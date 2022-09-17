Read full article on original website
Lassen County News
Opportunity to Object
Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties, California. As the Responsible Offical, Forest Supervisor, Deb Bumpus has prepared a draft Decision Notice (DN) for the Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. The draft decision selects the Proposed Action as analyzed in the Region 5 Central Sierra Zone Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (EA and FONSI) for the proposed project. The draft decision includes felling and removal of hazardous trees adjacent to 893 miles of roads within the Lassen National Forest.
Lassen County News
SPD seeks information on Taco Bell robbery suspect
The Susanville Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Taco Bell early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, just after midnight Tuesday Sept. 20, a man entered Taco Bell on Main Street and asked to speak with the manager. When the...
Lassen County News
SFD responds to RV Fire
About 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department responded to a reported RV on fire at 408 Alexander. An engine arrived on scene and noticed smoke coming from the rear of the RV. Fire crews made entry into the RV and extinguished the fire. The RV suffered moderate fire damage, heavy smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire was arson and under investigation.
Lassen County News
SFD responds to dumpster fire
About 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to a dumpster fire behind Walgreens on Main Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved in fire. Fire crews worked quickly and extinguished the fire. The fire was human caused. The...
