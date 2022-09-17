ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah fire displaces 5 Friday afternoon

By Joseph Leonard
 5 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A fire that started in the kitchen of a Savannah home, displaced a family of five Friday afternoon.

The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) said the fire happened in the 3000 block of Gibbons Street. The fire started in the kitchen and smoke filled the room and then moved into the attic.

SFD contained the fire into the kitchen and did not let it spread.

The family was not inside the home when the fire started. However, the power was cut off, SFD said.

Red Cross is assisting the family.

