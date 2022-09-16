Lynda Loiland, age 73, of Fosston, MN, passed away on Wednesday, September 14th, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24th, at Calvary Free Lutheran Church in Fosston with the Rev. Mark Richardson officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Free Lutheran Cemetery, Fosston. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service on Saturday (24th) at the church. Arrangements are with Carlin Family Funeral Service of Fosston. Messages of condolence may be shared and funeral live-stream may be seen at www.carlinfuneral.com.

FOSSTON, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO