheafe Road in Wappingers Falls is listed at $360,000. Copyright 2022 Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc.
What’s This Colossal Mystery Building In Goshen, NY?
It came out of nowhere. Driving home from Port Jervis, NY on I-84, there were beautiful rolling green hills and trees as far as the eye could see, until this hulking behemoth appeared from the landscape. Giant? Yes. Out of place? Absolutely. But what exactly is it?. Mystery Building in...
How to Get Paid to Bring Your Kids to LEGOLAND Tomorrow
Usually a trip to LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY might cost your family a few hundred bucks. Tomorrow, however, you could get PAID upwards of $3,000 to enjoy the park and celebrate Halloween early. Here's what you need to know to make some money at one of the coolest family attractions in the Hudson Valley.
NBC New York
It's Apple Picking Time. Try These Orchards Near NYC
One of the most iconic autumn activities is apple picking, and if you live in the tri-state area you are in luck!. There are plenty of places to go to and take part in the beloved fall tradition right here in the tri-state area. From apple picking to cider donuts...
Urgent Family Casting Call for LEGOLAND in Goshen, NY
Not many people can say they are working and having fun at the same time. It's pretty incredible that we have something as cool as LEGOLAND right in our own backyard here. I've heard countless people talk about how fun it is there and how it become a staple in the Hudson Valley. LEGOLAND is having an urgent family casting call and they are looking for people to become part of the magic.
Man Drowns After Jumping Into Hudson Valley Pond To Avoid Police
Police from the Hudson Valley had to save a man who drowned while trying to avoid officers. On Tuesday, the City of Newburgh Police Department released information about a man police saved from drowning at Downing Park. On September 8, 2022, the City of Newburgh Police Department was working in...
News 12
Guide: Where to go apple picking in the Hudson Valley
Looking to go apple picking this fall season? Check out some of the locations in Westchester and the Hudson Valley. Please check with the location before heading out as dates and times are subject to change. *Note: Locations may have adjusted hours and COVID-19 safety requirements and guidelines. The Apple...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in New Jersey
There are tons of ways to enjoy New Jersey in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Garden State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
One of New York’s Favorite Festivals Returns to Rhinebeck
One of the most popular festivals in New York State returns to the Dutchess County fairgrounds in Rhinebeck in a few weeks. I must admit, the first time I heard about the Sheep and Wool Festival, I thought it was just a small local festival. I was wrong. The Sheep and Wool Festival is one of the most popular festivals in New York State, and draws in tons of people.
McDonald’s Breaks Ground on New Dutchess County Location
A new double-drive thru McDonald's restaurant is coming to one of the busiest areas in Dutchess County. Construction crews were working hard on Tuesday to prepare for the construction of the Hudson Valley's newest fast food restaurant. An enormous work site has been fenced in and heavy equipment has been brought to construct a brand new state-of-the-art McDonald's restaurant.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Newburgh-Beacon Bridge project almost complete
Following about two years of construction, traffic will soon be back to normal on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge. Tommy Meehan of New Windsor commutes to and from work over the bridge every day. He said it’s been a bit of a hassle throughout the last two years. “A couple times,...
westchesterfamily.com
Where to Get Apple Cider Donuts in Westchester
We love this time of year. From fall events to apple picking to visits to pumpkin patches, there’s tons of ways to enjoy this season with your family. In between fall events, make sure to drop by a local Westchester farm to get a quintessential fall treat: apple cider donuts! Many local farms in Westchester offer these fresh-baked delicious treats that you can pair with a warm or cold cup of cider. Enjoy!
