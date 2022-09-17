MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More heat is on the way, just in time for the official end of the summer season. High temperatures will be in the 90s for many today, tomorrow and again this upcoming weekend; the hottest days will be today and tomorrow when temperatures head for the mid 90s areawide. It won’t be record-setting heat, but it is above normal for late September for sure...

