2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
fox17.com
Lego Masters premiere's on FOX 17 News: One contestant is from Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Season three of Lego Masters premieres Wednesday on FOX 17 News and one of the contestants comes from right here in Middle Tennessee. College Grove's Kerry Woo is competing in the upcoming season of Lego Masters along with a Knoxville man on a team called the "Grandpappies."
elizabethton.com
The end of a downtown Nashville institution
In a few months, Nashville’s oldest center of commerce may close for good. There’s been a post office in the downtown Nashville Arcade since April 1903. Since that time, we’ve had 20 presidents and two world wars. The mansions that used to line Eighth and West End Avenues have been torn down and replaced with skyscrapers such as the L&C Tower and BellSouth Tower. Downtown grew as a work location, then experienced a suburban exodus, and has since transformed into a tourist and entertainment venue where parking costs upwards of $30 a day.
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel makes tweak to offense that should help the Vols beat Florida
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel showed in UT’s 63-6 win against Akron that he’s not afraid to make small tweaks to the offense. And one of those small tweaks should help the Vols beat the Florida Gators on Saturday in Knoxville. Against Akron, Tennessee utilized the speed...
fox17.com
Cannery Hall to reopen as largest independent music complex in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new owners of historic Cannery Hall say the storied music hub will open in 2023 with three stages and an event space making it the largest independent music venue in Music City. Cannery Hall’s rich local history dates to 1883, when it originally operated...
fox17.com
Guy Fieri's Chicken Guy! now offering catering at Nashville, Gatlinburg locations
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tenders in bulk? Yes, please. Guy Fieri's restaurant Chicken Guy! has launched a catering menu at its 2nd Avenue location in downtown Nashville. The popular chicken joint is now offering chicken tenders, sandwiches, cookies, and more for large groups. The catering menu is also available at Chicken Guy's Gatlinburg spot.
fox17.com
Nashville comedian Fiona Cauley hopes to break disability stigma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fiona Cauley is a stand-up comedian–unusual in many ways, including that she doesn’t stand up. Cauley suffers from Friedrich’s ataxia, a degenerate form of muscular dystrophy. She was walking in high school, she started college with a cane and ended with a walker. Now, the 26-year-old comedian is in a wheelchair, which is the inspiration for much of her act.
$500,000 winning lottery ticket purchased in Erwin
A brother and sister from Erwin, Tennessee recently traveled to Nashville to collect a $500,000 reward, according to the Tennessee Lottery.
Two 'lottery' winners receive new homes in Clarksville
This is called the "going local initiative" and they want to bring affordable housing to Clarksville.
4 accused in carjacking captured in Nashville
Metro police officers made quick work of capturing four suspect accused in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon.
fox17.com
Commentator targets gender-affirming care, sparks response from Tennessee leaders
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A political commentator and writer for the conservative news website The Daily Wire has sparked political discourse over Vanderbilt University Medical Center's (VUMC) clinic providing gender-affirming care. Commentator Matt Walsh targeted the medical center on Tuesday with focused on VUMC's transgender treatments, claiming the clinic "drugs, chemically castrates, and...
fox17.com
Nashville Songwriters Awards takes place at Ryman Auditorium
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Nashville Songwriters Awards takes place at the Ryman Auditorium Tuesday, Sept. 20 where stars once again take over Music City. FOX 17 News was on the red carpet where celebrities including Taylor Swift and Little Big Town were in attendance. For the 5th annual...
9 must-do fall activities in and around Nashville
Temperatures are (slowly) starting to fall, and we can feel autumn approaching. It's a magical time of year — Nashville's rolling hills explode with color, pumpkin patches fill with families and beer gardens bustle.We're pretty excited, and we wanted to share some of our favorite ways to celebrate this wonderful season the Nashville way.1. Plan a day of fall fun at Gentry's FarmThe family farm in Franklin has plenty of pumpkins to pick, along with putt-putt, corn mazes, wagon rides, animals, a nature trail, tire swings and other kids' activities.Hours are 1-5pm Sundays, 9am-1pm Mondays and 9am-5pm Saturdays in October.Admission...
franklinis.com
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events
Franklin’s Upcoming Festival, Fall Activities & Events. Entertainment, Events, Family & Kids, Franklin TN, Out & About, Visit. Changing leaves. Cooler weather. Hot coffee. No matter where you go, there are hints of fall everywhere as stores begin to bring in fall flavors and fun decor. And if you’re like us, you’re already searching for ways to fill your free time and enjoy the best that fall in Franklin and surrounding areas have to offer. Whether you’re looking for things to do alone, with friends, or with your whole family, the city has something everyone can enjoy. Here are some festivals, activities, and events you should consider:
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best burger restaurants in the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
Man ‘seriously injured’ in North Nashville home invasion
An investigation is underway after a man was seriously injured during a home invasion in North Nashville late Tuesday night.
fox17.com
Nashville on track to have deadliest year for pedestrian, bicyclist deaths
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Walk Bike Nashville tells FOX 17 News the city is on track to have the deadliest year ever for pedestrian and bicyclist deaths. Ben Rosenblum bikes from his home in West Nashville to his office downtown every day. He says it’s a five-mile commute and...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
2 killed in crash on I-40 in Dickson County
Two people were killed in a crash on Interstate 40 in Dickson County late Sunday night.
Investigation underway after shooting victim rides bus to Nashville
An investigation is underway after a shooting victim from out of state arrived in front of a bus station in downtown Nashville.
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide in Nashville home
First responders forced entry through a locked door. Once inside, a 73-year-old woman and her 68-year-old housemate were both found dead from gunshot wounds.
