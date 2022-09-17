ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Good Axe Time is now open in Weslaco

By Mia Morales
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BJDId_0hyqu86100

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Weslaco announced Good Axe Time is now open and ready for business.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Weslaco, Good Axe Time is now open starting Friday, and is located at 709 Angelita Drive.

Dolores Huerta and Beto to hold event in Brownsville

The facility has options of single target lanes, double target lanes and a party room.

For more information or book a reservation, contact (956) 375-2002, or their website www.goodaxetime.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 9

Related
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV announces pop-ups in Alton and Harlingen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced they will have two separate off-site mobile pop-up produce distributions on Wednesday, Sept. 21 The food bank said the first distribution will take place at the Alton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The second will take place […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
saobserver.com

ALAMO CITY- THE 2ND HIGHEST ILLITERATE IN TEXAS

Many holidays are celebrated and in the Alamo City we go wild for Fiesta but there isn’t an emphasis on reading programs as much as other celebrations in our city. Every September 8th is a holiday set aside for literacy but many don’t know about it. Celebrating literacy is a special day that recognizes the attack on illiteracy in America which is celebrated Nationally on September 8th of each year.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Weslaco, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Weslaco, TX
ValleyCentral

Pharr Community Theater to debut Salt & Pepper

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Pharr Community Theater’s latest play, Salt & Pepper, will make its debut on Sept. 30. Salt & Pepper, by Jose Cruz Gonzalez, is a play about the hardships of a life in poverty for two brothers and their illiterate grandfather. The 90-minute play follows a grandfather, who Gonzalez calls Old […]
PHARR, TX
momcollective.com

RGV Pumpkin Patch Guide – 2022

The RGV has so many choices when it comes to fall fun at the pumpkin patch! From Brownsville to Rio Grande City, we have all the details about times, pricing, activities, and more!. Big Red’s Ranch (San Benito) Online:. Website or. Address: Citrus Ranch Blvd., San Benito. Dates of...
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco resident upset over lack of neighborhood upkeep

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Weslaco resident said she is upset with the lack of upkeep from the city of Weslaco in her neighborhood. She specifically complained about trash pile-up, the skeleton of a previously torn-down house, and the overgrown grass in certain areas. The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said when the […]
WESLACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolores Huerta
exploremcallen.com

Shopping in McAllen: 6 Places to Purchase Crystals

Fall is almost here, and if you love decorating for the upcoming seasons, then start shopping in McAllen. From locally-owned to big-name store brands, you can curate your home and lifestyle. Shop for one of this season’s most coveted items – crystals!. Shop your favorite magical minerals at...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen South alumnus thanks teacher for success as underwater welder

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen South High School graduate accredits his high school teacher for motivating him to pursue his passion of underwater welding. Leo Montes, a 2021 Harlingen South High School graduate, is now working as a welder specializing in commercial diving and underwater welding. Montes attributes his success in the field to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

UT Health RGV expands healthcare in South Texas

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Cancer and Surgery Center is coming to McAllen. It will be located on the south side of Pecan Boulevard between Jackson and McColl roads within the 495 Commerce Center development. The University of Texas System Board of Regents approved $145,723,402 for the center.  The funding will be provided from […]
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Axe#Linus Business#Nexstar Media Inc#Kveo Tv
ValleyCentral

Two more lose battle against COVID-19 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Health and Human Services reported two COVID-19-related deaths between Friday and Monday. According to a release sent by the county, the deceased consisted of a man in his 60s from Mission and a man in his 70s from Donna. One of the deceased was reported to not be […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Whataburger unveils Hispanic Heritage Month merch

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Whataburger’s clothing and apparel Whatastore has released a Hispanic Heritage Month collection. The Hispanic Heritage Month merchandise on the site consists of guayaberas, T-shirts, caps, socks and other apparel. To purchase items from the collection, visit Hispanic Heritage – WHATASTORE (whataburger.com).
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Sushi spot cited for “gross” grease

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Hidalgo County for a double heaping of “¡que asco!” Hidalgo County health reports from June 9, 2022, show Antojitos Mexicanos Mary located at 4815 N Veterans Blvd in San Juan had 13-point violations. The report shows the establishment was not in compliance with knowledge of how to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
riograndeguardian.com

Franz’s term as chair of McAllen Chamber of Commerce comes to an end

MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen business leader Annette Franz’s term as chairwoman of the McAllen Chamber of Commerce is about to come to a close. The incoming chairman will be Stephan Wingert, publisher of The Monitor newspaper. During the past year, Franz has overseen the arrival of a new...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg Vela wins ValleyCentral’s Team of the Week

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The results are in for week four of High School Football’s Team of the Week. ValleyCentral tallied the viewer votes which revealed Edinburg Vela won with 63% of votes. Rio Grande City followed behind, garnering 25% of viewer votes. Rowe was also in the running tallying 12% of votes for the […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Beto O'Rourke attends community gathering in Brownsville

Gov. Greg Abbott's challenger for the November election visited the Valley Saturday. Beto O'Rourke made a stop in Brownsville for a community pachanga. Voters brought up several topics, from money for police to school funding. "I am in favor of fully funding the police," O'Rourke said. O'Rourke's plans, if elected,...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

22K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy