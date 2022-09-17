ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk to host Arbor Day Festival Oct. 8

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVLVf_0hyqncTd00

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk will host an Arbor Day Festival this October.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Norfolk , the festival will be held on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lafayette Park, located at 3500 Granby Street. It will be entirely outdoors

The festival will be entirely outdoors and includes a ceremony and awards. There will also be vendors present and attendees have the chance to adopt a tree. The Norfolk Master Gardeners will also be hosting a plant sale.

While the rest of the country tends to celebrate Arbor Day in late April, Norfolk celebrates it in October because it is the optimal planting season for native species and trees.

If you’re interested in attending, you can RSVP here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

The Queen’s visit to Norfolk, Va. | Opinion

During the Queen Elizabeth’s visit to Norfolk, Va., in 1957, I was young Marine PFC attached to CINCLANT/SACLANT on Hampton Blvd. My job was the driver and bodyguard for the Deputy Supreme Allied Commander, Admiral Sir John Eaton who was knighted by the Queen during this visit. My duties were to drive and see to his well-being while in the Greater Norfolk area.
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Barktoberfest Returns To Downtown Hampton October 8

HAMPTON—Millpoint Park in Downtown Hampton will be brimming with dog owners, dog enthusiasts, vendors, and a beer garden on Saturday, October 8, when the Peninsula SPCA’s beloved Barktoberfest is back for in-person fun and activities. Doors will open at 11:30am and the event is scheduled to run from...
HAMPTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Arbor Day#Granby#Lafayette Park#Nexstar Media Inc
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Jacox Elementary in Norfolk briefly placed on lockdown

NORFOLK, Va. — Jacox Elementary School in Norfolk was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. The lockdown has been lifted and the school has been dismissed for the day. Norfolk emergency dispatch said police responded over reports of a gunshot near the school. There's no word at this time...
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
hampton.gov

Live Music at Peninsula Town Center

Peninsula Town Center is bringing live music back to Town Square this fall featuring two local favorites. September 20 Slapnation will perform from 6-9PM. Concerts are free. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and enjoy the music!
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, but why?

Another Norfolk restaurant to see permit revoked, …. Amos Arroyo convicted of double murder in Newport …. US Coast Guard Cutter Bear returns to Hampton Roads. Man sentenced to 69 months for autopsy fraud scheme. Cory Bigsby due in court for Tuesday hearing. Police: Student had gun at Lakeland High...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Firing range, new apartments coming to Fort Monroe

HAMPTON, Va. — Sitting on the outskirts of the City of Hampton with rich and long-standing history, the Fort Monroe site has been doing just that...sitting. Historic buildings that used to house enlisted soldiers have been empty for years while other older buildings are boarded up and slowly decaying.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

44K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy