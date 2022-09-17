WarHawk Tattoo studio comes to Lima

Brandon Kinser brought his Warhawk Tattoo Company to Lima in September. The shop, located by the railroad tracks under the Jameson Avenue overpass, specializes in tattoos and high-quality piercings. Emily McBride | The Lima News

LIMA — St. Marys native Brandon Kinser is bringing his Warhawk Tattoo Company to Lima.

The studio, which opened Friday, specializes in tattoos and high-quality piercings by experienced tattoo artists like Kinser, who opened his first Warhawk Tattoo location in St. Marys about 10 years ago.

“We are the Louis Vuitton of what we do,” Kinser said.

To Kinser, that means working with experienced artists, several of whom travel internationally.

And no “junk” for piercings.

“People don’t realize the junk material they’re putting in their body is why their piercings aren’t healing up,” he said. “It’s not the piercer. It’s 1,000% the jewelry.”

Instead, Kinser said he uses high-quality metals like surgical titanium and gold, which he hopes will set him apart from the competition in Lima.

Kinser came to Lima after outgrowing the St. Marys studio, which will continue tattooing by appointment.

He has traveled across the country, visiting studios, painting murals and tattooing — a freedom he likes to give his artists.

Kinser often counts first responders, law enforcement, nurses and physicians as his clients, and considers his studio “second to none,” he said.

“When we get a client, it’s a client for life,” Kinser said. “They don’t go nowhere else.”