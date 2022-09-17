ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Falls, CA

Missing woman found dead after California mudslides

By Meredith Deliso
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AinxI_0hyqvELL00

A woman who was reported missing after destructive mudslides in Southern California has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

A significant rainstorm on Monday led to torrential mud and debris flows in the mountain communities of Forest Falls and Oak Glen in San Bernardino County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=425Ep0_0hyqvELL00
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP - PHOTO: Electric poles are seen half-fallen in the aftermath of a mudslide, Sept. 13, 2022, in Oak Glen, Calif.

One person -- a Forest Falls resident -- remained unaccounted for after the mudslides. On Thursday, after "several days of methodical searching," a San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's urban search and rescue team found the body of the missing woman, the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The woman, identified as 62-year-old Doris Jagiello, was found buried under "several feet of mud, rocks and debris," the sheriff's department said.

"While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," the department said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RxQcP_0hyqvELL00
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP - PHOTO: Perla Halbert gets a look at the damage to her property, unable to access it due to deep mud in her driveway, in the aftermath of a mudslide, Sept. 13, 2022, in Oak Glen, Calif.

The powerful storm prompted evacuations and led to debris flows down the natural drainages and creek beds in Forest Falls that damaged homes and blocked roads.

Jagiello's home was destroyed in the storm, authorities said.

"As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello's property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path," the sheriff's department said.

The rains were remnants of a tropical storm that brought heavy rains and strong winds to Southern California. A flood watch has been issued last weekend for parts of California, just outside of Los Angeles and San Diego.

MORE: Tropical Storm Kay to bring heavy rain, strong winds to Southern California

Six homes in Forest Falls and two in Oak Glen were destroyed in the debris flow, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department. Another nine were damaged and several other structures were destroyed or damaged.

The County of San Bernardino said it is seeking federal and state assistance for those impacted by the disaster.

A dog in Forest Falls that went missing in the storm was found alive after "48 hours of intense search operations" and has been reunited with its family, fire officials said Friday .

"Rescuers found her in a void space surrounded by dense mud and debris," the San Bernardino County Fire Department said. "Chloe was reunited with her family, who were overjoyed to see her."

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

California Family 'Overjoyed' to Be Reunited with Dog Lost in Mudslide

Chloe was missing for two days before being found by firefighters surrounded by mud and debris Mudslides in California have caused devastation in the region, but there was a light at the end of the tunnel for one family, search and rescue authorities say. Chloe the dog, who had been separated from her family for two days after the mudslides, was reunited with her owners, the San Bernardino County Fire Department personnel shared In a post. "After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Body of woman found in San Bernardino after being swept away in mudslide

The body of a woman who was unaccounted for during a search in Forest Falls following a series of mudslides has been found.Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found deceased Thursday by search and rescue teams buried deep under a feet of mud, rocks, and debris. Jagiello was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department coroner division. "While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," said SBSD in a statement.She first went unaccounted for on Monday during the rainstorm that led to several mudslides and flooding throughout Southern California as a result to Tropical Storm Kay passing through the Southland. Moreover, San Bernardino County will host an assistance center at the Yucaipa Community Center Wednesday Sept. 21 for residents of Oak Glen, Crestline and Forest who were affected by the flooding and mudslides. 
FOREST FALLS, CA
CBS LA

Caught on video: San Bernardino officers rescue mother, 2 children from flash floods

Dramatic body cam video shows the scary moments San Bernardino police officers rescued a mother and her two children from a flash flood last weekend.The footage was released Tuesday by San Bernardino police, but the rescue took place Sunday, when heavy rain inundated parts of the Inland Empire."Our officers do not encounter swift water floods often, however it doesn't stop them from jumping into action and saving lives," San Bernardino police tweeted.The water wasn't deep, but the current was very strong and the family would have lost their footing and gotten swept away if the officers weren't there to help them. Another officer was seen holding a child, as his fellow officers held on to him and helped him past the fast-moving water.Kay, a hurricane that weakened into a post-tropical cyclone off the coast of California, brought heavy rain, mudslides and debris flows to Southern California, especially the Inland Empire.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Oak Glen, CA
State
California State
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
City
Forest Falls, CA
County
San Bernardino County, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio

A child found unresponsive inside a vehicle at a parking lot in Indio has been pronounced dead, police confirmed. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street at around 1:40 p.m., Indio Police spokesperson Ben Guitron told News Channel 3. First responders arrived at the scene and declared the child dead. There was The post Child found dead inside a vehicle in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal

A 3.5 earthquake hit near Thermal just before midnight last night. According to the United States Geological Survey, or USGS, the area hit is about 14 miles away from Thermal. There have been no reported injuries or damage. Stay with News Channel 3 for any further updates on this story. The post 3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Thermal appeared first on KESQ.
ENVIRONMENT
nbcpalmsprings.com

Mother, Grandmother Arrested in Coachella Child Death Investigation

The 37-year-old mother and 55-year-old grandmother of a young boy found unresponsive in a home Coachella were arrested Tuesday. Vanessa Rangel, the child’s mother, and Hilaria Rangel, the boy’s maternal grandmother are facing one (1) felony count of child abuse resulting in great bodily injury and death, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
ABC News

ABC News

835K+
Followers
178K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy