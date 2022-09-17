ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

elizabethton.com

The end of a downtown Nashville institution

In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! now offering catering at Nashville, Gatlinburg locations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tenders in bulk? Yes, please. Guy Fieri's restaurant Chicken Guy! has launched a catering menu at its 2nd Avenue location in downtown Nashville. The popular chicken joint is now offering chicken tenders, sandwiches, cookies, and more for large groups. The catering menu is also available at Chicken Guy's Gatlinburg spot.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nashville comedian Fiona Cauley hopes to break disability stigma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fiona Cauley is a stand-up comedian–unusual in many ways, including that she doesn’t stand up. Cauley suffers from Friedrich’s ataxia, a degenerate form of muscular dystrophy. She was walking in high school, she started college with a cane and ended with a walker. Now, the 26-year-old comedian is in a wheelchair, which is the inspiration for much of her act.
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Nashville Songwriters Awards takes place at Ryman Auditorium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Songwriters Awards takes place at the Ryman Auditorium Tuesday, Sept. 20 where stars once again take over Music City. FOX 17 News was on the red carpet where celebrities including Taylor Swift and Little Big Town were in attendance. For the 5th annual...
NASHVILLE, TN
Axios Nashville

9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville

Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events

Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
FRANKLIN, TN

