Wisconsin State

CBS 58

Another law enforcement endorsement removed on Mandela Barnes campaign website

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Another law enforcement endorsement Mandela Barnes' campaign claimed to secure last week has been withdrawn from the campaign website. Racine County Deputy Sheriff Malik Frazier is no longer included on a coalition of Wisconsin law enforcement officers' endorsements. Frazier was one of two active duty officers originally listed in a campaign press release Thursday.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Voting has begun: What is the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Many may think of dairy, beer and the Packers are the "coolest things made in Wisconsin," but in reality, there is much more to consider when deciding the actual coolest things made in the badger state. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce along with Johnson Financial Group are...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

GOP's election-year standing with independents at risk

COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) — Some independent voters who began 2022 looking to Republicans for answers have drifted back to moving toward Democrats. This comes as the GOP's indictment of President Joe Biden's and majority Democrats' handling of the economy has run into mixed Republican messaging. Interviews with independent voters...
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
CBS 58

Mail ballot fight persists in key states, sure to slow count

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — As Election Day approaches, the fight over mail-in ballots is back. Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are crucial swing states that allow mail-in ballots but give local election offices very little if any time before Election Day to process them. Election workers’ inability to check signatures,...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Lead-safe home program expands in Wisconsin

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lead exposure can have serious consequences. In Wisconsin, children under the age of six are most at risk. The State Department of Health Services is helping to prevent lead poisoning in kids. "One of the challenges with elevated blood lead levels is that it...
WISCONSIN STATE
Mandela Barnes
CBS 58

After hurricane damage, Wisconsin Puerto Ricans are looking to help

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Hurricane Fiona continues to cause devastation in the Caribbean as it's made landfall in the Dominican Republic. Puerto Ricans are trying to pick up the pieces from the damage there. Organizers of the Puerto Rican Family Festival in Milwaukee say they're starting to hear how bad...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Manufacturer files lawsuit against Window Select; more than $1 million owed

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lawsuits against Window Select continue to pour in. The company is now being sued by one of its suppliers for non-payment. Waukesha County court documents allege Window Select and its owner, Justin Kiswardy owes more than $1 million to Illinois-based manufacturer, Climate Solution Windows & Doors Inc. Window Select has been a distributer of Climate Solution products for about two years. The company is based in Franklin Park, Illinois.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI

