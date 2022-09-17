About 1:39 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department responded to a reported RV on fire at 408 Alexander. An engine arrived on scene and noticed smoke coming from the rear of the RV. Fire crews made entry into the RV and extinguished the fire. The RV suffered moderate fire damage, heavy smoke and heat damage. The cause of the fire was arson and under investigation.

SUSANVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO