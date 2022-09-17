ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

413 pounds of marijuana seized in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — United States Customs and Border Protection officers in Cincinnati confiscated several hundred pounds of marijuana over the weekend. The agency said a narcotic detection dog, Bruno, alerted to a shipment of dehumidifiers from Canada that arrived in the city on Sept. 17. Officers inspected the first shipment...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Dismembered body leads to Middletown arrests

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Two suspects are under arrest after police found remains of a human body that had been dismembered in a Middletown home, a spokesperson for the city says. Police say John Havens, 34, came to the Middletown Division of Police lobby around 9 p.m. Tuesday and asked...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

People pay respect to Officer Seara Burton at procession

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- 28-year-old Richmond, Indiana Police Officer Seara Burton past away late Sunday night, five weeks after being shot during a traffic stop. Burton received medical care in Dayton and was escorted back to Richmond on Monday during an emotional procession. Dayton Police officers didn't comment on camera...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Taco Street founder to open upscale barbershop with son in Wright-Dunbar

A new upscale barbershop offering professional grooming and cosmetology services is opening next month in the Wright Dunbar Historic Commercial District. “Lux Barber Lounge aims to provide a safe, fun atmosphere along with the best haircuts in the area,” said Erica Hubler, director of real estate for Wright Dunbar, Inc., in a release.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Woman critically hurt in Clifton hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman is in critical condition after she was struck in a Clifton hit-and-run early Wednesday, Cincinnati police say. Amber Joulbert, 21, was hit by an unknown vehicle around 2 a.m. at 428 McAlpin Ave., according to Cincinnati Lt. Col. Teresa Theetge. Police received a 911 call...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Beechmont Bridge Connector opens after decades in the making

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Completion of the Beechmont Bridge Connector was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday. Construction on the bridge connector began early last year. “I’ve been here 19 years, and this project has been on the table for those 19 years,” said Todd Palmeter with Great Parks of Hamilton...
CINCINNATI, OH
clayconews.com

Former Elected Coroner of Kenton County, Kentucky Convicted for Illegal Distribution of Controlled Substances including Oxycontin

The Department of Justice Office of Public Affairs is reporting that: A federal jury has convicted a Kentucky man for illegally prescribing controlled substances Oxycontin, Klonopin, Ambien, and Valium in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Dr. David Suetholz, 71, of...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Caged puppies found in woods, recovering at Ohio shelter

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -Three puppies were rescued by the Highland County Humane Society on Saturday after being left in a cage in the woods without food or water. According to their Facebook post, the woman who found them heard the puppies crying, so she called the shelter to take care of them. The shelter says that they came in underweight and with overgrown nails. The two male chihuahuas are hairless. The female Yorkie lost half of her hair and is matted.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer has died, five weeks after she was shot in the head and critically injured in the line of duty at a traffic stop. Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

