Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive.

The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes and a party room.

For more information or book a reservation, contact (956) 375-2002, or their website www.goodaxetime.com .

