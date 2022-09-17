Read full article on original website
yourpronounsarefunny
4d ago
You woke greenie’s are going to learn the hard way real soon. Force you to purchase electric this and that, then tell you when you can and can’t charge your vehicles
3
Oregon transportation agency hid public documents about I-5 Rose Quarter freeway expansion, lawsuit alleges
A Portland lawyer will take the state’s transportation department to trial this month, alleging the agency altered public records about a proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in Portland. Alan Kessler accused the Oregon Department of Transportation of creating incomplete documents to fulfill a public records request for public comments...
theportlandmedium.com
Portland Still Dealing with Rising Rent Prices
No one yet know when the rent prices will level off. People who love Portland are wondering will they be able to continue to live in the city or somewhere else in Oregon. Oregon’s annual cap on monthly rent will increase to 14.9% in 2023. In 2022, the rent cap was 9.9%. In a recent national report the analysis revealed that renters saw a $160 increase in rent per month on average when renewing leases this year in addition to a $360 increase per month on new leases.
CNBC
Portland side hustler made $200,000 in 2 years renting his pool: Unless you have the right mindset, 'it's a fantasy'
On the surface, Jim Battan's side hustle seems like an American dream: He's made $195,379 in revenue since September 2020 by renting out his amenity-packed backyard pool to over 10,000 people. But Battan, a 58-year-old IT consultant, says he cautions others against mimicking his side hustle, even though he is...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
opb.org
As Oregon pushes more electric vehicles, a gap emerges in access
Your browser does not support the audio element. Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.
kptv.com
Oregon election officials being swamped with public record requests
Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/20) Lovely's Fifty Fifty in N. Portland featured in Netflix food series. Lovely's Fifty Fifty is known for its fresh take on pizza, and now the shop is featured in a Netflix food series. City makes progress on Old Town cleanup; business owners say...
Hillsboro to build Oregon's first microchip 'innovation center'
The city says it makes sense for a world-class research center to be based in what's become a leading microchip economy.Hillsboro plans to build Oregon's first Semiconductor Center of Innovation Excellence, using funds secured through a Business Oregon planning grant. The announcement from the city says that it will work with partners like Oregon State University, Intel and the Oregon Business Council, to establish the center and the programs it will offer. City officials say it makes a lot of sense for such a center to be built in Hillsboro, since it's already the heart of Oregon's Silicon...
‘A complete mistake’: Officials criticize Measure 110 as Portland’s drug problems worsen
Two years after the State of Oregon decriminalized hard drugs, some people are calling the decision a mistake.
matadornetwork.com
This Natural Smiley Face Appears in an Oregon Forest Every Fall
Fall’s official start date is on September 22 in 2022, but in some places peak leaf-peeping season has already begun. A fall road trip to Oregon is the perfect way to enjoy the changing leaves that will have everybody smiling — including the forests, thanks to a section of trees planted in a smiley face.
portlandobserver.com
Rent Cap Increase for Oregon Renters
According to State officials the 2023 rent cap in Oregon will be 14.6%.The news comes as statewide evictions are increasing and the pandemic tenant protections are coming to an end on September 30. Rent in the coming year for a $2,000-per-month unit may be increased by $292 monthly under the...
Portland named ‘most beauty-obsessed’ city in the U.S. in a clearly flawed report
Look, I get a lot of ridiculous press releases. But recently one flew into my inbox with a headline that begged me not to just immediately delete it. It read: “The most beauty-obsessed U.S. cities: Portland ranks #1.”. Uh, really?
WWEEK
Murmurs: Thomas Lauderdale and Storm Large Pan City Charter Reform
LAUDERDALE AND LARGE PAN CHARTER REFORM: Thomas Lauderdale, leader of the band Pink Martini, and singer Storm Large are lining up against the city charter reform proposal that will appear on Portland’s November ballot. Lauderdale hosted a Sept. 19 cocktail fundraiser at his home for the “no”campaign. Tickets cost $100 apiece and included a special appearance by Large. Both musicians have been longtime social justice activists, so their opposition to the ballot measure—which has the endorsement of a number of nonprofits and coalitions—is a meaningful win for the campaign against charter reform. The “no” campaign hopes to defeat the measure at the ballot box and then rally behind an alternative proposal crafted by City Commissioner Mingus Mapps next spring. Opponents raised $14,500 at Lauderdale’s event. The bandleader tells WW the proposal headed for the ballot is too complicated and, although it expands the City Council to 12 members plus a mayor, does not guarantee better candidates will run for office. “Inclusivity is a very correct, total, great goal,” Lauderdale says, “but not at the expense of functionality.”
opb.org
Indigenous midwifery center aims to revitalize birth practices in Pacific Northwest
Pregnancy-related traumas can be not only physical, emotional and spiritual, but also intergenerational, particularly for Indigenous people who have endured a history of colonization, genocide, assimilation and forced sterilization. Thanks to the efforts and programs of the Center for Indigenous Midwifery, however, Native families and birthing people in the Pacific...
Concerned about a Portland homeless camp? Here’s who to contact
Portland has a way for residents to report illegal camping or related garbage within the city. It’s called the One Point of Contact Campsite Reporting System.
Voter: Portland isn't in 5th Congressional District
Happy Valley resident: Things are pretty quiet around here. I haven't witnessed anything nefarious.I am perplexed by Oregon's 5th Congressional District Republican candidate Lori Chavez-DeRemer. Her television ads deal almost exclusively with crime in Portland, not Clackamas and Deschutes, the counties she is trying to represent. Does Lori Chavez-DeRemer realize that Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici represents downtown Portland? As someone who resides in Clackamas County, I am not overly concerned with what's going on in Multnomah County. Ask yourself two questions: 1) has a crime been committed against you recently? and 2) have you recently witnessed a crime? If the...
kmun.org
Portland brewery eyes Astoria
ASTORIA, Ore — Breakside Brewery, one of the dominant player’s in Oregon’s craft beer industry, plans to open a location in Astoria. The city confirmed the Portland-based business is discussing the logistics with city staff of opening an eating and drinking establishment — not a brewery — in a building that formerly housed the Astoria Co+op grocery store.
opb.org
As interest grows in the use of mass timber, questions remain about its potential and limits
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $41 million grant to the Oregon Mass Timber Coalition to spur the development of mass timber for use on affordable housing projects in the state. The federal dollars will also fund research into the acoustic and fire-resilience properties of mass timber at the University of Oregon and Oregon State University, which, along with the Port of Portland and several state agencies, are part of the coalition.
opb.org
Portland prepares to open two more safe rest villages
By the end of this month, Portland plans to open 60 more temporary, outdoor homes, as part of its Safe Rest Villages program, for people who are living on the streets. It’s part of Commissioner Dan Ryan’s plan to open six Safe Rest Villages across the city to help transition people into housing. Chariti Montez is in charge of that effort for the city. She joins us to explain what the safe rest villages will mean for the city when they are all up and running.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your family or friends, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't.
Courthouse News Service
Salmon carcasses fill Oregon rivers. It’s all part of the plan
GATES, Ore. (CN) — If you see dead fish in the rivers of Oregon’s Willamette Valley, don’t panic. Throughout September, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is intentionally throwing dead hatchery salmon back into rivers and streams as part of its stream enrichment program — a process typically provided by historic salmon runs.
Comments / 4