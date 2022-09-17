Read full article on original website
WSFA
SEC releases 2023 football schedule
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The SEC has released football schedule for 2023. Click here to see the schedule. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!
WSFA
Eyes on Caribbean and eventually the Gulf of Mexico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a quiet year in the Gulf of Mexico so far. There haven’t been any tropical concerns yet, and there won’t be any through the weekend. That will, unfortunately, change as the month comes to a close next week. A tropical wave...
WSFA
Very hot now, but 2 cold fronts are in sight
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More heat is on the way, just in time for the official end of the summer season. High temperatures will be in the 90s for many today, tomorrow and again this upcoming weekend; the hottest days will be today and tomorrow when temperatures head for the mid 90s areawide. It won’t be record-setting heat, but it is above normal for late September for sure...
WSFA
Prattville woman reacts to Hurricane Fiona destruction in Puerto Rico
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hurricane Fiona has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm. This comes after leaving a trail of destruction behind in Turks and Caicos, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico holds a special place in Elaine Montgomery’s heart. “I love my Puerto Rico,” said Montgomery....
WSFA
ADEM approves $473M for water, sewer projects across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Environmental Management approved $473 million for water and sewer projects around the state. At least 48 counties have projects approved, and more are expected. The town of Camp Hill is one of the recipients. “What we need to do for regular water...
WSFA
River Region United Way sets goal to raise $4M by year’s end
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - River Region United Way needs the community’s help to raise $4 million by the end of this year. Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Macon and Montgomery county are the five areas served by the nonprofit organization. For 99 years, the nonprofit works with 42 community agency partners.
WSFA
Nonprofit brings hope to students struggling with suicidal thoughts
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A mother from Smiths Station is on a mission to give hope to students who might be struggling with thoughts of suicide. Andrea Mills created the “Love Like Lexi Project” in honor of her daughter who lost her life to suicide in February 2019. The project is now making a difference in numerous schools across the state.
WSFA
Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie reopens after crash
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Vaughn Road at Wallahatchie Road has reopened after a crash, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. No other details regarding injuries or the cause of the crash have...
WSFA
Eufaula man killed in early morning crash
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Eufaula man has died following an early Monday morning crash in Bullock County, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, was killed around 2:40 a.m. when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was driving left the roadway, struck a fence and then a tree.
WSFA
187th Logistics Readiness Squadron breaks ground on new base supply complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Construction is underway on a new, multimillion-dollar facility at Dannelly Field. This is part of the preparation for the F-35 project coming to Montgomery. The 187th Fighter Wing’s 187th Logistics Readiness Squadron held a groundbreaking Tuesday for a new $21 million supply complex. “Thank you...
WSFA
Elmore County school custodian keeps classrooms clean, students safe
COOSADA, Ala. (WSFA) - Yetta Patterson is known around Airport Road Intermediate School for keeping things tidy and doing it with a smile. When she found out that she was nominated for a WSFA 12 News Class Act Award, she was emotional. She said she does her job because she truly loves it.
WSFA
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on...
WSFA
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
WSFA
Montgomery intersection closed for improvement project
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Transportation began making improvements to the intersection of Northern Boulevard and Jackson Ferry Road in Montgomery. This project will include concrete pavement, traffic signs and traffic striping. The intersection will be closed throughout the project. Detour signage will direct motorists...
WSFA
Family Sunshine Center launches ‘We Wish You Knew’ campaign
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Family Sunshine Center has launched a new campaign with hopes to promote information and spark conversations on the impact of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. Family Sunshine Center providers, clients, and staff know the trauma inflicted by domestic violence, sexual assault...
WSFA
Selma combining property tax assessment with Dallas County
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Property tax collections will look different for property owners in the city of Selma. Beginning Oct. 1, city and county tax assessments will be combined into one lump payment. For example, if your city tax assessment is $200 and your county tax assessment is $400, you...
WSFA
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
WSFA
Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
WSFA
Montgomery councilman concerned about youth gang activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Facebook Live video of two young men showing off an assault rifle was so concerning that Montgomery Councilman Oronde Mitchell played it publicly at Tuesday’s City Council meeting. “They were throwing up gang signs, and it was brought to my attention, and I want...
WSFA
Auburn officers searching for suspect in murder of 32-year-old man
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting. On Monday, Sept. 19 at approximately 12:05 a.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of S College Street in reference to a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon arrival, officers discovered a 32-year-old...
