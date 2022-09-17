ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salinas, CA

Sex offender living in Salinas with teacher arrested for lying about being homeless: deputies

By Ricardo Tovar
 5 days ago
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's said they arrested a man who lied about being a transient but was living with a middle school teacher in Salinas.

Deputies were made aware of Samuel Bernard Perryman, 59, who was registered as a transient with Monterey Police. They were made to believe he was actually living in Salinas with a middle school teacher on the 600 block of Kirkwood Avenue.

A search was served, and Perryman was arrested at his home, said deputies. Narcotics, burglary tools and evidence suggesting Perryman lived at the home were found.

Perryman was charged and booked into Monterey County Jail for failing to register as a sex offender, possession of narcotics and possession of burglary tools. His bail is set at $20,000, according to deputies.

