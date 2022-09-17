ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Legends awards a fourth scholar

The July Executive Board meeting of the nonprofit Future Legends organization started out with the usual business agenda. As members discussed the mentorship pairing for the three most recently recognized scholarship recipients, they soon realized that this year there was an unprecedented opportunity to choose a fourth scholar.

“Since our inception in 2012, we have been limited to supporting two to three new students each year while continuing to do so all the way through graduation,” explains Founding Chairman Vearl Smith. “This is a great testament to the growth of the program and generous involvement of our community.”

Siena Hainline thought she was coming to lunch at the RSF Golf Club recently to receive her achievement scholarship for being runner-up in the Future Legends application process.

“It was such an honor to be able to surprise Siena with the news that she was actually going to be a full recipient of one of this year’s scholarships,” says Heather Manion, one of three new Executive Board members. “I was also thrilled to announce that I was matched up with Siena as her mentor. She is an extraordinary young woman with many talents and a heart for helping others.”

Siena graduated from Cathedral Catholic High School and will be starting at the University of Michigan in the fall. In addition to taking Honors and AP classes, maintaining a 4.6 GPA, and participating in varsity cheerleading for all four years, Siena is an entrepreneur who successfully started her own business. Described as someone who is not afraid to work hard and who perseveres in the face of challenges, she is also known for her desire to help others. As a sophomore she founded Rancho Santa Fe Rotary Interact Club, serving as president for three years, and volunteered countless hours in a variety of capacities.

The Future Legends mission statement is to mentor and award scholarships to deserving students in pursuit of higher education. Says Eric Manese, president of Future Legends, “We think Siena fits this perfectly.”

Future Legends is a Rancho Santa Fe -based 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing mentors and financial support to deserving high school seniors embarking on college education. In addition to academic support, Future Legends also provides life skills training, empowering scholars through its emphasis on both education and values. Founded by Rancho Santa Fe Golf Club in 2012 honoring retired Head Professional Chuck Courtney, the program sponsors scholars studying a wide range of majors including the arts, biochemistry, computer sciences, medial, law, business and environmental sciences at colleges and universities throughout the country.

With a 100% graduation rate to date, Future Legends attributes its success to the mentorship program which pairs scholars with qualified mentors within their field of interest and study. The result is a deep connection that provides personal and professional support to its scholars. Visit www.futurelegends.org.

This story originally appeared in Rancho Santa Fe Review .

Rancho Valencia partners With Helen Woodward Animal Center for National Dog Month

In honor of National Dog Month (August) and National Dog Day (Aug. 26), Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa in Rancho Santa Fe partnered with Helen Woodward Animal Center on Aug. 28 to allow guests and locals to meet adorable and adoptable pups for potential adoption as well as educate on how Helen Woodward supports the local pet community during its Puppy Pop-Up event.
Spirit of Liberty Foundation's national 'Drive for Ukraine' freedom tour closing ceremony held at historic Independence Hall

With support from national Ukraine religious leaders and charities supporting Ukraine across America, the Spirit of Liberty Foundation, a local 501(c)(3), recently completed the national "Drive for Ukraine" freedom tour Across America featuring a dramatically wrapped vehicle with colorful graphics including a portrait of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the American and Ukraine flags, and participating charities' logos with the powerful statement "Freedom Together"!
