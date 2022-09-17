Read full article on original website
Gov. Evers calls special session to vote on 'pathway' to repeal state abortion ban
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers is calling for a special session to let voters alter state laws, such as the 1849 criminal abortion ban, by proposing a constitutional amendment to allow statewide referendums. The proposal would allow voters to decide the fate of abortion laws, a move...
Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Some independent voters who began 2022 looking to Republicans for answers have drifted back to moving toward Democrats. This comes as the GOP's indictment of President Joe Biden's and majority Democrats' handling of the economy has run into mixed Republican messaging. Interviews with independent voters...
Evers, DHS announce nearly $32M to support EMS providers in nearly every Wisconsin county
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake announced Tuesday $32 million in emergency medical services Flex Grants have been awarded to 442 EMS providers in nearly every county across the state. During his State of the State address, Gov....
Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Election Day approaches, the fight over mail-in ballots is back. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are crucial swing states that allow mail-in ballots but give local election offices very little if any time before Election Day to process them. Election workers’ inability to check signatures,...
'Vote for Gun Violence Prevention': Nonprofit launches campaign with personal testimonies
WISCONSIN (CBS 58)--A series of images and videos by the non-profit organization Forward Latino is already making its way across multiple platforms in the state of Wisconsin and through the November elections. "We know it's just a matter of time before we face another tragedy, and the only question is,...
Lead-safe home program expands in Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lead exposure can have serious consequences. In Wisconsin, children under the age of six are most at risk. The State Department of Health Services is helping to prevent lead poisoning in kids. "One of the challenges with elevated blood lead levels is that it...
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteer heads to Puerto Rico to help with hurricane relief
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- An American Red Cross volunteer from Lake Geneva is heading to Puerto Rico Wednesday, Sept. 21 to help with hurricane relief. Dianna Trush has family there, so you can imagine just how meaningful this deployment is to her. Wednesday morning she'll leave out of O'Hare International...
After hurricane damage, Wisconsin Puerto Ricans are looking to help
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Fiona continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean as it's made landfall in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Ricans are trying to pick up the pieces from the damage there. Organizers of the Puerto Rican Family Festival in Milwaukee say they're starting to hear how bad...
Manufacturer files lawsuit against Window Select; more than $1 million owed
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lawsuits against Window Select continue to pour in. The company is now being sued by one of its suppliers for non-payment. Waukesha County court documents allege Window Select and its owner, Justin Kiswardy owes more than $1 million to Illinois-based manufacturer, Climate Solution Windows & Doors Inc. Window Select has been a distributer of Climate Solution products for about two years. The company is based in Franklin Park, Illinois.
