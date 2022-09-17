Norfolk to host Arbor Day Festival Oct. 8

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk will host an Arbor Day Festival this October.

According to a Facebook post from the City of Norfolk , the festival will be held on October 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lafayette Park, located at 3500 Granby Street.

The festival will be entirely outdoors and includes a ceremony and awards. There will also be vendors present and attendees have the chance to adopt a tree. The Norfolk Master Gardeners will also be hosting a plant sale.

While the rest of the country tends to celebrate Arbor Day in late April, Norfolk celebrates it in October because it is the optimal planting season for native species and trees.

If you’re interested in attending, you can RSVP here .

