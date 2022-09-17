Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WBNS 10TV Columbus
413 pounds of marijuana seized in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — United States Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati confiscated several hundred pounds of marijuana over the weekend. The agency said a narcotic detection dog, Bruno, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers from Canada that arrived in the city on Sept. 17. Officers inspected the first shipment...
Fox 19
Dismembered body leads to Middletown arrests
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two suspects are under arrest after police found remains of a human body that had been dismembered in a Middletown home, a spokesperson for the city says. Police say John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 9 p.m. Tuesday and asked...
Have you seen him? DPD looking for man suspected of stealing credit card
The suspect is a white male, approximately 25 to 35 years old. He was last seen wearing a black and white plaid hooded shirt and blue jean shorts. He has a tattoo on his right arm and leg.
Fox 19
‘Organized group’ moves swiftly from car to car in rash of Deer Park break-ins
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An “organized group” utilized lookouts as suspects swiftly moved through a Deer Park area to steal stuff from vehicles. Early Monday, around 2:30 a.m., numerous suspects were seen on home security cameras walking up to vehicles in the area in video released by the Deer Park Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dayton247now.com
People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
dayton.com
Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar
A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
Fox 19
Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say. Amber Joulbert, 21, was hit by an unknown vehicle around 2 a.m. at 428 McAlpin Ave., according to Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. Police received a 911 call...
Fox 19
Beechmont Bridge Connector opens after decades in the making
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Completion of the Beechmont Bridge Connector was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Construction on the bridge connector began early last year. “I’ve been here 19 years, and this project has been on the table for those 19 years,” said Todd Palmeter with Great Parks of Hamilton...
RELATED PEOPLE
clayconews.com
Former Elected Coroner of Kenton County, Kentucky Convicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances including Oxycontin
The Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs is reporting that: A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky man for illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Dr. David Suetholz, 71, of...
Fox 19
Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
Seniors stranded with no ride to and from hospitals, doctor visits
“I’ve heard of people sitting out in the rain at a dialysis center,” waiting for a ride home, said Bob Vines, managing ombudsman of Pro Seniors.
Fox 19
WATCH: Cincinnati firefighters rescue, revive cats using pet-sized oxygen masks
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Five people are displaced after a fire in Western Hills Wednesday afternoon. Firefighters saved a number of cats from the blaze. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. in the 5600 block of Glenway Avenue, according to CFD District Two Chief Thomas Parker. Fire companies arrived to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Caged puppies found in woods, recovering at Ohio shelter
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water. According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.
Fox 19
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer has died, five weeks after she was shot in the head and critically injured in the line of duty at a traffic stop. Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.
Fox 19
80,000 lbs. of animal feed spilled in Pendleton County, driver flown to hospital
PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A truck crash spilled thousands of pounds of animal feed on US-27 in Pendleton County Wednesday. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Country Club Drive. See map below. UC Air Care transported the driver to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his...
Fox 19
State auditor, prosecutor investigate allegations about Morgan Township administrator/fire chief
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Local and state authorities have all launched three separate investigations after a resident accused Morgan Township Administrator Jeff Galloway, who also serves as the fire chief, has committed “crimes” including double paid. The Special Investigations Unit at the State Auditor’s Office is taking...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is behind bars accused in connection with the shooting death of a man who was walking home from work in Covington. Virgil Stewart, 60, was walking along Madison Avenue on Aug. 18 when two people approached him, according to the Covington Police Department. One...
Fox 19
Vice mayor: Detective suspended for saying ‘n-word’ should be ‘fully exonerated, returned to duty’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s vice mayor is supporting a veteran detective whose police powers were recently suspended for saying the “n-word” on duty and calling for him to be put back on active duty. Detective Joehonny Reese, who is Black, is the third Cincinnati police officer in...
Fox 19
Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
PD: 14-year-old arrested for allegedly shooting & killing 15-year-old in OTR
A 14-year-old boy was arrested on a murder warrant for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy, Cincinnati police said.
Comments / 0